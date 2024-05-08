None of us are surprised by this…
This is news but it’s hardly unexpected. Judge Cannon seems desperate to avoid trying this case. This isn’t justice. defendants aren’t the only ones with speedy trial act rights, we the people have them too. https://t.co/MbZNo7ripk
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 7, 2024
Judge Cannon’s rationale for indefinitely postponing Trump’s classified documents trial is that a large number of pretrial motions remain unresolved—a state of affairs she has literally engineered by failing to resolve them. https://t.co/sYCOcAl6KP
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 7, 2024
Four facts:
1. If Trump stole nat’l secrets, he must face justice.
2. Thanks to Judge Cannon, it now seems impossible for a trial to happen before the election.
3. If he’s reelected, he will never face trial.
4. Therefore, Trump must be defeated as a matter of nat’l security
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 7, 2024
And because I can’t leave you with just ugly for an open thread, here is Reggie practicing being cute as hell
You’re welcome
Open thead
