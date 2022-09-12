Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

You cannot shame the shameless.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Usually wrong but never in doubt

“More of this”, i said to the dog.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Everybody saw this coming.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

This blog will pay for itself.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Biden Live Event in Boston: Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (LIVE) at 12:45 pm

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • ALurkSupreme
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • catclub
  • delphinium
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EarthWindFire
  • frosty
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Immanentize
  • JCJ
  • JPL
  • JR
  • Kristine
  • Layer8Problem
  • M31
  • Matt McIrvin
  • oatler
  • Old School
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sheila in nc
  • Spanky
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • WhatsMyNym
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      I have been meaning to ask whether anyone else thinks the Wordle words have been harder for the past few days.  I barely get them on the 5th or 6th like.  If they aren’t harder, then maybe I work up stupid this week.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT SIL update

      She is recovering nicely from her 20+ hour brain surgery.  She ate on her own today. She is still wobbly on her feet but responding well to the physical therapy. She should be able to go home this week.

      So far the mass found seems benign. More pathological testing has been ordered on the mass to rule out any malignancy. We spoke to her on Zoom today and she was lucid and smiling.

      Now we can all exhale.

      Thanks everyone for your kind thoughts. I appreciate it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Doc Sardonic

      @schrodingers_cat: Don’t comment often, but that is good news. Will continue to cast my best wishes to the universe for your SIL.

      Also a quick question…Any recommendations for beginner cookbook for Indian cuisine?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Doc Sardonic

      @schrodingers_cat: Thank You. Will go looking, have the house to myself well let’s just say I am the only human cat servant present for the next 3 days, so I can do some cooking experiments without pressure.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @M31: Glad to hear that!  That’s so much better than “what the hell is wrong with me that I can’t figure that out?”

      Sometimes I have to go away and come back to it later.  Fresh eyes help.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      M31

      so did Biden announce he was partnering with Hilary Clinton and the City of Boston to make sure that every street corner in America has a taco truck and a Dunkin Donuts?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      schrodingers_cat

      @WaterGirl: They had an entire surgical team with several surgeons and nurses. I am going to try to speak with the surgeon who headed the team.

      ETA: The initial estimate was 12 hours but it turned out to be more complicated than initially anticipated.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      M31

      lol years ago, pre-cellphone I was meeting a friend once in Boston when we were both traveling, so we settled on “the Dunkin right at X exit off the highwy” and wouldn’t you know it there were 4 of them

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JPL

      @ALurkSupreme: Valued commenter Debbie, linked to a wordle like puzzle called wordmaster.    Anyhow, their puzzles are more difficult because of the double use of certain letters.   It prepared me for the change in the NYTimes.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      scav

      @M31: GSD I hope so as our nearest corner taco truck did so well they migrated to brick.  Improved the menu further but it’s still further away.  There’s a corner immediately available!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      trollhattan

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Wow, great news! Fingers crossed the biopsy results are correct.

      A former boss had developed symptoms mimicking Parkinson’s, and her neurologist put her on medications to suppress the effects (there’s no cure). After a good while and no improvement, while knocked sideways by the meds, she consulted a neurosurgeon who quickly discovered a baseball-size tumor on her brain, just beneath the skull on top.

      Successful surgery removed the entire mass, which proved benign, and so she got her life back. (Slowly, they filled her skull with fluid to prevent the brain from “bouncing back” too quickly and causing havoc.)

      Tough lady, that’s for sure, as she navigated the entire years-long misadventure with grace and grit.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      WhatsMyNym

      @schrodingers_cat:   All the best for your SIL’s recovery.

       

      @WaterGirl:   Sounds bad, but most of the time is deciding how to not damage the brain’s functions.

      Even though mine was small and close to surface, they ended up just doing a biopsy.   Ended up doing chemo and radiation.  I’m still here (and the tumour is as well)

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Layer8Problem

      @M31:  Hah!  I once told a highly-favored boss I would pick her up at the Dunkin Donuts in Weymouth.  She said in a strong South Shore accent “There are like five Dunkin Donuts in Weymouth.”  I said not my problem, be at the right one.  Luckily for me she understood my sense of humor, after about ten seconds.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      oatler

      Just read that Liz Truss will be visiting the US soon, but “she is now not thought likely to find time to tag on a trip to the White House.” Doesn’t say what houses or country clubs Truss will be tagging on time for.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      JCJ

      @schrodingers_cat: Radiation oncologist.  Even some WHO grade 1 meningiomas need to be considered for adjuvant treatment, particularly those involving the base of skull.  Often they can just be monitored with MRI every six months if a gross total resection has been done.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.