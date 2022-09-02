Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Causal inference and education loss during a pandemic

Building on what John wrote yesterday, US students had significant, on average, lower test scores in the past two years.

National test results released on Thursday showed in stark terms the pandemic’s devastating effects on American schoolchildren, with the performance of 9-year-olds in math and reading dropping to the levels from two decades ago.

This year, for the first time since the National Assessment of Educational Progress tests began tracking student achievement in the 1970s, 9-year-olds lost ground in math, and scores in reading fell by the largest margin in more than 30 years.

I am not an education researcher, but I am a reasonably competent causal inference researcher that can bring some general observations to this problem if the hypothesis is that school closures are to be assigned dominant responsibility. I have a strong belief that any one factor will only explain a chunk of the entire variance.

The TLDR: This is one hell of a nasty inference problem with significant confounding hovering in the background.

If we think that school closures are driving test score loss, we would expect some of the following to be true:

  • Areas with more closures should have more loss “Dose-response”
  • Heterogeneity needs a strong theoretical explanation

This is tough to show:

 

 

At this point the sociologists in my life are screaming in my head with the note that the most marginalized groups of a population are usually the ones who get kicked hardest first and get kicked longest by a negative shock. The methodologists in my life are now screaming that school closures are not exogenous. They don’t happen by chance. School close as a function of both local politics and local disease incidence or disease consequence. Schools closing can happen because there is massive, ongoing spread in the community killing parents, grandparents, teachers and community members. Closure may be highly correlated with systemic trauma.

Untangling the causal pathway with anything solid means dealing with massive confounding. There are designs that can get local estimates of the effects of school closures on educational outcomes but studies that use non-random choice of districts within one part of one state will have a hard time generalizing to the nation. Super sophisticated techniques can and will (eventually) get around the challenges of someone running a simple regression making huge claims.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Argiope

      I love that you have both sociologists and methodologists screaming in your head, David.  We could probably all use more of that.  Yet, the noise…..

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Yup, drawing “obvious” conclusions is deadly.  Look at how the federal response changed when some monster decided that SARS-CoV-2 was killing Democrats so that was good…

      Thanks for the reminder.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Brit in Chicago

      Thanks for your cautious scientific approach to this issue (an attempt to get actual useful knowledge). It’s all too rare.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      If you have both sociologists and methodologists screaming in your head, you need help.  Go sit in a theoretical physics labs until the screaming stops, at least once a day.

      Especially when I mention that data collection issues and quality issues are known but not quantifiable generally, much less under pandemic conditions.  Therefore, data at county, school district, and state levels are so bad, the only solution is to nuke the site from orbit.

      Reply

