Steve M thinks that Lindsey Graham’s Fox News Sunday show threats mean that he’s giving license to Trump supporters to go out in the street and riot if Trump is exposed to any real legal consequences. Here’s what he said, in part:

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham told former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy, who now hosts Fox News’s “Sunday Night in America.”

Bark louder, little dog.

Anyway, Steve M is right that Lindsey would love to see riots over this, though I think the 1/6 prosecutions will make the rioters think twice before the kind of violence that Lindsey certainly wants. Mainly, though, I take Lindsey’s histrionics as an indicator that he did something bad wrong in Georgia. He won a temporary victory blocking his Georgia grand jury subpoena last week, but he’s going to have to testify, and even if he “fifths” all over himself, other testimony could get him in trouble.

Who knows that other guilty knowledge this guy has, since he’s basically attached himself to Trump’s butt with a vice-like grip. He even raffled off a golf trip with him and Trump on his campaign website. One great thing that could come from our common disaster would be indictment and conviction of a sitting Senator like Graham. It’s probably too much to hope for, but I have it on valid authority that a dream is just a wish your heart makes.