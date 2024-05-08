In a sane world, this shambling mass of ego, wealth, family privilege, immaturity and high-grade, uncut kookery would be laughed off ballots from Key West to Ketchikan. In that world, his high water mark would be receiving tens of votes nationwide, exclusively from Q-anon loons cross-pollinated with Camelot-addled write-in crackpots of a certain vintage.

Sadly friends, we do not live in that world. We are cursed to endure the Dumbass Golden Age, where millions regard whiny-ass baby crook Donald Trump as a paragon of masculine strength and virtue and lots of people take medical advice from meatheads like Joe Rogan and Kennedy the Lesser.

I don’t think the Reign of the Idiots II will ultimately prevail, but it’s an ordeal to be exposed to its thrashing and machinations all the same. We’ll have to power through as best we can.

Open thread!