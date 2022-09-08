Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RIP Queen Elizabeth: Operation Unicorn Begins

I have no real thoughts, but I did love how she trolled Trump with her choice of jewelry:

Someone on MSNBC said this morning her death would create chaos in an already shaky Great Britain. I don’t see how…but maybe Tony Jay will enlighten us.

    82Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Someone on MSNBC said this morning her death would create chaos in an already shaky Great Britain. I don’t see how

      The new king will only be able to move one square at a time.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Almost Retired

      Wasn’t it only two days ago that the Queen was photographed with Liz Truss?  Maybe the photo was taken at Madame Tussauds.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HeleninEire

      For those of you asking in the last thread; Camilla will be called the Queen Consort because it means “The person married to the King” who has zero power. As opposed to Elizabeth who was simply Queen and yielded all the power. Similar to Philip being called Prince. Also in that instance King is higher than Queen so there’s no way he could have been called that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jerzy Russian

      I also don’t see how chaos can come about, since she has been somewhat old for the last few years.  Even healthy people at that age can die.

       

      loved the trolling of TFG.  She looked like she hated every minute of that meeting.   She obviously loved every minute of her meeting with the Obamas.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Splitting Image

      Someone on MSNBC said this morning her death would create chaos in an already shaky Great Britain. I don’t see how…

      This is the U.S. media acting up to its usual standards. Support for the monarchy has probably been declining consistently throughout Lizzie’s entire reign, but so has its relevance. The London newspapers will fill their pages with commemorative articles for weeks, but that’s about all.

      Great Britain is shaky because of the Republicanization of the U.K Conservative Party and its voters, not the decline in relevance of the monarchy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      Sad. She was only a year and a half away from taking the top spot on the “longest reigning monarchs” list away from Louis XIV. Guess Britain will have to settle for second place.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Calouste

      @Almost Retired: I’d lean to the theory that coming into contact with the levels of stupidity exhibited by a Liz Truss is not good for one’s health. Especially not after a few years of regular contact with Boris Johnson, although the Queen managed to survive that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      That time when Queen Elizabeth wore the brooch that Obama gave her when she met with Trump

      okay, I like her a bit more now. And you know President Page Six knew that.

      I have read that both Betty and Phil were personally very fond of both Obamas

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Geo Wilcox

      @Jerzy Russian: You can tell that by her body language. With the Obamas she is standing tall and more openly. With that shit head she is hunched over and closed. Her facial expressions are just too easy to read as well.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Craig

      I was born in Edinburgh. Don’t really care about the rest of the Windsors, but I always had a soft spot for Liz. She was a cool weird old lady, and hella hat game.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      So is it just me, or did anyone else note the BBC News website going offline as soon as the news broke?

      Somehow it feels appropriate.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      PaulWartenberg

      The situation with the transition between Boris Johnson to Liz Truss is one thing, but the transition between Elizabeth to Charles (possibly George) will cause some disruption there. Although the Crown has little political power it has some political INFLUENCE, and Charles’ world-view may be different from his mother’s, meaning some of the “advice and encouragement” to the PM will change in tone and message, and hence some back-room conflict.

      The real problem is the push for republicanism. There’s been a belief the monarchy is outdated and should be replaced by an elected Executive (ala a President), and there’s been a strong movement for that even among Tory circles. But most talk about doing it was shushed during Elizabeth’s reign because how beloved she is, as long as she was Queen the monarchy survived (her popularity helped keep the Commonwealth together as well). There is not as much sentiment for Charles (or for William who is relatively popular), and there is a likelihood that a number of Commonwealth nations (Jamaica especially) who are going to take the opportunity of Elizabeth’s passing to quit their allegiance to the Crown.

      This is something that will cause political chaos at home, especially regarding Brexit and the failing opportunities the Tories have missed in trying to rebuild an effective trade market for themselves: losing members of the Commonwealth will cut into that. We could even see a stronger independence effort in Scotland now that the sole uniting figure of the Queen is gone that can shatter the whole of the UK altogether.

      That’s my take on it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Amir Khalid

      @HeleninEire:

      Wasn’t Philip, as the reigning Queen’s husband, a prince consort himself even if he wasn’t titled as such? (As I recall, he was often formally referred to as HRH the Duke of Edinburgh. )

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      The royal family has never been on my radar.  But I do love that tweet with Obama and Trump side by side standing next to the Queen.  I read somewhere early in Trump’s presidency that he always picks the pictures of himself with the stone faced scowl because it makes him look so tough and manly.  Next to the Queen it makes him look like a petulant child. Which of course, he is.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      Have a soft spot for the old gal, because of stories like this.

      As the Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue, those closest to Queen Elizabeth have been sharing sweet anecdotes to mark her historic 70 years on the British throne. One such anecdote, from former Royal Protection Officer Richard Griffin, sheds light on the Queen’s dry sense of humor.
      Speaking to Sky News, Griffin revealed that the Queen once played a prank on two American tourists who didn’t recognize her.
      Griffin said he and the Queen came across the American hikers one day while they were walking around the grounds of Balmoral Castle, her holiday home in Scotland.
      “There were two hikers coming towards us, and the Queen would always stop and say hello,” Griffin said. “And it was clear from the moment we first stopped that they hadn’t recognized the Queen.”
      Griffin said one of the Americans began telling the Queen where they came from and what sites they had seen in Great Britain. Then he asked the Queen where she lived.
      “She said, ‘Well I live in London, but I’ve got a holiday home just on the other side of the hills,”‘ Griffin recalled. “And he said, ‘How often have you been coming up here?'”
      When the Queen told the American she had been coming up to Balmoral Castle for over 80 years, the hiker asked if she had ever met Queen Elizabeth.
      “Well I haven’t, but Dick here meets her regularly,” the Queen replied, referring to Griffin.

      The hiker then turned to Griffin and asked: “Oh, you’ve met the Queen? What’s she like?”

      “Because I was with her a long time and I knew I could pull her leg, I said, ‘Oh, she can be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humor,”‘ Griffin told Sky News.
      The American then put his shoulder around Griffin, got his camera out, and gave it to the Queen, asking if she could snap a picture of him with the royal protection officer.
      “Anyway, we swapped places and I took a picture of them with the Queen and we never let on and we waved goodbye,” Griffin said. “And Her Majesty said to me, ‘I’d love to be a fly on the wall when he shows those photographs to their friends in America — and hopefully someone tells him who I am.'”
      Those who know the Queen wouldn’t be surprised by the story, as she has a reputation for cracking jokes with everyone from her grandchildren to US presidents.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Anonymous At Work

      Interesting Note: Prince Charles, semi-officially King Charles* (Charles III, Arthur, George V, or Phillip, his choice) is a massive environmentalist, tempered only by Stiff-Upper-Lip-Tradition that Royals with causes champion them quietly.

      Trying to find (little help?) an article about how he raised William and Harry to go on “trash-picking holidays”, aka going on hikes with a trash bag to pick up litter.  Apparently, his sons didn’t realize that wasn’t normal until they joined the British military.
      So, it will be interesting to see to what extent, sadly if any, that infuses his new role.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      HeleninEire

      @Amir Khalid:  I just wiki’ed that. He was known as Prince Consort not King Consort “because of historical and patriarchal traditions…. The Prince Consort is the husband of a Queen who is not himself King in his own right.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Sasha

      Sad, but grateful her passing didn’t coincide with TFG term of office. You know he would absolutely be making it all about himself.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Suzanne

      RIP to the Queen, who was apparently quite the old battle-axe. And I mean that in the best way.

      If the monarchy lasts another five years, I’d be shocked. Charles sucks, as does William. Kate is a bore. Queen Meghan?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @HumboldtBlue:

      With Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision, Britain braces itself for a new Elton John song.

      bwa-ha-ha! spinning through my mental files trying to think of a fitting Elton lyric. Afraid I’m coming up short.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Anonymous At Work

      @PaulWartenberg: I was just commenting separately on Charles’s environmentalism cred, which, for a Royal being British, is substantial, if, well, very British (quiet, stiff-upper-lip, etc.).
      The Crown has tremendous political power if only *because* it is unused.  But Royal Assent is a thing.  And Liz Truss came out in favor of FRAKING recently.  So we’ll see what happen.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Elizabelle

      I think she was incredible.  Meeting with Liz Truss yesterday (wasn’t it?), as a formality in transitioning to PM. Carrying her black purse.   Gone a day later.

      @Anonymous At Work:   Yes.  Charles is an environmentalist.  No doubt another reason a lot of the (right wing owned) tabloids ridicule him.

      Sorry to see QE2 pass.  Await with pleasure the day Chairman Rupert does.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Soprano2

      My mother would have been really saddened by this news. She was a tad obsessed with the United Kingdom; her bookcases are filled with historical books about England, Scotland, Ireland and the like, as well as historical romances set there. She subscribed to 2 different British magazines! She went there twice, both times with my sister. Once was just England, the other time they also went to Scotland and Ireland. I’ve got photo albums full of pics from their trips. My sister drove, it gives me the chills to think of her driving on the other side of those narrow roads! Her philosophy was summed up when she told me in California “Just start changing lanes, they’ll get out of your way!” For myself, I don’t have much of an opinion about the royal family either way except that it seems like a huge waste of money.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      I’m sure there is a range of feelings in the UK, but all of my friends there are very saddened and upset. If nothing else, it’s just a massive tectonic shift in the country.

      And Charles, that poor schmuck. I’ve had the news on for about 20 minutes and heard about his lack of popularity at least 5 times already.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Feathers

      As always The Onion wins:

      [NOTE: Do Not Run Until Fucking Queen Is Dead Or People Will Lose Their Shit] Queen Elizabeth Dead At 96

      Link

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Brachiator

      Someone on MSNBC said this morning her death would create chaos in an already shaky Great Britain. I don’t see how…

      Just sounds like click bait nonsense. However, BREXIT stupidity, and Tory stubbornness with respect to issues related to Scotland and Northern Ireland, might result in all kinds of unforeseen outcomes.

      Weird. I thought that the Queen looked very fragile in photos with Liz Truss. And this morning, a Los Angeles talk radio host was remarking on stories about other members of the royal family flying to see her.

      Things certainly happened quickly.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      BTW if one of the things you like about the Queen was her colorful wardrobe, this book is an absolute delight.

      This riotously colourful book takes a photographic journey through Queen Elizabeth II’s ten decades of colour-blocked style.

      The photographs, which span the colours of the rainbow and a century of style, are gloriously accessorised with captions and commentary by journalist and broadcaster Sali Hughes.

      From the dusky pinks the Queen wore in girlhood all the way through to #NeonAt90, by way of that hat she wore on the announcement of Brexit, and not forgetting her trusty Launer handbag ever at her side, this must-have collection celebrates the iconic fashion statements of our longest reigning and most vibrant monarch.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Elizabelle

      @Alison Rose 💙🌻💛:   Thank you!  Looked through that on Amazon yesterday, and it was fun.

      Particularly the reason for her couture.  Be seen, even if you’re 5’3″. Careful with the hats; no wide brims so your subjects, who have waited a long time, can see you well.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Comrade Colette

      She spent her life doggedly, honorably, and sometimes brilliantly doing a job that doesn’t need to be done.

      It is kind of ironic to see The Guardian going full royal coverage when they’ve been waving the banner of republicanism for a century.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Brachiator

      @Geoduck:

      There’s a joke-tweet floating around about how the Corgis will be fitted with little blindfolds and shot.

      From a cannon. At sea.

      Tradition.

       

      I am sure that the dogs and horses and any other animals will be well provided for.

      Reply

