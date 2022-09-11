I was doing clean-up on my messy email account, and found some overlooked Garden Chat submissions. With due apologies to both La Passionara and JeffG166…

Commentor JeffG166:

Top photo: 6.18.2022 Sunrise 4.30.2022 More of the peony tulips.

9.7.2022

The clivias were outside all summer under the hollies. Monday afternoon I took them out from there to put them on the sidewalk to get rained on. All summer long the birds pooped on them. I was hoping the rain would clean them off. Attached is a before and after shot of one pot. The 4 inches I got in this yard Tuesday did most of the work. Bird poop doesn’t come off readily when I wash the leaves by hand. The two pots of clivias have now gone to the room under the front porch for the winter. They will be inside until next May. They might flower this spring if they are happy.



Commentor LaPassionara, also in early June:

Hydrangea bloom:



Several years ago, before the pandemic, I saw an interesting exhibit at the home garden center at the Missouri Botanical Garden. It was about the benefits of dandelions. I was skeptical, but when we returned from a month-long trip in late April, I discovered that a host of dandelions had taken over one of my planting beds. As you can see, they are tall and lanky, and numerous. According to the wisdom of the internet, the long tap root of a dandelion can help break up compacted soil, bring nutrients from deep in the soil to near the surface, and provide other benefits. Given that I had a host of other yard chores to attend to, I decided to leave them be for now. I’m sure my neighbors think I am nuts. The weeds below are milkweed. I have decided that I will let them stay in this sunny spot, in hopes of attracting Monarch Butterflies. Garden centers actually sell milkweed now.



Still have a couple of (recent!) Garden Chat submissions waiting, but more are always welcome.

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?