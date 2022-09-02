Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden the Uniter (Open Thread)

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Rarely has a snapshot of Memeorandum so starkly depicted the current state of play in U.S. politics:

About last night...

Trump couldn’t have more efficiently underscored the righteousness of Biden’s accusations if he had explicitly set out to do so. I assume that last item about Trump financially supporting the insurrectionists is a bald-faced lie since Trump doesn’t even support his blubbery orange self. But it’s unambiguous confirmation that he supports the violent overthrow of the democratically elected government.

The mister and I watched Biden’s speech last night and found ourselves cheering at several points, which is unusual for such a reticent pair of odd ducks. My inner theater critic is generally not a fan of Biden’s anger-bear mode; empathy is his métier, so sometimes anger can sound strained and cloud-shouty coming from Biden. But last night, it sounded genuine and righteous and timely.

The usual suspects sank into the usual fainting couches, but to quote a great man, “Fuck ’em!” And those meeping that Biden promised to be a uniter should understand that he is a uniter — he’s uniting people who support democracy against the fascists who are trying to destroy it.

Also, this headline makes me want to break shit:

About last night... 1

Sweet weeping Jeebus. How about this instead:

Opinion: How clickbait media hacks can avoid burning Cassandra at the stake for telling the goddamn truth next time

As Biden said, “it is within our power to stop this assault on democracy.”  Trump is certainly doing his part to demonstrate the urgency of the situation. The Beltway media is focused solely on theater criticism. All that remains is to see whether normie America will wake up to the peril and act accordingly.

Open thread.

  eversor
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  JPL
  matt
  trollhattan
  waspuppet

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      eversor

      Trumps raising money off the insurectionists getting locked up, but he won’t use it to help them.

      Also breaking on MSNBC the list of what the FBI seized came out and it’s bad, including also some classified folders that were empty…

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JPL

      Opinion: How clickbait media hacks can avoid burning Cassandra at the stake for telling the goddamn truth next time    perfect!

      I heard that Brianna Keilar didn’t like the optics, of Biden’s speech.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      waspuppet

      But it’s unambiguous confirmation that he supports the violent overthrow of the democratically elected government.

      It’s Balanced Journalism to point that out; it’s only Intolerable Liberal Bias if you hint that it might be bad.

      Opinion: How Biden can avoid Clinton’s ‘Basket of Deplorables’ fiasco

      By you admitting she was dead right.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      good to see at least this seems to be setting off alarm bells

      Andrew Weissmann @AWeissmann_

      BREAKING: It’s the empty classified folders that are of most concern. Where are the contents? Trump has not addressed that at all in all his bluster and obfuscation. What were you doing with these?

       Hugo Lowell @hugolowell · 40m
      NEW: Unsealed detailed inventory of what FBI seized from Trump’s office includes:
      — 7 TOP SECRET marked docs
      — 43 Empty CLASSIFIED folders
      — 28 Empty Return to Staff Sec/Mil. Aid folders
      — 26 Magazines/Press Articles 1/2020-11/2020
      — 99 Magazines/Press Articles 1/2017-10/2018

      Reply

