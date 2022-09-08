Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s monarch for the past 70 years, has died aged 96 https://t.co/nuFdc3PV49 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 8, 2022

There is a specific plan in place should the Queen die in Scotland, code-named Operation Unicornhttps://t.co/RDkFWNxE6N — The National (@ScotNational) September 8, 2022

I have no real thoughts, but I did love how she trolled Trump with her choice of jewelry:

That time when Queen Elizabeth wore the brooch that Obama gave her when she met with Trump👑 pic.twitter.com/tZcdLMeJ7m — STRIKE PAC 🗽 (@StrikePac) September 8, 2022

The Queen’s brooches First day of Trump’s UK visit: Brooch gifted by the Obamas

Last day: Snowflake brooch gifted by Canada Shade so subtle only the Queen can throw it. pic.twitter.com/7EriOizelA — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 18, 2018

Someone on MSNBC said this morning her death would create chaos in an already shaky Great Britain. I don’t see how…but maybe Tony Jay will enlighten us.

