I’m sure we will hear what Boston plans to do with the funds they got from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
2.
Dammit, WG. You had
one, two, five, 7000 jobs!
5.
I’m confused. What does this have to do with King Charles?
6.
@Baud: They’re renaming the river in Boston after him…
9.
@dmsilev: Heh.
10.
ABC should cover this, though reporter Chris Christie is in London covering the Queen’s funeral right now.
11.
OT SIL update
She is recovering nicely from her 20+ hour brain surgery. She ate on her own today. She is still wobbly on her feet but responding well to the physical therapy. She should be able to go home this week.
So far the mass found seems benign. More pathological testing has been ordered on the mass to rule out any malignancy. We spoke to her on Zoom today and she was lucid and smiling.
Now we can all exhale.
Thanks everyone for your kind thoughts. I appreciate it.
12.
@schrodingers_cat: Wow, that is amazing news. I’m so glad.
13.
@schrodingers_cat: That sounds like a rough procedure, but a good outcome. Fingers crossed.
14.
@WaterGirl: Got harder once they started using double letters.
15.
@schrodingers_cat:
Wonderful news. Wishing your SIL a smooth recovery!
16.
@WaterGirl: The Wordle puzzles have definitely become more challenging.
17.
@schrodingers_cat: Don’t comment often, but that is good news. Will continue to cast my best wishes to the universe for your SIL.
Also a quick question…Any recommendations for beginner cookbook for Indian cuisine?
18.
In the meantime, this gave me quite a good laugh just now. The tractors are back!
ETA: I find it interesting that the three letters I’ve seen most often painted on the invaders’ tanks are V, O, and Z…which happen to be Zelenskyy’s initials in the English alphabet. I know it’s not relevant, but it just made me go….huh….the first time I noticed.
19.
@Doc Sardonic: You can’t go wrong with Madhur Jaffrey. She gives extensive instructions and uses ingredients easily available in the US
I would start with this one
20.
@schrodingers_cat: That is great news!
22.
They’re renaming the river in Boston after him…
Ha!
Kinda true, in a way.
24.
@WaterGirl: yeah, Wordle has been “oh man, you fuckers, OK” all week
25.
Kinda hoping we’re going to use some of it to keep our subways and buses from catching on fire.
26.
@dmsilev: Just learned it was actually named for Charles I, which gives “Head of the Charles” an interesting meaning.
27.
@schrodingers_cat: Thank You. Will go looking, have the house
to myselfwell let’s just say I am the only human cat servant present for the next 3 days, so I can do some cooking experiments without pressure.
29.
This is great news!
Continued good wishes.
30.
@Doc Sardonic: I also like this one which has shortcuts when you are pressed for time and when you don’t have all the ingredients in your pantry
31.
so did Biden announce he was partnering with Hilary Clinton and the City of Boston to make sure that every street corner in America has a taco truck and a Dunkin Donuts?
32.
@M31: Yes, and in between them is the abortion clinic/pot dispensary combo shop.
33.
@WaterGirl: They had an entire surgical team with several surgeons and nurses. I am going to try to speak with the surgeon who headed the team.
ETA: The initial estimate was 12 hours but it turned out to be more complicated than initially anticipated.
34.
Good news! Wishing your SIL a smooth recovery
35.
@schrodingers_cat: I’m so glad that you received such good news. It’s had to be difficult for you, since you live so far away.
36.
lol years ago, pre-cellphone I was meeting a friend once in Boston when we were both traveling, so we settled on “the Dunkin right at X exit off the highwy” and wouldn’t you know it there were 4 of them
37.
@schrodingers_cat: Wonderful news.
@M31: That really would make him the greatest POTUS in history. (edit after reading in America, not in Boston)
38.
@schrodingers_cat: So glad to hear this. I hope it turns out to be totally benign — but I have no idea what in the heck could cause such a thing.
39.
@Alison Rose 💙🌻💛: “Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that”
40.
@ALurkSupreme: Valued commenter Debbie, linked to a wordle like puzzle called wordmaster. Anyhow, their puzzles are more difficult because of the double use of certain letters. It prepared me for the change in the NYTimes.
41.
@WaterGirl: I think they have been. I often have to remind myself that ‘Y’ is sometimes a vowel and words with double letters do exist.
42.
If they aren’t harder, then maybe I work up stupid this week.
Probably a little more challenging, but it sounds like you could still use a nap.
43.
@M31: GSD I hope so as our nearest corner taco truck did so well they migrated to brick. Improved the menu further but it’s still further away. There’s a corner immediately available!
44.
@schrodingers_cat: Let the good news and recovery continue!
45.
@M31: If I were a cynic, I would infer their use of a jiggy, peevy moral basis.
46.
@M31: Now you have me trying to envision a donut taco.
47.
Wow, great news! Fingers crossed the biopsy results are correct.
A former boss had developed symptoms mimicking Parkinson’s, and her neurologist put her on medications to suppress the effects (there’s no cure). After a good while and no improvement, while knocked sideways by the meds, she consulted a neurosurgeon who quickly discovered a baseball-size tumor on her brain, just beneath the skull on top.
Successful surgery removed the entire mass, which proved benign, and so she got her life back. (Slowly, they filled her skull with fluid to prevent the brain from “bouncing back” too quickly and causing havoc.)
Tough lady, that’s for sure, as she navigated the entire years-long misadventure with grace and grit.
48.
@schrodingers_cat: Excellent news!
20 hours. Wow.
49.
Teary-Eyed Prince Andrew Reveals Ghislaine Maxwell Groomed Him To Have Sex With Dozens Of Teens https://t.co/ab0yttwojI pic.twitter.com/I2k9veLFB7— The Onion (@TheOnion) September 12, 2022
50.
@dmsilev: internet search for ‘donut taco’ has me concerned but also hungry
-
@JPL:
Valued commenter Debbie,
is still missing. :-(
52.
@schrodingers_cat: Bought!
53.
@schrodingers_cat: All the best for your SIL’s recovery.
@WaterGirl: Sounds bad, but most of the time is deciding how to not damage the brain’s functions.
Even though mine was small and close to surface, they ended up just doing a biopsy. Ended up doing chemo and radiation. I’m still here (and the tumour is as well)
54.
@schrodingers_cat: Happy for your sister-in-law and you!
55.
Oh, that’s too bad. I hope she shows up soon
56.
@M31: Hah! I once told a highly-favored boss I would pick her up at the Dunkin Donuts in Weymouth. She said in a strong South Shore accent “There are like five Dunkin Donuts in Weymouth.” I said not my problem, be at the right one. Luckily for me she understood my sense of humor, after about ten seconds.
57.
@Alison Rose 💙🌻💛:
What about the Critical Race Training reeducation camps?
I am disappoint.
58.
@schrodingers_cat: Good news! I can’t begin to imagine what a 20 hour surgery must be like. Both for the patient and the surgical team.
-
59.
60.
@schrodingers_cat: This is great news – and I know it will continue that way – thanks for sharing this with us. :)
61.
@catclub: Those are in the basement of the abortion clinics. OF COURSE.
62.
@schrodingers_cat: Hoping for a diagnosis of meningioma or otherwise benign lesion. In the brain the location of even a benign growth is like real estate – location, location, location.
63.
Valued commenter Suzanne’s architectual tour de force.
64.
@JCJ: It is a meningioma. They are running more tests to be 100% certain. Are you a brain doc?
65.
@catclub: Only if it’s a how-to on finishing the New York Marathon.
66.
@schrodingers_cat: That is great news-hope her recovery continues to go well!
67.
Just read that Liz Truss will be visiting the US soon, but “she is now not thought likely to find time to tag on a trip to the White House.” Doesn’t say what houses or country clubs Truss will be tagging on time for.
68.
@schrodingers_cat: Radiation oncologist. Even some WHO grade 1 meningiomas need to be considered for adjuvant treatment, particularly those involving the base of skull. Often they can just be monitored with MRI every six months if a gross total resection has been done.
69.
@oatler: Did it say if the WH even invited her?
