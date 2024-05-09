On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Leaving Yaxchilan we continued to paddle downstream for the next couple of days. Sometimes we would camp on the Mexican side of the river. Other days it would be in Guatemala.
The geology of the river banks kept changing. While it was mostly all limestone, the shapes caused by erosion constantly changed.
I often felt that things were looking at us from the rocky shore.
Mexican Chucky rock?
One constant was the thick jungle. Sometimes the jungle hugged the river. Here the hills receded a bit.
As we went further the hills got higher and the river flowed faster. We would typically take the rapids one boat at a time.
I never tried paddling the inflatable kayaks.
The river was frequently fed by springs and small creeks. We came to this amazing waterfall and stopped to enjoy it. Note the people at the base for a sense of scale.
We climbed the bank upriver from the falls and hiked to a flat section with ponds and the higher falls that came out of the forest.
Back in the boats we pulled up to the base for a few more photos.
We relied on springs like this for our water (bleach was used for disinfection).
Next stop – another ruin and more rapids.
