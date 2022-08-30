Sounds like the defeated ex-president is going apeshit on his tumbleweed-choked Twitter knock-off this morning. Insider:

In the weeks since the FBI’s unprecedented search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, the former president’s allies have pleaded with him to stop publicly commenting on the raid and fight the Justice Department’s investigation in the courts. Trump isn’t listening. On Tuesday morning alone, Trump has taken to his Truth Social platform over four dozen times to share memes and posts attacking his political enemies. Some posts are memes attacking President Joe Biden or other Democrats, while others are baseless election fraud claims or attempts to delegitimize the FBI. One post in particular from Tuesday morning shows a photo of Trump with the false caption, “TRUMP WON,” in reference to the 2020 presidential election. The former president then reposted the photo and wrote that the “FBI has advanced this fact even further.”

I won’t subject y’all to the lunatic screenshots others are sharing on Twitter, but the cavalcade of crazy includes a retweet (“ReTruth,” as the tens of users on Trump’s platform call it) of an obviously fake Ivanka tweet (“truth”) by someone who’s peddling a DIY medicine book to vaccine avoiders. Earlier, he demanded to be either reinstalled as POTUS or to have an immediate 2020 election do-over. It’s 2022.

What will he do when the creditors pull the plug on his shitty fake Twitter site? I mean, he’s already crashing weddings at his properties to whine about being mistreated. Will he leap out of his shitty resort’s golf cart barn and heap abuse on Liz Cheney to startled golfers in the tee box?

Will he float around like a fat Tang turd in the pool yelling at passing swimmers about the FBI? Will he burst through the tablecloths at the evening buffet and screech about the perfect phone call? It’s getting more absurd by the day, and I thought we’d passed absurd years ago.

Speaking of dumb things part-time Florida residents say, the other day, my hubby and I helped an elderly relative move some heavy furniture in a town near The Villages. To reward ourselves for being such saints, we stopped at a diner for breakfast after.

As we rounded the corner to the front of the building, we saw an elderly gent on his back on the sidewalk, with his wife (I assume) trying but failing to pull him to his feet. A cane was lying next to him.

My husband rushed to help the man (because my husband really is a good person — whereas I just pretend to be some of the time), asking gently if help was needed, and, upon hearing the affirmative, inquiring what would be the best way to help. As the two men were working that out, another woman rounded the corner and spied the scene.

She marched over to the man who had fallen and said, “You really should try a walker.”

Who does that? Could she really have believed she was being helpful at that moment? JFC! The man, now on his feet, told her he does have a walker and would bring it next time.

That lady was lucky I wasn’t the one being dusted off after a tumble. I’d have told her to mind her own goddamn business. Three days later and I’m still shaking my head over it.

Open thread!