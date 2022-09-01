Data has been released that to the surprise of absolutely no one, test scores dipped over the past couple of years during the pandemic. These statistics are being used, of course, in a vacuum, to bash teachers and unions with no mention of the 3 year drop in life expectancy over the past two years and the fact that OUR FUCKING ENTIRE SYSTEM OF MEDICINE WAS ON THE VERGE OF NATIONWIDE COLLAPSE AND IN SOME PLACES HAD or that none of the teachers signed up to work in a BSL-4 without PPE and that gathering in enclosed areas is the worst way to spread covid and that kids would then spread it to their parents, grandparents, and caretakers and that 50% of school districts have HVAC systems from the 60’s and 70’s and that none of the people bitching about this were willing to do the bare fucking minimum to wear masks or get a vaccine so it would be safe to reopen schools. So, yeah.
1.
Absolutely yeah. The old bats of US print media , WaPo and f’n NYT are the worst! My local paper in Philly, The Inquirer, did a more comprehensive dive.
3.
@TaMara: John Oliver did a good segment on standardized testing (and how generally stupid it all is) back in 2015. I’m sure a lot of it is still applicable, and some aspects might even be worse.
4.
My wife is a teacher. I will never forgive any of the vast number of people who turned what was already a supremely shitty job into one that she had to risk her life for.
Incidentally, she does not recommend to any of her students (or anyone else) that they become a teacher.
To think, there are people genuinely puzzled as to why there’s a teacher shortage.
5.
“Context: What Is It?” A panel of members of televised media, print media, and online media discuss whether the media should or can address context, what the media are saying about it, whether it’s a problem, and if so what the media can do about it. This week on “Medium: Media on Media.” (Also available on podcast).
6.
O/T Is this on-brand, or what?
The chairman of Russia’s Lukoil oil giant, Ravil Maganov, has died after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, reports say.
The company confirmed his death but said only that Maganov, 67, had “passed away following a severe illness”.
Russian media said he was being treated at Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital and died of his injuries.
Maganov is the latest of a number of high-profile business executives to die in mysterious circumstances.
Investigating authorities said they were working at the scene to establish how he died. Tass news agency quoted sources saying he had fallen out of a sixth-floor window early on Thursday morning, adding later that he had taken his own life.
Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Lukoil board called for the conflict to end as soon as possible, expressing its sympathy to victims of “this tragedy”.
7.
Rightwing Nomad: “All teachers are lazy, that is why they become teachers, because teaching is easy and lazy people like that… Teachers are quitting because they are lazy and want a different–does not compute–teachers are lazy and… but if teachers are lazy… must destroy!”
-
8.
The amount of work and stress, the level of pay, it’s hard to name another profession that requires so much education, plus credentialing, for such poor working conditions and compensation.
And we need them more than ever. (Same goes for journalism, the actual variety.)
9.
I was reading some Reichwing news and, of course, they were bitching and moaning about “woke” schools. Then these assholes used “Top Gun: Maverick” as an example of something not woke.
I guess I don’t know what woke means.
Did TGM have a woman lead character? Check.
Did TGM have multiple minority characters? Check.
Did TGM have one of the most horribly abused and disrespected subclasses of all as a character (i.e. nerds, meaning Bob)? Check.
I assume the word “woke” must poll like shit given they are pushing it so hard.
10.
@West of the Rockies: A dumb populace is to their advantage.
11.
When the mask mandates and vaccines started to trickle out if you went to any conservative area and read the comments it was always “I won’t take advice or be told what to do by someone who murders babies, thinks men can marry men, and thinks there are more than two genders” over and over and over again. That’s still lobbed at any ask that they do anything or listen to anyone from someone who does not agree with them on a narrow band of sexual issues.
Bezos made out like a bandit during COVID and these people are not upset by the price gouging and screwballness of it all, they are pissed about supporting pride, support for the right to choose, and supporting trans rights. This is also why they support Russia against Ukraine.
They aren’t going to listen or do anything smart, they will keep trying to burn things down, root for enemies, and let their children die unless they get put in charge of everyones sex lives and identities. It’s silly to pretend the issue is actually about masks or shots.
-
12.
@eversor: Now let’s be fair here: Bezos was making out like a bandit before COVID too.
13.
@trollhattan: You’d think they could at least come up with some new material.
