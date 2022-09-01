Inspired by the generosity that is repeatedly displayed by Balloon Juice peeps, a donor has come forward, hereafter referred to as MR. ANONYMOUS, with an offer to match $5,000 of donations for Ukraine!

Donations can go into either BJ thermometer: Balloon Juice for Ukraine or World Central Kitchen.

Balloon Juice for Ukraine

By default, your contribution through this thermometer will be split evenly between Americares Foundation, Vet Voice Foundation, International Rescue Committee, World Central Kitchen, and International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW).

Click Customize Amounts if you don’t want the automatic split between all 5 – and you must click that BEFORE you enter your dollar amount.

Or give through this thermometer that goes directly to World Central Kitchen.

World Central Kitchen

If we successfully match the full $5,000, then MR. ANONYMOUS will fund the Quiltingfool quilt of Adam Silverman’s choice: “A thank-you from the commentariat, for his amazing work in educating us.”

Starting thermometer readings at the sound of the bell:

Balloon Juice for Ukraine:

$57,460

World Central Kitchen:

$6,746

When the sum on the two calendars increases by $5,000, MR. ANONYMOUS will add his $5,000, and Adam can choose a Ukraine quilt or any quilt from Quiltingfool’s collection.

RING-RING-RING

And we’re off!

(I think Mr. Rogers would be proud.)