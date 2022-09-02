Rarely has a snapshot of Memeorandum so starkly depicted the current state of play in U.S. politics:

Trump couldn’t have more efficiently underscored the righteousness of Biden’s accusations if he had explicitly set out to do so. I assume that last item about Trump financially supporting the insurrectionists is a bald-faced lie since Trump doesn’t even support his blubbery orange self. But it’s unambiguous confirmation that he supports the violent overthrow of the democratically elected government.

The mister and I watched Biden’s speech last night and found ourselves cheering at several points, which is unusual for such a reticent pair of odd ducks. My inner theater critic is generally not a fan of Biden’s anger-bear mode; empathy is his métier, so sometimes anger can sound strained and cloud-shouty coming from Biden. But last night, it sounded genuine and righteous and timely.

The usual suspects sank into the usual fainting couches, but to quote a great man, “Fuck ’em!” And those meeping that Biden promised to be a uniter should understand that he is a uniter — he’s uniting people who support democracy against the fascists who are trying to destroy it.

Also, this headline makes me want to break shit:

Sweet weeping Jeebus. How about this instead:

Opinion: How clickbait media hacks can avoid burning Cassandra at the stake for telling the goddamn truth next time

As Biden said, “it is within our power to stop this assault on democracy.” Trump is certainly doing his part to demonstrate the urgency of the situation. The Beltway media is focused solely on theater criticism. All that remains is to see whether normie America will wake up to the peril and act accordingly.

Open thread.