Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, man.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

T R E 4 5 O N

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Mississippi wants an Arkansas style Medicaid Expansion?

Mississippi wants an Arkansas style Medicaid Expansion?

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Reporter Richard Lake of WJTV reports that the Mississippi State Senate counter-offer on Medicaid Expansion is a “private option” styled like the current implementation that Arkansas uses for Medicaid Expansion:

 

Proposal to expand Medicaid by splitting the <100% FPL to Medicaid Managed Care and 100-138% FPL group to plus-upped QHPS --- very similar to Arkansas

Arkansas basically does this already.

It is more expensive for the state and federal government. It probably does not matter much, if at all for beneficiary health and financial outcomes.

The Biden Administration would, in my opinion, approve this waiver in thirty three seconds flat.

The big hold-up is the insistence on adding work requirements to the program which will not be approved by the Biden Administration.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Jess
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • TBone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Jess

      I really don’t get how they can demand a work requirement with a straight face. If someone is seriously sick or injured, how can they be expected to work? But I guess this Catch-22 is a feature rather than a bug.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TBone

      As an aside, when hubby was answering questions when he was admitted to ICU after surgery, I was there and the nurse asked if he had any religious or cultural preferences, to which he replied, simply,  “No.” Yesterday, before his breakfast and I finally arrived on scene, a nun appeared to administer communion.  So his first solid food was a communion wafer.  Apparently, way back when, he put Catholic on one of his forms?  He is lapsed but said it comforted him nonetheless.  I noticed they pulled that when they knew I wouldn’t be there… it’s not comforting for me to know he got a nun before any solid food.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.