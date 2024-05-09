Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

So many bastards, so little time.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

When we show up, we win.

This really is a full service blog.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – lashonharangue – Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4]

On The Road – lashonharangue – Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4]

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

Leaving Yaxchilan we continued to paddle downstream for the next couple of days. Sometimes we would camp on the Mexican side of the river. Other days it would be in Guatemala.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4] 9
Usumacinta River

The geology of the river banks kept changing. While it was mostly all limestone, the shapes caused by erosion constantly changed.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4] 8
Usumacinta River

I often felt that things were looking at us from the rocky shore.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4] 7
Usumacinta River

Mexican Chucky rock?

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4] 6
Usumacinta River

One constant was the thick jungle. Sometimes the jungle hugged the river. Here the hills receded a bit.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4] 5
Usumacinta River

As we went further the hills got higher and the river flowed faster. We would typically take the rapids one boat at a time.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4] 4
Usumacinta River

I never tried paddling the inflatable kayaks.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4] 3
Usumacinta River

The river was frequently fed by springs and small creeks. We came to this amazing waterfall and stopped to enjoy it. Note the people at the base for a sense of scale.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4] 2
Usumacinta River

We climbed the bank upriver from the falls and hiked to a flat section with ponds and the higher falls that came out of the forest.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4] 1
Usumacinta River

Back in the boats we pulled up to the base for a few more photos.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [3 of 4]
Usumacinta River

We relied on springs like this for our water (bleach was used for disinfection).  

Next stop – another ruin and more rapids.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.