Two Long Reads from Lawfare, Both Are Worth Your Time

Two Long Reads from Lawfare, Both Are Worth Your Time

Lawfare annoys me at times, but these two articles are well worth reading.

A Justice Department Show of Force in the Mar-a-Lago Case

In this first article, Scott Anderson and Benjamin Wittes provide some of the information I have heard before, but with color commentary that’s very useful to a non-lawyer like me.

The Justice Department’s filing Tuesday evening in former President Trump’s federal court effort to slow the Mar-a-Lago investigation presents a remarkable show of strength and confidence in the ongoing probe.

The document’s legal arguments are not particularly engaging, as they respond to uninteresting, meritless legal challenges from the former president. Its factual summary, by contrast, is a rip-roaringly great read, one in which the department tells the story of its investigation in some detail. Some of this story it has told before, but some it has not. There are a lot of new details in here, and nearly all of them are bad for the former president.

Some of these flesh out the volume and nature of the classified material Trump hoarded at Mar-a-Lago. But other details, more importantly in our view, flesh out questions of intent and mens rea that are key to all of the statutes at issue in the warrant. While the document goes out of its way not to discuss Trump’s personal behavior, it also includes material specifically suggestive of the degree to which the department has collected material incriminating Trump personally.

Yet the story the department tells in the filing is not just about the highly sensitive nature of the documents. The document spends a great deal of time on the question of intent, which is key to all three statutes listed in the original search warrant.

The first conclusion from this extraordinary recitation is that the former president is in serious legal jeopardy. The department could have made all of the legal arguments that follow its factual account with a much more minimal factual presentation.

It chose to tell this story.

It chose to tell it in an open filing.

It chose to make a series of serious imputations about the manner in which the former president and his team had behaved.

It chose to include specific facts that suggest that Trump himself had engaged in misconduct.

And it chose to lay all this out in a fashion that will make the department look very foolish indeed if the investigation now comes to nothing. The Justice Department does not do bravado, as a general rule. For it to so confidently detail the history of its investigation and the interactions that have driven it suggests a high degree of confidence on where this is heading.

Read the whole thing.

A Mar-a-Lago Showdown in Federal Court

This second article is an interesting play-by-play description of how Thursday’s court proceeding unfolded.  Sort of live blogging, but after the fact.  Written by a third-year law student, but really well done, in my opinion.

This article is distressing to the extent that it really makes clear to me how desperately this judge is trying to find something, anything, that she can use to justify a Special Master.

Still, this isn’t the time to stick fingers in ears, saying “la la la I can’t hear you”, so I read the whole thing and I’m glad that I did.

It is 1:07 p.m. ET at the federal courthouse in Palm Beach, Florida, and it’s time for the first big courtroom showdown between former President Trump and federal prosecutors over the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Aileen Cannon enters the courtroom, having already created something of a drama merely by taking Trump’s motion for a special master more seriously than a lot of commentators thought it warranted and stating in an order that she is inclined to appoint a special master. The Justice Department replied with a blistering brief, to which Trump’s team responded last night. And just like that, Trump’s team and the Justice Department lawyers are facing off before a judge Trump appointed and who received Senate confirmation even as the former president was contesting his election loss in a federal courthouse just a few miles from Trump’s own golf resort—which was itself the site of the search at issue in today’s hearing.

As Trusty strolls back to his table, Cannon announces that she won’t issue an oral order from the bench today. Instead, she says, the “court will be entering a written order in due course.”

And with that, we’re done for the day.

Again, read the whole thing; you’ll be glad you did.

    2. 2.

      Princess

      The first article helps explain why Barr hung Trump out to dry on FOX. He can read a DoJ filing as well as these people can, and obviously he has decided Trump is going down.

    5. 5.

      hueyplong

      @Princess: Barr knows most and maybe all of the bad shit that went down (he labored mightily to scam the public on the Mueller Report).

      He stopped one train but fairly apparently doesn’t think he could stop this one even if he wanted to (which he probably no longer does).

      He bears a huge responsibility for saving Trump back during the Muller process, but it’s really doubtful that he holds himself accountable in any way.  He probably sees it as “I saved the party back then but Trump learned nothing from his narrow escape and subsequently threw it all away.”

      His existence makes me want to believe in Hell.

    Scout211

      Scout211

      From CNN yesterday, an article entitled, “Revelatory moments from the historic Mar-a-Lago special master hearing.”  (Note:  one of the reporters is Tierney Sneed, former TPM writer).

      What stood out to me was this:

      “Ultimately, what is the harm in the appointment of a special master to sort through these issues without creating undo delay, to do an orderly fashion, receive these materials, receive claims of privilege and go through it giving both sides a full opportunity?” Cannon asked [Julie] Edelstein.

      “I guess what I’m wondering from the Government, you know, is what is your articulation of harm other than just the general concern that it would delay a criminal investigation?” the judge continued.

      Edelstein responded: “First of all, those are very legitimate concerns; and, at the outset, even if there was an appropriate assertion of executive privilege, it is undisputed that the executive privilege is a qualified privilege.”

      Edelstein described “multiple very significant legitimate interests.”

      “One is the criminal investigation, and under Nixon v. United States, that is clearly recognized as a very significant interest, even if the materials had to be provided outside of the Executive Branch which here they don’t which shows how [limited] the intrusion is,” she said. “It would be unprecedented for the executive to be able to successfully assert privilege against the Executive Branch.”

      I could almost hear the unspoken question, “So Judge Cannon, do you want to be the federal judge who sets this precedent?

    12. 12.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Frankensteinbeck: releasing the inventory of items that included empty folders with various “Classified” markings didn’t strike me as helpful to trump’s side. I’m a dumb guy on the internet and that brought me up short

    Ken

      Ken

      @Hoodie: I’m surprised TFG hasn’t already tweeted a threat warning there will be violence if she doesn’t rule in his favor. He tried it with the DOJ.

      Maybe his lawyers figured out that they should not warn him against such behavior, since all the warning accomplishes is to get the idea rattling around in his head.

    18. 18.

      New Deal democrat

      Thanks for providing the links.

      Two things jump out from the hearing summary:
      1. This judge really, *really* wants to appoint a special master.
      2. This judge really, *really* wants that special master’s authority to include issues of executive privilege.

      When Trump’s counsel omits the issue of executive privilege from his proposed scope of the special master, she guides him to include it. She disagrees with the government that Nixon settles the issue.

      She stays away from the Presidential Records Act, because it would deprive her of jurisdiction. And she is willing to carve out the issues of national security from any order.

      But I see her issuing a broad order, including executive privilege, and under a rubric of “extraordinary circumstances” and “equitable jurisdiction,” essentially placing herself in the role of “supervising judge” overseeing anything having to do with this search warrant. She will have to avoid relying on the PRA; avoid enjoining the government from taking certain actions (because that’s appealable); and finding that this case is sui generis for purposes of avoiding Nixon as controlling precedent.

      She clearly viewed this matter as an emergency last weekend. If she doesn’t issue her order by the end of this weekend, then she is clearly having trouble avoiding being fenced in by the government’s arguments.

    MattF

      MattF

      It’s noted here that all of the empty folders with classification markings were found in Trump’s office, rather than in the ‘storage area’. Hmmm.

    Barbara

      Barbara

      @New Deal democrat: The issue of executive privilege is a legal issue, nor one that is decided by a special master. It is stipulated that there are presidential records. It’s her job to decide whether there is some kind of privilege that (a) inheres against other executive departments and/or (b) is personal to and can be asserted by a former president. A special master has no special expertise to answer those questions. My guess is that she doesn’t want to rule on that issue because it’s a slam dunk reversal. In other words,  she’s corrupt.

    Brachiator

      Brachiator

      It is beyond obvious that Trump himself should have been arrested a long time ago. The untold story is the massive efforts being expended behind the scenes to protect Trump by trying to find friendly judges willing to delay matters despite the shambolic efforts of Trump’s attorneys.

      Some amount of the material the government is looking for is hiding in plain sight as memorabilia and knick knacks in various Trump clubs and other properties. Trump’s plans for exploiting this stuff is typically small minded grift.

      It is also likely that some of this classified material has been given or sold to foreign powers by designated Trump flunkies. It is now a question of identifying these individuals.

    24. 24.

      Anonymous At Work

      I think the judge might have an inkling that appointing a special master will result in an appeal, for which the DoJ will reveal even MORE damning evidence against her nominal sugar-daddy TFG.  However, she might also be feeling pressure to submit kowtow diaper-change give TFG what he thinks he wants in return for an appointment to Circuit Court of Appeals.

    burnspbesq

      burnspbesq

      @Barbara:

      There is recent appellate authority (involving Trump) that pretty clearly establishes that executive privilege belongs to the current President, and it is hard to imagine Biden not waiving it under the circumstances.

    Tony G

      Tony G

      @Hoodie: She’s a woman who apparently not a complete today to Dear Leader Trump.  Of course she’s getting death threats (and, most likely rape threats).  Trump cultists are generally fat, lazy cowards though, so maybe nothing to take too seriously.

    SeattleDem

      SeattleDem

      I keep circling back to the question of what happened to the tape of the Ukraine call and other items improperly stashed in the top secret servers and wondering if the transcripts of those are now just empty folders. I assume the folders have identifying document numbers, so a cross reference would tell what was missing.

