Building on what John wrote yesterday, US students had significant, on average, lower test scores in the past two years.

National test results released on Thursday showed in stark terms the pandemic’s devastating effects on American schoolchildren, with the performance of 9-year-olds in math and reading dropping to the levels from two decades ago. This year, for the first time since the National Assessment of Educational Progress tests began tracking student achievement in the 1970s, 9-year-olds lost ground in math, and scores in reading fell by the largest margin in more than 30 years.

I am not an education researcher, but I am a reasonably competent causal inference researcher that can bring some general observations to this problem if the hypothesis is that school closures are to be assigned dominant responsibility. I have a strong belief that any one factor will only explain a chunk of the entire variance.

The TLDR: This is one hell of a nasty inference problem with significant confounding hovering in the background.

If we think that school closures are driving test score loss, we would expect some of the following to be true:

Areas with more closures should have more loss “Dose-response”

Heterogeneity needs a strong theoretical explanation

This is tough to show:

Oddly, reading scores in cities, many of which had long-lasting school closures, did not drop at all during the pandemic. And scores in the Northeast, where school closures were common, dropped only a bit more than in the South, where closures were not. https://t.co/zewMxHMU6e — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 1, 2022

At this point the sociologists in my life are screaming in my head with the note that the most marginalized groups of a population are usually the ones who get kicked hardest first and get kicked longest by a negative shock. The methodologists in my life are now screaming that school closures are not exogenous. They don’t happen by chance. School close as a function of both local politics and local disease incidence or disease consequence. Schools closing can happen because there is massive, ongoing spread in the community killing parents, grandparents, teachers and community members. Closure may be highly correlated with systemic trauma.

Untangling the causal pathway with anything solid means dealing with massive confounding. There are designs that can get local estimates of the effects of school closures on educational outcomes but studies that use non-random choice of districts within one part of one state will have a hard time generalizing to the nation. Super sophisticated techniques can and will (eventually) get around the challenges of someone running a simple regression making huge claims.