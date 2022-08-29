DougJ and I have been talking, and now that we have met our fundraising goal for Four Directions in Nevada, we thought you guys might be interested in knowing more about what we have in mind related to fundraising between now and the November elections.

We’re still going to (mostly) resist the temptation to put up links to candidates we love – like Beto and Fetterman and Stacey Abrams and Mark Kelly and more – and try to maintain a strategic approach to fundraising for this cycle.

We were looking at these key states: AZ, NV, MI, GA, WI, TX, PA

(Betty, if you think there’s something we can do for Florida, we can add it to the list.)

Plus, FL just moved up to key state status. Let’s show Charlie Crist some love, and stop DeSantis in his tracks, shall we?

AZ, NV, MI, GA, WI, TX, PA, and FL!

We’re be raising money to help fund people who are willing and able to pick and up and head to AZ for a week or more. Last week I spoke with a group that has the infrastructure in place to support this – and it costs about $1,000 a week per person. Maybe some retired or temporarily unemployed BJ peeps will be interested in being one of those people? DougJ and I are both super excited about this one!

There will be “Key State” thermometers for all of the executive positions in a particular state: Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General. That will pay dividends in 2022 and can help put some firewalls in place for those states in 2024.

There will be more thermometers: “Key State Governors”, “Key State Secretaries of State”, “Key State Attorneys General”.

If there are 5 or 7 winnable seats in the state legislature in key states, we can put up a thermometer for those. (by state) But we need your help in knowing what those are.

We also want to put together a “Young Pups” thermometer – 5 or 10 young pups who have the potential to really go places – who won their primaries. John Cole especially loves this one because he loves the idea of the “old farts on Balloon Juice supporting the young pups”. We need your help in identifying who these people are!

We will be putting up all those thermometers just as fast as DougJ and I can put them together. To be clear, this will be an ala carte approach – we won’t be putting up thermometers one at a time, with a big push and then moving on to the next one. We’ll put up the thermometers as we make then, and you can decide which you want to give to, if any.

DougJ and I will be putting up posts featuring more information about the various options, and promoting this opportunity here and that opportunity there, but the list of all the fundraising options will be available on Balloon Juice. You might even see Cole put up a fundraising post because he’s pretty jazzed about getting the Young Pups list going.

If there’s a local race that you really believe in, tell us about it in the comments. No guarantees, but your local race could make it into a thermometer. Don’t just name names, tell us about the candidate and about the race.

It’s all hands on deck time – November is just a couple of months away, and voting will start sooner than that!

If you have good contacts for any of this, anywhere, that might be helpful, please let us know.

Have some ideas of your own? Share them in the comments.

Update at noon: I will link this post in the sidebar, so you guys can keep commenting and sharing ideas, even after this post is off the front page.