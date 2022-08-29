Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Lindsey

by | 67 Comments

This post is in: 

Steve M thinks that Lindsey Graham’s Fox News Sunday show threats mean that he’s giving license to Trump supporters to go out in the street and riot if Trump is exposed to any real legal consequences. Here’s what he said, in part:

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham told former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, who now hosts Fox News’s “Sunday Night in America.”

Bark louder, little dog.

Anyway, Steve M is right that Lindsey would love to see riots over this, though I think the 1/6 prosecutions will make the rioters think twice before the kind of violence that Lindsey certainly wants. Mainly, though, I take Lindsey’s histrionics as an indicator that he did something bad wrong in Georgia. He won a temporary victory blocking his Georgia grand jury subpoena last week, but he’s going to have to testify, and even if he “fifths” all over himself, other testimony could get him in trouble.

Who knows that other guilty knowledge this guy has, since he’s basically attached himself to Trump’s butt with a vice-like grip. He even raffled off a golf trip with him and Trump on his campaign website. One great thing that could come from our common disaster would be indictment and conviction of a sitting Senator like Graham. It’s probably too much to hope for, but I have it on valid authority that a dream is just a wish your heart makes.

    67Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      Too early for the coveted second spot?

      ETA: I remember when the MSM thought Graham was a great guy.  Wonder what they think of him now.  (What’s scary is that they probably still think he’s OK, just not the cat’s pajamas anymore.)

      Needs to be said more that the GOP’s answer to bad news for them frequently includes threats of violence in the streets.  And how many GOPers have spoken against the rise of such threats?  I’m betting the number is minuscule, if not zero.

      Our media need to stop treating the GOP like a responsible political party, and need to start treating them like a threat to our democracy.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      danielx

      One great thing that could come from our common disaster would be indictment and conviction of a sitting Senator like Graham. It’s probably too much to hope for, but a dream is just a wish your heart makes.

      Hope springs eternal.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      The Moar You Know

      There will be no riots.  Republicans are the laziest motherfuckers in the world.  They’ll just go on their failing platform of choice and whine.

      Graham is such a joke.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffery

      Riots in the suburbs? That’s will be interesting. If they think they are going to drive into cities to riot they are going to be for a big surprise from the residents who live in them.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      James E Powell

      I would love to see Senator Lindsey “Sycophantic Sidekick” Graham swirling down the drain. He deserves it for his spittle-flecked tirade in the Kavanaugh hearings alone, but also because he’s been a Village favorite for reasons that have never been made clear.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Steeplejack

      @Mistermix:

      Just mentioning again that I like the current nym. It’s funny but not over the top. Popehat-worthy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WereBear

      Isn’t attendance down at TFG’s rallies? I think everyone is starting to say the first album was so much better, and the second was rushed out for financial reasons.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kropacetic

      @The Moar You Know:There will be no riots.

      Aww, c’mon. You know every left-oriented protest going forward will be branded a riot.  Local petty crime will be cited as proof of rioting.

      Republicans don’t riot, they’re holy warriors. The real problem here is Lindsay needs to plan his talking points ahead.

      @WereBear: Isn’t attendance down at TFG’s rallies?

      This is what happens when you don’t pay your extras.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      Who knows that other guilty knowledge this guy has, since he’s basically attached himself to Trump’s butt with a vice-like grip.

      Lamprey.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      I appreciate their willingness to round themselves up in the streets, and I’m looking forward to quelling the riots.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @The Moar You Know:

      This.  1/6 was a perfect storm, including security being so understaffed that the rioters believed they were facing no real resistance and would face no consequences.  Long experience shows it’s a movement of chickenshits who love to gabble their violence fantasies, with their brave members willing to step up to anonymous threats and harassment.  Any violence will be a tiny number of isolated shooters or bombers, which is a bad thing but nothing like the rebellion conservatives fantasize.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Edmund Dantes

      @lowtechcyclist: no they actively go out and bemoan how uncivil joe biden is for calling them “semi fascist”. It’s such divisive and dividing language. How dare he do that?

       

      see latest from Ronna McDaniel for an example.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kropacetic

      @Raoul Paste: Of course he will contend that he is not advocating violence, he is only predicting violence.

      They shouldn’t go that far, but one can hardly blame them for how they feel…

      From the party that brought you “second amendment solutions” and its more insidiously branded cousins.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @WereBear:

      I think everyone is starting to say the first album was so much better, and the second was rushed out for financial reasons.

      I love that analogy!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Feckless

      Dear dark Brandon.

      Sen Graham is a terrorist, say that.

      Next: ask every single repug you can get on camera if they repudiate Graham or if they are also terrorists who hate America and it’s law enforcement who will put down said riots.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kropacetic

      @Ken: A friend once noted that the Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher is always the bad guy.  I said “not always, but they’re always relevant and they always attack Harry.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      jonas

      The gaslighting operation at work here is visible from outer space. Trump is not in trouble for merely “mishandling” classified documents. Clinton did that and a thorough investigation by the FBI concluded that while regulations were broken, no crimes had been committed and, as far as we know, nothing was exposed. Had Trump simply returned the shit he had taken and said it was a big oopsy then this is probably where it would have ended and you could make the argument both cases had been resolved roughly the same. But that’s not what Trump did. He stonewalled. He lied to NARA and the FBI. The affidavit for the search warrant suggests that the DOJ believes incredibly sensitive natsec secrets were compromised, or about to be compromised at MAL. We cannot let the narrative gain traction that Trump is being unjustly hounded and persecuted for doing exactly what Clinton did. These cases aren’t in the same category, room, or even galaxy as each other. Clinton did not leave SIGINT files she had stolen from the NSA lying around her living room in Chappaqua. (And if Trump *did* simply do what Clinton had done, by his own standards and rhetoric over the past six years, he should immediately, at minimum, commit seppuku.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @Baud:  It only takes one madman to create a tragedy.

      The Baud! 20XX! campaign slogan needs work.

      Seriously, though; yes. Especially since the lunatics of the right wing would immediately start screaming “false flag” and “crisis actors”.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ruckus

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      I seem to remember a bit of a violent mob a couple of years ago. Quite a few police injuries, an ongoing investigation, and jail sentences for some of more than a year. Any violence was not just a few. Don’t know if there are enough of them left out of jail or if they will be armed next time. But I wouldn’t count them out as more than just a few. For whatever reason (Racism!) they want blood. They may not have the actual stomach for a bloody war but I’m not putting it past them. They are ignorant, haters, and their “leader” is likely to end up in a federal pen, possibly for the rest of his life. That is the kind of thing that will have them going home and checking their weapons, with the ones that don’t shoot themselves ready to riot. Just because they fail will not mean there is not going to be a battle.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kropacetic

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: I recall Lupin as the exception.

      I’d count Alastor Moody as an exception too.  They weren’t bad guys, they just…weren’t themselves when they attacked Harry.

      Even Gilderoy Lockhart wasn’t the bad guy.  He was just a piece of shit. Scanpe’s situation was complicated.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: Retired General Mark Hertling has been following this counter offensive. Hertling noted on Twitter that Kherson Oblast has an area similar to that of Maryland, and the city of Kherson is similar to Baltimore in population.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      StringOnAStick

      Speaking of tragedy, an AR-15 shooter hit a Safeway in nice blue Bend, OR last night, 2 innocents dead plus a dead shooter.  Details are sketchy at this point but the R’s around here include rabid idiots with giant Oregunian stickers on their monster trucks.  Sure going to speculate that if an AR-15 was involved, the shooter was most likely a radicalized R, maybe one looking to start Lamprey Graham’s desired riot.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Cameron

      The “Clinton debacle?”  That time when libtards outraged over Benghazi hearings tried to storm the Capitol?  I’m sure Gowdy Doody remembers that well, since (IIRC) he led about 10,000,000 hours worth of those hearings.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Miss Bianca

      @StringOnAStick: Oh, I am so sorry to hear that. Was just discussing Bend with a neighbor here who moved down from Portland a couple years ago, and I thought of you and other friends from CO who made the reverse migration around the same time.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Hungry Joe

      Lindsey’s words likely inspired patriots throughout the land to unpack their camo duds, grab the oily AR-15, don the sunglasses, and scurry to the bathroom mirror to work on The Perfect Scowl.

      Either before or after 1/6, when was the last significant right-wing/Trumpist march/protest, anyway? Charlottesville? The only time they gather in any numbers is for Trump rallies, and that’s a few thousand people — a lot of them goofball Camp Followers — for a planned (ticketed!) event in a confined space.

      ”Rioting in the streets”? I can’t see it.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Jinchi

      Lindsey Graham’s Fox News Sunday show threats mean that he’s giving license to Trump supporters to go out in the street and riot if Trump is exposed to any real legal consequences.

      It was a pretty blatant threat of the “nice democracy you’ve got here” style. Post January 6th, this type of comment is way out of bounds for any politician. Lindsay and any other rightwinger who says anything like this should be directly confronted by any interviewer who hears it.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffery:

      If they think they are going to drive into cities to riot they are going to be for a big surprise from the residents who live in them.

      The local cops will be on their side though.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      StringOnAStick

      @Miss Bianca: We arrived here on Oct 30 of 2020 and I will admit that the shows of rage around town by the radical R’s started to scare me after the November election to the point where I was concerned about the ungovernable tribal regions just east and south of here even though Bend is solid blue and becoming more so.  After the Rittenhouse verdict there was a definite increase in loud muscle trucks racing up and down the highway in celebration; that rattled me too.

      Maybe I didn’t feel as nervous about it when we lived near Denver because there were more of us in number there, much more than here, but I think they’ve only gotten crazier everywhere since the 2020 election.  I can’t shake the feeling that this shooting is FOX generated, maybe even Lindsey generated though I have no info yet to support that.  We love the outdoors here and I’m more than halfway through constructing the yard and landscape of my dreams, though I admit this shooting brings up conflicting emotions for sure.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      MattF

      @Uncle Cosmo: Mostly the points made by jonas at #37. Clinton was investigated and exonerated because of the facts of the case. Similar treatment of Trump would land him in prison.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Ruckus

      @Amir Khalid:

      Well he always has been a one note harry. Glance back at the central park five debacle. SFB has been a racist fuck for his entire adult life. So yes, a one note harry. Racism is his only political point of view. Which means he is always wrong about everything and he’s never had new material.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      not off-topic

      Kyle Cheney @kyledcheney 27m
      55 months for a Proud Boy who was NOT charged as one of the leaders of the group. A benchmark that may tell us where Judge Kelly will go if those facing seditious conspiracy charges are convicted or plead >>>

      Quite a story on this guy.

      Pruitt was already on probation or pretrial release at the time in both Maryland and Georgia and was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor. He was granted pretrial release following his arrest, but that was revoked in January in response to multiple curfew violations and reports of threatening behavior online.

      so… he was wearing an ankle bracelet at the Capitol? I mean, I know most criminals are stupid, but….
      (and I know stupid doesn’t mean not dangerous)

      Reply

