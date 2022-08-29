Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Coming Attractions, Ala Carte Fundraising Menu

DougJ and I have been talking, and now that we have met our fundraising goal for Four Directions in Nevada, we thought you guys might be interested in knowing more about what we have in mind related to fundraising between now and the November elections.

We’re still going to (mostly) resist the temptation to put up links to candidates we love – like Beto and Fetterman and Stacey Abrams and Mark Kelly and more – and try to maintain a strategic approach to fundraising for this cycle.

We were looking at these key states:  AZ, NV, MI, GA, WI, TX, PA

(Betty, if you think there’s something we can do for Florida, we can add it to the list.)

Plus, FL just moved up to key state status. Let’s show Charlie Crist some love, and stop DeSantis in his tracks, shall we?

AZ, NV, MI, GA, WI, TX, PA, and FL!

We’re be raising money to help fund people who are willing and able to pick and up and head to AZ for a week or more.  Last week I spoke with a group that has the infrastructure in place to support this – and it costs about $1,000 a week per person.  Maybe some retired or temporarily unemployed BJ peeps will be interested in being one of those people?  DougJ and I are both super excited about this one!

There will be “Key State” thermometers for all of the executive positions in a particular state:  Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General.  That will pay dividends in 2022 and can help put some firewalls in place for those states in 2024.

There will be more thermometers: “Key State Governors”, “Key State Secretaries of State”, “Key State Attorneys General”.

If there are 5 or 7 winnable seats in the state legislature in key states, we can put up a thermometer for those.  (by state)  But we need your help in knowing what those are.

We also want to put together a “Young Pups” thermometer – 5 or 10 young pups who have the potential to really go places – who won their primaries.  John Cole especially loves this one because he loves the idea of the “old farts on Balloon Juice supporting the young pups”.   We need your help in identifying who these people are!

We will be putting up all those thermometers  just as fast as DougJ and I can put them together.  To be clear, this will be an ala carte approach – we won’t be putting up thermometers one at a time, with a big push and then moving on to the next one.  We’ll put up the thermometers as we make then, and you can decide which you want to give to, if any.

DougJ and I will be putting up posts featuring more information about the various options, and promoting this opportunity here and that opportunity there, but the list of all the fundraising options will be available on Balloon Juice.   You might even see Cole put up a fundraising post because he’s pretty jazzed about getting the Young Pups list going.

If there’s a local race that you really believe in, tell us about it in the comments.  No guarantees, but your local race could make it into a thermometer.  Don’t just name names, tell us about the candidate and about the race.

It’s all hands on deck time – November is just a couple of months away, and voting will start sooner than that!

If you have good contacts for any of this, anywhere, that might be helpful, please let us know.

Have some ideas of your own?  Share them in the comments.

Update at noon: I will link this post in the sidebar, so you guys can keep commenting and sharing ideas, even after this post is off the front page.

  Betty Cracker
  BruceFromOhio
  FastEdD
  FelonyGovt
  geg6
  Geminid
  gkoutnik
  H.E.Wolf
  Josie
  Madeleine
  MazeDancer
  Miss Bianca
  Misswhatsis
  MisterForkbeard
  Motivated Seller
  Old School
  Omnes Omnibus
  SuzieC
  Tom Levenson
  Walker
  WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      Old School

      You are looking for people to go to Arizona for a week or two?  What would they be doing when they got there?

    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Maxwell Frost is a 25-year-old in Orlando who won his primary for the Florida 10th (a blue seat that will almost certainly stay blue). If he wins, he’ll be the first Zoomer in Congress! He was a leader of March for Our Lives and beat Alan Grayson and a state senator in the primary.

    6. 6.

      Josie

      Most people are aware of Beto O’Rourke’s uphill struggle against Governor Abbott of Texas. They may not know about Rochelle Garza, who is running against Paxton for Attorney General. She is smart, hardworking, and has gone to court and won for a 17 year old immigrant woman who was seeking to have an abortion while in custody. She deserves whatever support we can manage to give her.

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School: The first day would be training, and then after that you would be working on the campaigns or get out the vote.  I will have a post very soon with specific information about what folks would be doing.

    10. 10.

      Misswhatsis

      I’m a candidate for the NH house and we’ve got some races where we have a chance to unseat a Republican. Check https://movethegoalpostsnh.com/ for more info.

      My seat is safely Dem so I’m good if I survive my primary. And it’ll still be Dem if I don’t. But I’ll be bummed.

    12. 12.

      geg6

      Open seat here for US House due to Lamb being out and redistricting.  Only because Conor Lamb was stupid enough to run against Fetterman.  He would have easily won this.

      Anyway, it’s supposed to be slightly more Dem now and we have a good guy running on our side.  I’ve seen no polling on this race, but I’m hoping Chris Deluzio wins:

      https://chrisforpa.com/

    14. 14.

      Omnes Omnibus

      In WI, Evers (Gov), Barnes (US Sen), Rodriguez (Lt Gov), La Follette (SoS), and Kaul (WI AG) are the big ones to support.   A lot of the down ticket races are things I would not put a lot of money into this cycle.  One exception would be Brad Pfaff who is try to hold the 3d District Congressional seat that was held for a long time by Ron Kind.  Pfaff is a farmer who worked for Kind and has held a number of state and federal appointive offices.  He is currently a state senator.

      ETA:  His campaign website:  https://bradpfaff.com/

    17. 17.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Florida state SenatorAnnette Taddeo might be  worth looking into. She’s running for a congressional seat held by a Republican, and I don’t think she would if she did not think it was a winnable race.

    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: I mentioned Frost because of the “young pups” pitch up top — he definitely qualifies! I don’t have much insight on tight races in Florida at the district level. The districts I personally know are super-gerrymandered so probably not a good fit. Maybe Floridians from other districts can suggest candidates who will be in tight races.

    20. 20.

      Motivated Seller

      @WaterGirl, Have you considered providing a donation link to just one pot of money?  I have confidence in the hive mind to distribute donations to the best places, but I don’t always feel like I know enough to say send some money to NV, but a little more to PA.

      In other words, if I have a budget of $2,000 of giving for the whole year, and I’d like to make sure everyone gets a reasonable piece, it gets harder and harder to figure it out as more and more options are added to the Ala Carte menu.

      Not sure if its worth the trouble of setting up, but I would probably use it.

    22. 22.

      Tom Levenson

      No races in the Commonwealth (God bless it!) of Massachusetts that need support. Not sure what’s happening in NH, with 2 House races and a senate contest pitting the very good Hassan against yet a Republican to be selected on 9/13 (last competitive primary of the cycle). The current front runner for the GOP nomination is a raving Trumpist election-denying loony retired general. If he win, that will boost Hassan’s chances in a very closely fought state, but it’s still an important seat to defend.

       

      I’m spreading news of this fundraising direction around my circle.

    23. 23.

      gkoutnik

      I’m mostly a lurker, but a regular one, for years, and I really appreciate the energy/activity here going toward financial and organizing support in the interest of saving democracy, to which I have a very strong attachment.  Thank you again, WaterGirl and everyone else.  I’ve come to trust the thought and knowledge behind BJ political support initiatives and will be participating financially as much as possible.

      I’m in upstate NY, and although I live in a county which is represented in the NYS Assembly and Senate by Repugs, the Dems have a supermajority in both houses, so no need to focus here.  I strongly second the motion to focus on holding the House.  I don’t think I could survive some bogus impeachment hearings based on multiple counts of Biden doing what’s best for America.  Too old for that shit.  Our Congressional representation (NY 19) got really complicated recently, and we’ve got a new District with no incumbent and a good Dem candidate but a Repug majority.   Not a high priority, other than the fact that every House seat is a high priority.

      Thanks again –

    24. 24.

      Madeleine

      Thanks to MisterDancer for highlighting DeSantis in Florida yesterday (not forgetting Betty Cracker’s keeping us informed about all FL craziness).

    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Re Florida state Senator Annette Taddeo: she is running in the FL 27th CD against one term Rep. Elvira Maria Salazar. The 27th is in south Florida, and was flipped by Donna Shalala in 2018; then Salazar beat Shalala in 2020.

      Taddeo argues that her Central American roots make her better able to connect with the district’s Spanish speaking voters. A few weeks ago Florida Politics reported on a poll showing Salazar leading Taddeo 39-34%, with 27% undecided. The result was within the poll’s margin of error.

      Taddeo seemed to impress people during her race for Governor earlier this year. She trailed the better known Crist and Fried, though, and dropped out to run for Congress. I think this race bears watching.

    26. 26.

      MisterForkbeard

      I’m looking forward to donating to all these folks and groups. Particularly Crist (preferred Fried, but doesn’t matter) and Demings. But they’re all good candidates and I’m proud of Balloon Juice for our collective support.

    27. 27.

      FelonyGovt

      A bunch of Congressional races here in Southern California could be significant in holding the House. Christy Smith Is running in CA 27 (Katie Hill’s seat) against the odious Mike Garcia who voted not to accept the election results. She lost by 333 votes last time. This is currently the only R held seat in LA County.

      Several races in Orange County as well- Dem wins in 2018 that were erased in 2020 and are possible reversions to D.

    28. 28.

      Miss Bianca

      Hi, I know it’s not a hot-button state like some of the others mentioned above, but CO House races could use a little love – speaking specifically of CD-3, which is where my county ended up after being redistricted out of CD-7, Lauren Boebert Land. So, yay! Because Ed Perlmutter is a D! Except, boo, he’s retiring and Republicans are panting after that seat. So, on the Republican side, we have a guy named Erik Aadland, who’s an Aryan poster boi dedicated to no abortion for anyone ever, moar gunz, everywhere, the usual BS. On the Dem side, we have Brittany Pettersen, state Senator, young, seems smart and well-informed, endorsed by Ed P, and in a tight race against Aadland.

      All my meager funds are going towards CO races this year, and this one is pretty important, so if anyone has any extra $, this would be a good place to kick in, please and thank you.

    29. 29.

      BruceFromOhio

      Unfortunate that OH is not on the shortlist, and I defer to the sharper minds on where our focus will be. Nan Whaley for OH governor and Tim Ryan for US Senate keep polling within striking distance, it’s going to be close and I do not trust the polls. It pains me no end my fellow buckeye denizens think giving idiot Vance a Senate seat is good for anyone other than techbro Nosferatu. As noted above, Marcy Kaptur for US House is in a ‘new’ district as a result of the fascists vertically fornicating the maps, and will have to actively campaign.

    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @BruceFromOhio: We thought about including Ohio.  Make your case and we’ll add it. :-)

      edit: What do you know about the Secretary of State and Attorney General races in OH? Are they up this year? Are there incumbents? Are there Dems running? Do they have a shot?

    33. 33.

      Miss Bianca

      @WaterGirl: Yep, US house. Now, on the state house side, the interesting thing from my perspective (since I’m in District 60), we have Kathy Green as the Dem running for the District 60 seat, which has been vacated by Ron Hanks, Jan 6 insurrectionist and failed US Senate candidate. According to Ballotpedia, Stephanie Luck, who’s an incumbent in another District, is running for that seat. It’s a safe bet that any Repub is a frothing maniac at this point (my Repub state senator being a notable exception that proves the rule), so any $ going to Kathryn Green would be a worthy investment as well!

    34. 34.

      FastEdD

      Out here in blue CA there are 5 House seats that could be flipped from red to blue in our state alone:

      CA 3 Kermit Jones

      CA 13 Adam Gray

      CA 27 Christy Smith

      CA 40 Asif Mahmood

      CA 41 Will Rollins

      Flipping five US House seats would mean … everything.

