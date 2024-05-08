None of us are surprised by this…

This is news but it’s hardly unexpected. Judge Cannon seems desperate to avoid trying this case. This isn’t justice. defendants aren’t the only ones with speedy trial act rights, we the people have them too. https://t.co/MbZNo7ripk

Judge Cannon’s rationale for indefinitely postponing Trump’s classified documents trial is that a large number of pretrial motions remain unresolved—a state of affairs she has literally engineered by failing to resolve them. https://t.co/sYCOcAl6KP

Four facts:

1. If Trump stole nat’l secrets, he must face justice.

2. Thanks to Judge Cannon, it now seems impossible for a trial to happen before the election.

3. If he’s reelected, he will never face trial.

4. Therefore, Trump must be defeated as a matter of nat’l security

— Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 7, 2024