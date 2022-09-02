Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend use of COVID-19 booster shots redesigned to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus for people aged 12 years and older. https://t.co/y0zKkJfXed



What are the side effects of the boosters? Side effects are not expected to differ from those associated with the current vaccine, which include redness and swelling at the vaccine site, as well as occasional fatigue, headache and muscle soreness, according to the CDC. More serious reactions are rare.

The booster takes two weeks to take full effect and can be administered at the same time as the annual flu shot, officials said. The CDC suggests that young men who get the monkeypox vaccine, called Jynneos, might want to wait for four weeks before getting the updated booster. That reduces the risk of inflammation of the heart muscle, a rare complication of the mRNA coronavirus shots that can affect young men…

Like the previous coronavirus shots, the updated boosters have been purchased by the federal government and will be free to consumers.

… Where can I get one and how much will it cost? The new boosters, which are intended as single shots, will be available at the same places where the previous boosters and vaccines have been available — at doctors offices, hospitals, pharmacies and community health clinics.

… Who is eligible for the new boosters?

The Pfizer-BioNTech booster was authorized for people 12 years of age and older. The Moderna booster was authorized for people 18 and older.

People who are fully vaccinated against Covid — those who’ve had a primary series — and people who’ve had a primary series plus one or two previous boosters are eligible to get one of these new shots…

Why can’t I get one of the updated boosters if I haven’t been previously vaccinated? Aren’t they more on target than the original vaccines?

Hopefully, yes. But these boosters come in booster-sized doses. Think: smaller. They contain less vaccine than the primary series, perhaps not enough to elicit good protection, if you’ve never been vaccinated against Covid before.

The original Pfizer vaccine contained 30 micrograms (mcg) of antigen, given in two doses, i.e. 60 mcg in total. The original Pfizer boosters also contained 30 mcg. While the updated boosters contain the same amount of antigen, they’re designed to protect against two different versions of Covid. So 15 mcg target the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and 15 mcg target the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

With the Moderna vaccine, the primary series was two doses, each containing 100 mcg of antigen. So 200 mcg in total. The original Moderna booster shot was 50 mcg. The bivalent booster also contains 50 mcg, but as with the Pfizer vaccine, that amount of antigen is divided equally between vaccine that targets the original SARS-2 strain and vaccine that targets BA.4/BA.5…

If I had Covid this summer, when can I get the new booster?

First of all, if you currently have Covid, the CDC says that “at a minimum” you should wait until you’ve recovered to get a shot…

If you had Covid but didn’t develop multi-inflammatory syndrome, the CDC suggests you could consider waiting up to three months before getting the booster. But it also notes in your calculations about how to time your booster, you might want to take into consideration personal factors, such as how high your risk is of having severe disease should you become infected, and how much transmission is going on where you live.

How long do I have to wait after previous Covid vaccinations to get the updated booster?

You need to wait at least two months after having had the final dose in your primary series and the same length of time after having had a booster before getting one of the updated boosters.



I’m immunocompromised and I’ve already had five doses of Covid vaccine. Am I eligible to get another shot now?

Yes, as long as it’s been at least two months since your most recent Covid booster…

I’ve had four doses of Covid vaccine and my CDC card is full. What happens now?

This one is simple. You’ll get a second card when you get your next booster.

The CDC has told vaccine providers that if they are vaccinating someone whose Covid vaccine record card is full, they should fill in a second card for the individual. People getting a second card should take and store pictures of both cards, and staple the two together.