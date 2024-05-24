Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Understand It’s a Lovely Day in the Bronx Today

Well, if you’re not Donald Trump, that is.

Speaking of Jack Smith, if someone asked me which one I would rather meet with, I’m not sure what my answer would be. Meet? Definitely the real Jack Smith. But I’m sure I wold be tongue-tied. To meet and hang out with? Fake Jack Smith, no question.

Raise your hand if you are starting to get the feeling that some of Trump’s supporters are no longer as enamored of him as they used to be.

Totally open thread.

    3. 3.

      JaySinWA

      I’d hate to be wasting the real Jack Smith’s time.

      Probably true of the Fake Jack Smith as well

      ETA I would hate to speculate on the decline of Real Trump Rally fans lest I OD on Hopium.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      I’ve been watching interviews with some of the Black and Latino Trump supporters from last night’s rally.  They are every bit as mean and ignorant as their white counterparts.  Trump brings awful people of all races together.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Annie

      And the New York Post’s headline said thousands attended this rally.  The NY Post is one of Rupert Murdoch’s fishwraps, so I guess they had to treat it like a success.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      different-church-lady

      I had the misfortune of being in the employment company of a few knuckleheads from Orlando a couple of weeks ago. One of them just would not stop his MAGA babbling to the other while I just stayed away from both of them as much as possible.

      One of the many releases from Mr. MAGA’s discharge pipe was, “Trump got a hundred thousand (at a rally) in New Jersey!” Which, I’m almost certain is a statement utterly detached from reality, but I’m too worn out to do any factuality work.

      Did I mention I hate everything?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JoyceH

      Meeting the real Jack Smith would just be frustrating. You’d want him to let his hair down and have a cozy gossipy natter, but of course he would be far too careful and professional and adult for any such thing. Maybe in a couple decades he’ll write a memoir.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Oops, double-posted tweet 2 instead of adding tweet 3.  Fixed now.

      Also, the video is only 37 seconds long, but the rep for the Bronx was really good.  Totally worth the 37 seconds!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      @different-church-lady: Did you see the follow-up on that “100k” number?

      Lisa Fagan, the Wildwood press spokesperson AP originally cited as the source for the original crowd estimate was quoted as saying the eye-popping estimate was “based off her own observations on the scene Saturday, having seen ‘dozens’ of other events in the same space.”

      Five days later, when asked to explain the wide variance between the AP reporting and the NJ.com video that reveals a crowd in the few thousands, Fagan provided a statement from Mayor Troiano at odds with what the wire service initially attributed to Fagan.

      “As a tourist town, we speak in tourism numbers,” Troiano wrote. “When we see that volume of people attending a beach event, we know that 80,000+ people are in our town. We see a quarter of a million visitors every weekend in the summer on our 1.89-mile boardwalk, not to mention our five-mile island, so we know what that volume looks like. They were watching and listening from the beach and boardwalk, in bars and restaurants, at hotels and second homes. People even lined up along the streets parade-style. We defer to the Trump Campaign for the exact count on the beach.”

      It’s the same as TIFG claiming he had the biggest inaugural in history (by claiming everyone who might have seen some of it on TV or online were also there). It’s what they do.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      DFH

      My hope is that the orange stain continues his ramble fests, exposing his freak to  more people who don’t pay attention to this stuff.  Keep rambling.

      And Dems should continue to try to make him mad.  Tease that bully then kick him when he reacts.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Old School

      Jill and I join the Uvalde community in honoring the lives of those who were tragically stolen from us in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School 2 years ago today.As we mark this solemn day, may we pray for those we lost, their loved ones, and all those who were wounded. pic.twitter.com/wQYbkvybjE— President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2024

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      Just eyeballing, I am going to guess that crowd could squish into one subway train (10 cars long) with space left over. New Yorkers can wedge themselves pretty tightly during rush hour.

      If I’m off, it’s not by very much. Maybe be a handful left on the platform to wait until the next train.

      At any rate, think about how many trains are running during rush hour, that lots of people aren’t taking the subway during rush hour, and that crowd looks more and more pathetic. Or, as an alternative, Google tells me there are over 1.4 million people living in the Bronx.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I’ve heard stories that Trump’s entire staff mostly kisses his ass all the time and this weird crowd size claims fit that. They tell the press “OMG, biggest thing ‘ever!” the press is to lazy to fact check it, it’s get published and then some staffer shows Trump, Trump is happy. I wouldn’t surprised at all to read that Trump is utterly convinced he is going to win both New York and California.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Steve Gravelle

      “(S)ome of Trump’s supporters are no longer as enamored of him as they used to be..” seems to jibe with my observations lately. The guy on the next block hasn’t flown his Trump flag since last summer, and the few flags/signs I’ve seen on regular drives around the region (eastern Ia/western Wisc) aren’t there anymore, for what it’s worth (probably not much).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      cmorenc

      Alito question about the J6 plot: I have seen references to how the leading GOP house members and Senators were planning, had Nancy Pelosi not called the house back in session quicker than they had expected she would be able to, to invoke some sort of legal procedure with Alito positioned to make some sort of helpful ruling that would freeze the situation for several days without the electoral college vote having yet taken place.  What exactly was this tactic, and what is the evidence that Alito was actually knowingly in on it (ok, just because he’s Sam Alito, but I mean evidence beyond just that).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      different-church-lady

      @AliceBlue: Right, that probably explains it.

      Blessedly existing in the northeast, I don’t have the “pleasure” of interacting with MAGA very often, so even though I was aware of such creatures, experiencing one in the flesh was disheartening to say the least.

      Most of the morning I was just thinking, “This country is just fucked beyond return.” But then later two other Floridians were defending immigrant labor, and it was like, “This is like a swing-state come to life before my eyes.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School: I hope that not single one of the police who were there that day is still gainfully employed as a police officer.

      One exception, for the police officer whose wife was a teacher, I believe, who was in the classrooms, and they forcibly held him back when he waned to go in and do something.

      The details are a bit fuzzy for me on that, but it was something very close to that.  I assume his wife died, but I don’t know that I ever saw any reporting that tied it all together.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      hueyplong

      If we’re trying to induce a fatal apoplexy (as is appropriate if self-preservation is, like, a goal or something), we should consider a compilation of shots of Trump slicing golf balls off the fairway and missing putts, with a voice-over saying “Trump claims he won this tournament.”  “Here he is, accepting the award from his own club,” spoken over the shot of him inching down that ramp at West Point.  Wouldn’t matter if no two shots were from the same round of golf.  Let him spend time denying it, if he hasn’t already keeled over in anger.

      He’d look weak saying “but I really AM a good golfer,” sort of like MTG saying that her body isn’t a bad build or Fredo Corleone saying “I’m smart, not dumb, not like they say. I’m smart, and I want respect.” Or was that Trump Jr? I can’t keep those two straight.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      rikyrah

      Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) posted at 8:00 AM on Fri, May 24, 2024:
      This shows why Trump’s campaign didn’t release any aerial shots of his South Bronx rally. MAGA claims 25,000 people showed up, but this photo — taken while Trump spoke on stage — shows a crowd ONE-TENTH that size.

      The media laps up all his lies — please share to call out the BS! https://t.co/DSRyyuuAEM
      (https://x.com/joncoopertweets/status/1793990578453320054?t=pR8qA_kl38lOfcTqB00pog&s=03)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      trollhattan

      Operation Graduate Runner Girl launches today, peaking with her walking tomorrow, then descending to moving her out of the apartment (three years of accumulation, pray for us). Then she flies to the other coast for grad school and such. Oy vey.

      A surprisingly chilly 66 degrees and wind predicted for the outdoor ceremony. Better than 90, so there’s that.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TBone

      @different-church-lady: come sit by me today.  Even went out and about on the back mountain roads in the countryside on this gorgeous day but…

      Mood persists.

      Prescription: weed, more chocolate, and something naked.  Naked karaoke!  That oughta bring me around…

      Reply
    38. 38.

      TBone

      @Attempted Chemistry:

      I think I got this at BJ here recently:

      Xit of the Day

      “Trumpism is maybe better understood as a pride movement for bad people than as a political movement.

      Imagine you’re a piece of shit, living with resentment for everyone treating you as such. Then one of you emerges, rises to take the White House. Would you care about policy? Hypocrisy?”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Bugboy

      IMHO, the tide began to turn when Dump was endorsed by none other than that mobster.  Same as it ever was, the “jump the shark” moment had to happen,,,again,,,and again,,,and again,,, (lil’ Battlestar Galactica humor for ya’ll) as he keeps on flailing like a squirrel half run over in the middle of the road.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ohio Mom

      @different-church-lady: Yeah, there are a lot of car drivers in NYC, but I’d bet just about everyone at that rally has ridden the subway. It’s a pretty universal experience for everyday New Yorkers.

      But that’s not my point. My point is, that’s a small crowd for a place that’s as populous as NYC.

      Reply

