Donald Trump is right now holding a rally in my district. His presidency was a catastrophe for the Bronx. His mismanagement of COVID resulted in more deaths than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 combined. Donald Trump should apologize to the people of the Bronx rather than hold a rally. pic.twitter.com/GvY9SVm24u — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorresNY) May 23, 2024

The Bronx ramble fest. I’ve had more people help me look for my car keys. pic.twitter.com/ICXHAv4wkx — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) May 24, 2024

Speaking of Jack Smith, if someone asked me which one I would rather meet with, I’m not sure what my answer would be. Meet? Definitely the real Jack Smith. But I’m sure I wold be tongue-tied. To meet and hang out with? Fake Jack Smith, no question.

I’m in the hen house.

Watch me usher in chaos.

Who’s gonna stop me? – A haiku by Samuel Alito — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) May 24, 2024

Raise your hand if you are starting to get the feeling that some of Trump’s supporters are no longer as enamored of him as they used to be.

