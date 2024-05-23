Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One last thing, and then we'll speak of it no more…

I still don’t know what to say about how y’all banded together and helped me this week, aside from what I said earlier. (Thank you. I love you.) But maybe describing what it means to me will help you understand the magnitude of it, which is important.

I’ve been in good health and independent all my life, so this whole shitty medical crisis has been disorienting. It sucks to be seriously ill for all the obvious reasons, but it can also undermine your sense of self in unexpected ways — your role in your family, friend groups and community.

It can make you doubt your value. It can make you question whether you matter.

That sucks because who needs all that existential crap in addition to a horrible disease that is trying to kill you? But there it is.

For me, the most wrenching thing is how my situation affects my people. I feel vaguely guilty about it, even though I certainly didn’t choose to get sick and embark on an expensive tour of regional healthcare facilities.

More than anything in the world, I’ve wanted to tell my family everything will be okay. But the road ahead is difficult and uncertain.

“My family will be okay, even if I’m not,” I told myself during sleepless nights, hoping it was true. Now, thanks to you, I know they will be okay, even if the car breaks down or the hot water heater blows up or the predicted “extraordinary hurricane season” drops a tree on our roof or whatever.

I can rest easy. That is the gift you gave me. Do you have any idea how valuable that is?

***

My husband has never really understood my internet habit. To him, the web is a tool – a gardening almanac, a repository of knowledge on topics that interest him, a how-to video hub.

He doesn’t think of it as a place to interact with people and form relationships. I suspect he thinks it’s weird that I and so many billions of others do.

But Bill got an inkling of how much online relationships can mean Monday as we sat on the porch listening to a ball game. I kept looking at my phone through tears while reading comments under my health status post. I had to read the thread in chapters because it was overwhelming, all the love and accumulated wisdom. It made me understand that yes, I really do matter to people beyond my immediate circle, just as they matter to me.

That thread was a gift all by itself. The shared humanity, the connections with those who have or are now experiencing their own life-threatening health crises. The stories of those who’d lost loved ones or seen them survive similar scenarios — all laid before me like a treasure in response to my news.

I was blown away, and I think by seeing how affected I was, Bill got a better idea of what my “internet people” mean to me — and I to them. I mentioned the blog might do a fundraiser, figured maybe we’d raise enough to replace the $9,500 insurance deductible we blew through in March.

***

Then y’all did what you did. I talked to John on the phone Wednesday morning, sitting here in my bathrobe in disbelief with tears and snot running down my face when I saw the amount raised. This community John built is real. I knew that already, of course.

Bill believes it now. The tangible portion of your gift changes his life too. After saying things like “Wait, what?!?!” and “For real?! ?!” — he is as astounded and grateful as I am. If there comes a time when I can’t communicate with you, he will make sure my friends here know why. He knows what we mean to each other.

***

I want to thank John for holding the fundraiser and WaterGirl for handling so many details related to it. I also thank her for coming up with the idea of a sidebar spot for my health-related stuff. I really want to keep that topic from dominating other threads. It’s important because we’ve still got issues to squabble over, elections to win and MAGA chodes to mock.

For example, Betsy McCaughey. Remember that anti-anything-that-might-benefit-the-non-rich hack and former NY (R) lieutenant governor? I’d forgotten the lying poltroon existed too, but she’s apparently letting feral grand-nieces cut her hair with safety scissors now:

Woman with a tragic haircut

Jesus.

So that’s all I have to say except stop making me cry, you fabulous goofballs. And thank you. And I love you.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      Trivia Man

      Re: haircut

      we tried a Flowbee* yesterday, it seems to be viable!

      *haircuts using a vacuum cleaner attachment

      Reply
    4. 4.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I’ve said this before, I compare you to the late Steve Gilliard in writing and in how you think and articulate what so many of us are thinking but struggle to put down cogently.

      I literally have a clip file of your stuff, it’s how I worked back when I was an intelligence officer at the Pentagon except then it was paper files.  It means I always have great material to share elsewhere.

      I can honestly say that the three most influential bloggers to me personally over the last almost-quarter-century have been Steve, you and Bill in Portland Maine over at Dkos.

      What you just wrote is just BCrack Chapter Infinity of writing.

      And of course we raised that kind of money, we’re Dems and we love throwing money at things. :P

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      To Betty, Bill and the kiddo:

      ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

      ETA:  Now I shall speak of it no more type of it no more.  😊

      Reply
    7. 7.

      oldster

      “…she’s apparently letting feral grand-nieces cut her hair with safety scissors now….”

      I hate to say it, BC, but stuff like this is the reason that I donated without hesitation.

      That’s right: I don’t love you unconditionally. That’s the job for your hubby and your dogs.

      I love you because you are whip-smart and say funny shit that cracks me up. It’s strictly transactional: you write hilarious stuff, and I donate money. If you’re good with that, then I am too.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      So that’s all I have to say except stop making me cry, you fabulous goofballs.

      But you are making me cry!

      I’m glad I was able to help in any small way.  Best of luck!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TaMara

      When I told you I was looking for something else to distract me from working, I didn’t mean sobbing onto my keyboard.

      Sending all the love.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      LifeInTheBonusRound

      Betty, ya gotta hang around for a year at least to judge the First Annual Butter Lamb contest here. I hear folks are already practicing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Damned at Random

      Sorry for your diagnosis. Lost a friend this week to a long struggle with a non-Hodgkins lymphoma. If no one has sent you a link to Steven Gould’s essay ‘The Median Isn’t the Message”, check it out. Some people defy expectaion

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Soprano2

      I was happy to help, I figure the value I’ve gotten from your writing is more than what I donated. My hubby doesn’t understand about the internet relationships, either, how I know people I’ve never met IRL.

      And yeah, that woman is a tool.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Gretchen

      We love you, Betty. And phrases like « she let feral grand-nieces cut her hair with safety scissors » is one of the reasons why.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Spanish Moss

      Beautifully written in your own inimitable style, so glad to hear what our response has meant to you.❤

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Josie

      That pic of Betsy and your description made me lol. Years ago, my oldest son did a similar number on his best friend, the little girl across the street. The downside was that her father was a well known beautician in town. Imagine me having to take her home and admit to what had been done.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      zhena gogolia

      Thank you, thank you, for another beautiful essay. We are so happy to be able to do something. We love you.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Manyakitty

      All the love, all the blessings.

      Like TaMara, I didn’t expect to be sobbing at my desk just now, but here we are.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      Well, it used to be I read your stuff and laughed.  Now I read your stuff and cry.  ;-)

      Hang in there Betty – we love you.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Armadillo

      Betty, this post, like all your other posts about your illness, is a wonderful demonstration of what an amazing writer and person you are. Hoping for all good things for you.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      japa21

      So, I am reading this and thinking to myself:
      So the serious side of Betty is as wonderful to read as the sarcastic, wizard of putdown side of Betty. And then, just to make sure there are examples of both sides you come up with:

      I’d forgotten the lying poltroon existed too, but she’s apparently letting feral grand-nieces cut her hair with safety scissors now:

      And you have made my day not just once, but twice in the same post.

      It bears repeating for the 10 millionth time, you are and will always be a national treasure.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      EarthWindFire

      Betty, my husband didn’t understand my internet habit until it clicked that there were people behind the keyboards. I guess this was Bill’s click moment. I’m sorry it had to be but we’ve been anxious to help. Because we are who we are, and you’ve helped make us who we are.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Anyway

      As we’re not supposed to talk about it — can we talk about hair tools? Apparently there are hair dryers now that cost over $450!!!!! What happened?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Eolirin

      I’ve been struggling with this a bit, because I’m just really not in a space to communicate my feelings about this while navigating my own stuff, but I don’t want my silence to come across as indifference either. So just know that even though I can’t put it in words I still care very much and your presence here is important to me too.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      MazeDancer

      Your grace sparkles.

      Not everyone can remain gracious and still whip in a taste of trademark edge, but then, our Betty is not everyone. She is the best.

      To know that you have a sense of relief and can exhale a bit, now, is the biggest gift you could bestow on us. Continued thanks.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      All my best to you, BC.  The first time I made my my wife read a BJ thread a bunch of years ago she kept saying, “I really like this Betty Cracker.”  You are one of a kind.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      frosty

      Thank you for this, BC. What a beautiful essay, capped with the great line about the safety scissors. I just looked at the total in the GoFundMe and broke down. I’m so happy I could donate my small part to helping you rest easy and I’m sending the love back to you.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Westyny

      Today is the first of my two big moving days, but I had to stop and read this because I knew I would learn some valuable life lesson in how to express gratitude.  Because when you write on any topic I learn something more about the power and sheer fun of language.  Thank you, Betty.  Now I go back to work.  ❤️‍🩹

      Reply
    35. 35.

      WeimarGerman

      Thanks for all the laughs.

      Reminded me of when my daughter was 5 and cut her own bangs. At least she has a beautiful forehead…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      cope

      It’s an odd thing, this internet.  I think “internet” should replace the word “alcohol” in the celebrated Home Simpson toast:  “To alcohol!  The cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems”.

      I am happy to be using the internet in one of it’s solution-y modes.  I must say, though, that I was surprised at the amount of vigorish GoFundMe claims.  Anyway…

      I’m not one for quotations usually, but when I looked for words better than I can choose, this popped up:  “If life were predictable, it would cease to be life and be without flavor.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

      Hope you see some spoonbills today.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      SNCO

      Betty, this is one of the little-known downsides of good health.   When the bad eventually comes, you get both the health crisis and the existential crisis hitting simultaneously.  This is a tough double whammy.

      Kudos to you for being self-aware of what was happening.   I think that actually may have shortened the agony a bit – knowing what was going on.   Not that it made it easier . . .  It’s still an existential crisis.

      If the balloon juice community can help, then we are doing something very good.  (I say as a lurker who rarely comments.)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Tom Levenson

      Thank you, Betty, for this–and for all you have done/do to make the community here happen.

      I don’t want to talk about my prior experience with someone I loved dearly in your circumstances, except to say that she was a walking, talking model of how to live well even in the face of stuff like this.’

      You are too.

      Reply

