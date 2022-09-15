On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

This series of eight OTR submissions is organized more or less chronologically (although it’s been a challenge to sync time as my Lumix stayed on California time plus I didn’t shift my iPhone to Kenya time till we were comparing phone apps—for how far we’d walked—and mine was short by several miles since the hike had crossed over midnight—California time)…