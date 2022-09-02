On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

JanieM

The first morning after I arrived was Steve’s errand day, so we hopped in the car and headed to the coast first thing. My sleep schedule, unadjusted from Eastern time, was a good fit for the household, so I turned into a morning person for the duration.

It’s half an hour’s drive on hilly, curvy roads from Steve’s house to US 101, the coastal highway. I kept wanting to stop and take pictures of the morning mist hanging in the valleys, with the tips of the redwoods peeking through. But there wasn’t a safe place to stop, so I told myself to be patient, there would be plenty of time for mist and redwoods.

When we came to 101 I had my first taste of the feeling that came to define that coast for me: an expansive peacefulness of sea and sky that was very different from what I was used to in Maine. Early in our association, Steve had commented on the “dramatic” skies in my pictures. Later he gave the Atlantic coast the epithet “busy.” Now I knew why.

I had expected to land in California, meet my mentor and friend, and take a lot of pictures as easily and instinctively as I do at home. It turned out to be more complicated than that. The land, the trees, and the architecture are different, the coastline is different, the ocean is different. The coastline around Mendocino is rugged with cliffs and offshore stacks, and the breaking waves are a constant presence. But there’s a dreaminess to the place that I’ve never felt along the Atlantic, where the memory of shipwrecks and northeasters seems to float on the salt breeze.

The beauty was different here, understated and reserved, and it took me a while to realize that taking pictures would be different as well. At home I knew how every twig and pebble looked at all hours of the day and in every season; now I was learning that my picture-taking up to now had been an outgrowth of my intimacy with my home landscape. Now the landscape was new and unfamiliar; what that meant for taking pictures remained to be seen.

That first morning we drove north toward Fort Bragg, where grocery shopping awaited us. But Steve had something else in mind first. We drove a few miles further north and stopped at MacKerricher State Park to take pictures. It was my first practical taste of how much an unfamiliar landscape could challenge my skills, not to mention how it might feel to have another photographer at my shoulder.

We took pictures, bought groceries, and did a quick tour of the village of Mendocino, where Steve once owned the Café Beaujolais. I saw a lot of the places pictured in his photographs and started getting to know his world. I also started a new picture-taking quest: how to find the subtle beauties of a place I was just getting to know.

Thanks as always to Steve for editing the pictures, and for other contributions too numerous to mention.