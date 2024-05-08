Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Cannon Is Who You Think She Is

by | 21 Comments

None of us are surprised by this…

And because I can’t leave you with just ugly for an open thread, here is Reggie practicing being cute as hell

Open Thread: Cannon Is Who You Think She Is

You’re welcome

Open thead

    3. 3.

      TBone

      Every day, I am so grateful that President Biden is on the job.  Every day.  It’s my solace, by way of looking at the big picture.

      We’re not going to let them have their evil way.

    7. 7.

      Robmassing

      I worked at trial firms for 25 years and I don’t recall ever seeing a judge postpone a trial indefinitely. They at least set a new date.

    9. 9.

      smith

      Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor, is now arguing that Smith has enough ammunition to litigate for her recusal based on lack of impartially. Other legal commentators have pretty consistently said the she has to make a specific objectionable ruling before he has grounds for appeal. She’s solved this so far by simply not making rulings on any important points.

    13. 13.

      Math Guy

      The law is complex and I am not a lawyer. That said, as a citizen who tries to pay attention to current events and takes a little time to look things up, check multiple sources, etc., this looks like open corruption and incompetence. It is hard to maintain trust and faith in a system that allows this to happen. (I would say the same thing about the Supreme Court right now.)

      To close on a lighter note, a bumper sticker I saw this morning: “We don’t have pets: we are a multi-species family.”

      So true of our family – three homo saps and two cats.

    14. 14.

      gene108

      The real issue to me is that will we be able to fix the tons of weak points Trump, and Republicans in their rush to defend him at all costs, have exposed in our system of government.

      For example, a judge appointed by a President cannot be the trial judge for that president.

      The president’s pardon power needs to be clearly defined. Trump dangled pardons in front of Manafort and Flynn to keep them from flipping.

      It’s rather remarkable the USA went 230 or so years before electing someone to the presidency that wanted to subvert democracy and become a dictator.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Steve in the ATL: Do you think there’s much chance that Jack Smith will try to take this to the 11th circuit?

      I know, I know, come at the king you best not miss.  But it seems like the clock is running out, so maybe he has nothing to lose if they turn him down?

      To me getting turned down by the 11th circuit doesn’t really change the course of events.  Unless there’s a factor where it looks bad to take it to the 11th circuit and get turned down?

    17. 17.

      schrodingers_cat

      I wrote a poem for those who are thinking of voting for the man who preaches hate to win elections.

      Choose Love not Hate

      He is a liar,

      He tells you what you want to hear

      Open your eyes before it is too late

      Don’t vote for hate

      Even if you are not the target yet

      Your number is coming up, just you wait.

      Any guesses as to whom I am referencing here?

    18. 18.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Robmassing:

      It is usually the procedure of the court, and most especially the federal courts, that new dates are set so that there is always a trial date for each case for scheduling and case management purposes.

      As one old guy in the stands judging the shortstop, I think the motion to recuse should have been filed as soon as she was assigned. Her rulings in the prior case showed that she would invent rules to protect Trump. The standard is:

      Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify [her]self in any proceeding in which [her] impartiality might reasonably be questioned.

      There was no downside to filing that motion. Would love to hear the discussions that ended with a decision not to file it because we know that those discussions took place.

    20. 20.

      rikyrah

      @gene108:

      It’s rather remarkable the USA went 230 or so years before electing someone to the presidency that wanted to subvert democracy and become a dictator.

      Will forever say that the Founding Fathers saw the Orange Menace coming, even 230 years ago.

      What they never accounted for was an entire political party going against their oath to the Constitution to help the dictator.  That’s where they messed up.

    21. 21.

      MazeDancer

      Cannon is exactly the corrupt scum she has always been.

      Stormy Daniels, OTOH, is surprising.

      Having to give up her full ride to Vet school because she didn’t have the money to accept. Heart-breaking.

      Becoming an exotic dancer, because where else is a 17-year-old gonna make those kinda bucks.

      Submitting to Trump’s power play “I thought you were serious” and then shaking from the trauma afterwards. Shades of Harvey Weinstein.

      She resonated with millions of women. Who vote.

