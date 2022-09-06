San Cristobal

The inflatables landed us on the beach. We did a short hike accompanied by our naturalist guide. Almost all the land hikes were under 3 miles. These are very regulated by the government of Ecuador, with the ship having to reserve a specific time slot, and the group always accompanied by a certified guide (ours had been doing this for over 10 years).

We saw a lot of sea lions. Some were keeping cool under shade in the vegetation just up from the shore.