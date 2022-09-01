Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Infrastructure week. at last.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Balloon Juice Peeps Are Really Something – $5k Match for Ukraine Donations!

Inspired by the generosity that is repeatedly displayed by Balloon Juice peeps, a donor has come forward, hereafter referred to as MR. ANONYMOUS, with an offer to match $5,000 of donations for Ukraine!

Donations can go into either BJ thermometer: Balloon Juice for Ukraine or World Central Kitchen.

Balloon Juice for Ukraine

By default, your contribution through this thermometer will be split evenly between Americares Foundation, Vet Voice Foundation, International Rescue Committee, World Central Kitchen, and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Click Customize Amounts if you don’t want the automatic split between all 5 – and you must click that BEFORE you enter your dollar amount.

 

Or give through this thermometer that goes directly to World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen

 

If we successfully match the full $5,000, then MR. ANONYMOUS will fund the Quiltingfool quilt of Adam Silverman’s choice: “A thank-you from the commentariat, for his amazing work in educating us.”

Starting thermometer readings at the sound of the bell:

Balloon Juice for Ukraine:
$57,460

World Central Kitchen:
$6,746

When the sum on the two calendars increases by $5,000, MR. ANONYMOUS will add his $5,000, and Adam can choose a Ukraine quilt or any quilt from Quiltingfool’s collection.

RING-RING-RING

And we’re off!

(I think Mr. Rogers would be proud.)

  Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • greengoblin
  • kitfoxer
  • Kristine
  • middlelee
  • NutmegAgain
  • pat
  • prostratedragon
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • stinger
  • WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      Kicked in $25 to the WCK thermometer.

      WG, may I ask, and I don’t mean this to come across as any pressure, because I know you have a thousand things on your docket, but do you have an idea of when the quilt blocks will be going forward? Thank you for everything you do :)

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: It’s fine for you to ask.

      I completed my work for my summer client yesterday (which has added about 30 hours a week to my normal schedule) so I can start picking up on some of the stuff I had to put on pause.

      Quiltingfool and I have spoken a couple of times this week, so you can expect to see something from me about quilt blocks in the next few days.

      I really appreciate everyone’s patience!

