Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Squishable Wednesday Morning Post

Squishable Wednesday Morning Post

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

In a sane world, this shambling mass of ego, wealth, family privilege, immaturity and high-grade, uncut kookery would be laughed off ballots from Key West to Ketchikan. In that world, his high water mark would be receiving tens of votes nationwide, exclusively from Q-anon loons cross-pollinated with Camelot-addled write-in crackpots of a certain vintage.

NYT RFK Jr. headline about brain worm. Sadly friends, we do not live in that world. We are cursed to endure the Dumbass Golden Age, where millions regard whiny-ass baby crook Donald Trump as a paragon of masculine strength and virtue and lots of people take medical advice from meatheads like Joe Rogan and Kennedy the Lesser.

I don’t think the Reign of the Idiots II will ultimately prevail, but it’s an ordeal to be exposed to its thrashing and machinations all the same. We’ll have to power through as best we can.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • brendancalling
  • cmorenc
  • dmsilev
  • Eyeroller
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • moonbat
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prufrock
  • RandomMonster
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • TBone
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      “Including a parasite that he said ate part of his brain”

      Let us take a minute to offer our condolences to the worm, dead of starvation.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      I don’t think the Reign of the Idiots II will ultimately prevail

      The key question is how long is “ultimately.”

      We can’t control that entirely, but we have a say if enough people want to try.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      prufrock

      One of the most tiring things about living in the reign of idiots is how euphemisms become reified.

      Brain worms is just supposed to be an insult, people!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cmorenc

      @Betty cracker:

      The opening sentence of your posts are masterpieces worthy of collection in an anthology.  You have a potential market to sell it of um…guestimating almost-10,000 since this site is an almost-10,000th followed blog.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      I did not have “a worm ate part of RFKjr’s brain” on my bingo card.  But this explains a lot.

      Should we thank the NYT for this vital public service?

      Nah, I didn’t think so either.

      ETA: “this explains a lot” seems to be a theme here.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      LOL

      I saw the ‘brain’ article and rushed over here, only to find Betty had beaten me to it!

      You know..this timeline’s writers are really, really pushing it:

      “Guys, hear me out: what if next season, the ‘spoiler’ candidate, the one who everyone says has brainworms in his head…ACTUALLY HAD A BRAINWORM IN HIS HEAD!?!?  Get it?  Everyone meant it metaphorically but HE REALLY HAS THEM!!  Or, had them.  Had one, anyway.”

      (room goes silent)

      “Nah, you’re right…that’s too fucking dumb, even for us.” (sigh)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      moonbat

      I’m reminded of an old episode of The Night Gallery where the bad guy suffers through a worm eating it’s way through his brain only to learn once the little bugger comes out the other side that it laid eggs in there. I think they should check RFK Jr. for eggs.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      hueyplong

      It’s a thing like this that creates worry that the shitstorm of stupid may not be terminated by Trump’s demise.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TBone

      It’s irresponsible not to speculate, right?  Lots of details being reexamined.

      What if Aileen Cannon was put on the bench for a specific reason — namely, her husband’s mob connections? In what planet should this woman even be a federal judge? I know: Planet Florida!

      …Soon after the deal with Trump, Rosatti and Staluppi got mixed up in the bloody Colombo civil war that started in 1991 after boss Carmine Persico was jailed. John Rosatti, who supported rival Victor Orena, supposedly ordered a key hit on Persico’s guy.

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/05/no-one-ever-mentions-aileen-cannons-mobbed

      Also too

      https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/05/donald-trump-2016-mob-organized-crime-213910/

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eyeroller

      @moonbat: That is an ancient urban legend.  It’s usually claimed to be earwigs, which are insects, not worms, but as you might guess from the name they occasionally hide in human ears and they have long and scary pincers.  They don’t harm humans and they certainly don’t tunnel through the brain and lay eggs in it.

      Edit: found your episode (in Wikipedia)
      Oscar Cook wrote the short story (appearing in Switch On The Light, April, 1931; A Century Of Creepy Stories 1934; Pan Horror 2, 1960) “Boomerang”, which was later adapted by Rod Serling for the Night Gallery TV-series episode, “The Caterpillar”. It tells the tale of the use of an earwig as a murder instrument applied by a man obsessed with the wife of an associate.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RandomMonster

      @Baud: I can only assume this means WaterGirl will post a brainworm music thread this week.

      I’m looking forward to ‘Brainworm’ the musical.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      Thousands of demonstrators protested in French cities on Sunday at what they called an “offensive” against transgender rights after right-wing Senators tabled legislation on gender transition for minors. Activists, left-wing members of parliament, trade unionists and young people rallied, chanting and brandishing placards calling for “health resources for transitions“.

      Pro trans rallies spreading in Europe.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.