I still don’t know what to say about how y’all banded together and helped me this week, aside from what I said earlier. (Thank you. I love you.) But maybe describing what it means to me will help you understand the magnitude of it, which is important.

I’ve been in good health and independent all my life, so this whole shitty medical crisis has been disorienting. It sucks to be seriously ill for all the obvious reasons, but it can also undermine your sense of self in unexpected ways — your role in your family, friend groups and community.

It can make you doubt your value. It can make you question whether you matter.

That sucks because who needs all that existential crap in addition to a horrible disease that is trying to kill you? But there it is.

For me, the most wrenching thing is how my situation affects my people. I feel vaguely guilty about it, even though I certainly didn’t choose to get sick and embark on an expensive tour of regional healthcare facilities.

More than anything in the world, I’ve wanted to tell my family everything will be okay. But the road ahead is difficult and uncertain.

“My family will be okay, even if I’m not,” I told myself during sleepless nights, hoping it was true. Now, thanks to you, I know they will be okay, even if the car breaks down or the hot water heater blows up or the predicted “extraordinary hurricane season” drops a tree on our roof or whatever.

I can rest easy. That is the gift you gave me. Do you have any idea how valuable that is?

***

My husband has never really understood my internet habit. To him, the web is a tool – a gardening almanac, a repository of knowledge on topics that interest him, a how-to video hub.

He doesn’t think of it as a place to interact with people and form relationships. I suspect he thinks it’s weird that I and so many billions of others do.

But Bill got an inkling of how much online relationships can mean Monday as we sat on the porch listening to a ball game. I kept looking at my phone through tears while reading comments under my health status post. I had to read the thread in chapters because it was overwhelming, all the love and accumulated wisdom. It made me understand that yes, I really do matter to people beyond my immediate circle, just as they matter to me.

That thread was a gift all by itself. The shared humanity, the connections with those who have or are now experiencing their own life-threatening health crises. The stories of those who’d lost loved ones or seen them survive similar scenarios — all laid before me like a treasure in response to my news.

I was blown away, and I think by seeing how affected I was, Bill got a better idea of what my “internet people” mean to me — and I to them. I mentioned the blog might do a fundraiser, figured maybe we’d raise enough to replace the $9,500 insurance deductible we blew through in March.

***

Then y’all did what you did. I talked to John on the phone Wednesday morning, sitting here in my bathrobe in disbelief with tears and snot running down my face when I saw the amount raised. This community John built is real. I knew that already, of course.

Bill believes it now. The tangible portion of your gift changes his life too. After saying things like “Wait, what?!?!” and “For real?! ?!” — he is as astounded and grateful as I am. If there comes a time when I can’t communicate with you, he will make sure my friends here know why. He knows what we mean to each other.

***

I want to thank John for holding the fundraiser and WaterGirl for handling so many details related to it. I also thank her for coming up with the idea of a sidebar spot for my health-related stuff. I really want to keep that topic from dominating other threads. It’s important because we’ve still got issues to squabble over, elections to win and MAGA chodes to mock.

For example, Betsy McCaughey. Remember that anti-anything-that-might-benefit-the-non-rich hack and former NY (R) lieutenant governor? I’d forgotten the lying poltroon existed too, but she’s apparently letting feral grand-nieces cut her hair with safety scissors now:

Jesus.

So that’s all I have to say except stop making me cry, you fabulous goofballs. And thank you. And I love you.