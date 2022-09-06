Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos

On The Road – lashonharangue – Galapagos

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

lashonharangue

Back in February my spouse and I went to the Galapagos to tick off one of our bucket list items. We flew into the port city of Quayaquil and then, after a day to recuperate from the flights to Ecuador, flew on to the island of San Cristobal. We met other folks going on the same ship that we had booked passage on, the Natural Paradise. Herded onto a bus, we then drove to the nearby port and got onto small inflatables that motored us to the ship. We got settled into our cabin as the ship went to our first early afternoon visit, a tiny uninhabited island called Kicker Rock, just off the coast of San Cristobal.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos 7
Kicker Rock

The ship circled around the rock so we could see it from all directions.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos 6
Kicker Rock

There were a few birds nesting there (notice the white). We got to see how eroded it was with cracks going clear through in a couple of places. The ship then sailed a short distance back toward San Cristobal and anchored for our first land excursion in the late afternoon.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos 5
San Cristobal

The inflatables landed us on the beach. We did a short hike accompanied by our naturalist guide. Almost all the land hikes were under 3 miles. These are very regulated by the government of Ecuador, with the ship having to reserve a specific time slot, and the group always accompanied by a certified guide (ours had been doing this for over 10 years).

We saw a lot of sea lions. Some were keeping cool under shade in the vegetation just up from the shore.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos 3
San Cristobal

Most of the sea lions were out in the sun just sleeping, but this one wanted to make some noise.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos 4
San Cristobal

This young sea lion was lying on the sand when we walked up. He seemed interested in us, got up and gave me this quizzical look. One of the best things about the Galapagos is the lack of fear the animals show towards people.  It allows you to get close to take great photographs. The lack of fear is due to the fact that, while there were visits starting as early as the 16th century, people didn’t impact the islands much until whalers came about 200 years ago.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos 2
San Cristobal

Iguanas are one of the animals the Galapagos are known for. The land iguanas are usually brown or orange. This one had been keeping cool underneath the vegetation.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos 1
San Cristobal

The marine iguana is the only such species in the world. These were heading out to the ocean to feed on the algae. They also can be various colors. The easiest way to distinguish them from the land species is the row of spikes that go the length of their body, as well as the conical scales on their head.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Galapagos
Kicker Rock

As the sun got lower it was time to return to ship. Here is a photo of Kicker Rock from the beach that illustrates how it got its name. I don’t know where the ball landed.

Next stop – North Seymour Island

