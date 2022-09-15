Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: President Joe Biden, Car Dude

Thursday Morning Open Thread: President Joe Biden, Car Dude

Like Pete Buttigieg, Governor Whitmer is going places:

ETA: There’s a tentative agreement to avoid a potentially catastrophic rail strike:

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards.

      Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.
      — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 15, 2022

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      Since we came to office, we've created nearly 10 million jobs, a record for any presidency up to this point, and 3.7% unemployment—a nearly 50-year low in this country.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 14, 2022

      Of course, no one cares about the employment rate anymore.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      Love trolling Rick Scott.

      I think Fetterman has the right tenor for dealing with these unserious clowns: shitpost on them, over and over.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      I hope everyone saying they wanted the Dems to campaign on these things are furiously spreading the news that Democrats are campaigning on these things.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      satby

      My next, and last, car will be an EV.

      On a personal note, this is the first morning in over 20 years that I’ve had only 5 pets. My sweet (but salty) tortie Snuffy passed away yesterday gently in her sleep 18 years after her expected euthanasia date when I rescued her from animal control. She’s the last one who moved with me from Chicago. No condolences necessary, she had a great long life and a gentle release. May we all be graced with the good luck Snuffy had.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: So happy to read that the rail strike appears to have been diverted. Mostly because a strike would have been miserable for everyone, but also because the breakthrough disappoints douchebag Republicans who were openly rooting for a strike for political reasons.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      gene108

      I’m trying to picture any current Republican as President trying to handle a looming railroad strike responsibly and I just can’t.

      Republicans just make problems worse, like Bush, Jr. taking advantage of post-9/11 public sentiment by invading Iraq or Frump fighting health experts in responding to COVID

      The number of things that President Biden’s handled with little fuss would go from bad to catastrophic in a hurry.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Just weeks ago, Irina was working in the Russian occupation administration in Kupiansk, a large town in northern Ukraine that had been captured days after Vladimir Putin launched his war against the country.

      But then, as Russian troops fled the city and the Ukrainian army retook occupied territories in the country’s north, she and her family fled what they expected would be swift punishment for collaborating with the Russian invasion force.

      Evidence emerging from the newly retaken territories indicates that Russian troops regularly used violence to put down any local dissent and maintain control. At the same time, some have said they welcomed and helped the Russians. Others listened to the insistence by Moscow-installed officials that they were there to stay for ever and decided to cooperate or simply try to live quietly under Russian rule.

      “Everyone had told us we’re here now, we’re here, you have nothing to be afraid of,” said Irina, recalling promises from officials sent by Moscow. She had taken a job in the accounting department of the new local administration installed by Russia, she said. “Five days ago they were telling us they would never leave. And three days later we were under shelling … And we don’t understand anything [about the offensive].

      “We don’t understand what the point of this is then,” she said of the Russian military operation.
      ………………………………….
      “We’ll never go back,” said Sergei, Irina’s boyfriend, who was carrying a small bag with shoes and sweaters from the aid centre. “There’s nothing for us to go back to.”

      I don’t think you’ll be missed Sergei.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Spanky

      @Baud: A tortie is a multicolored female cat.

      Satby, you have my condolences anyway. Our 19 yo tortie needed a trip to the vet to release her from suffering back in January. Glad you were spared all that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      satby

      @Baud: Tortoiseshell cat. The picture on the page looks just like her, but she was always a tiny thing. We assumed she was an older kitten, but she never got much bigger. So, she was almost 19 years old. And she ruled the roost. She preferred other animals to people though, probably for events previous to her rescue.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud:

      Of course, no one cares about the employment rate anymore.

      Oh, the Beltway Press Corpse will care about it as soon as it reaches whatever level is deemed “bad” under a Democratic president.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      gene108

      Saw a railroad workers union video on Twitter about their working conditions. They are on call 24/7 and spend up to 120 hours away from home either working or at rail stations on standby.

      Rail companies wanted to cut crews to 1 person driving a for 10-12 hour shift. The fact there’s no rules saying this should be illegal for safety reasons surprised me.

      The U.S. really needs to do better when it comes to both commercial and passenger rail.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      gene108

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I know there’s going to be revenge against Russian collaborators, because of the crimes Russians committed, but I don’t see why someone in a clerical accounting job qualifies.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Soprano2

      @gene108: Any Republican administration would have encouraged the owners to break the union. I’m glad it was averted, a railroad strike would have been catastrophic for the economy and pretty much everyone.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jesse

      apropos cars: in the news in Germany, it’s announced that Tesla’s giant factory in Germany has been paused owing to the lack of competitiveness of Germany thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as bananas energy prices in Germany.

      A clear win for the US.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      sdhays

      @OzarkHillbilly: I wonder where he thinks they’re going to go. Is he aware that their shiny new Russian passports aren’t real and don’t allow him to cross into Russia? What are they going to do when the (now clearly) temporary occupation ends for the rest of the occupied territories?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      C Stars

      Ugh, woke up at 4:30 here on the west coast. I scheduled a large outdoor event this Sunday and now as of yesterday it turns out we’re getting a typhoon this weekend.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Brit in Chicago

      @gene108: Yes!

      Only problem is that it’s very hard for a President (or lower-level government person) to get credit for the bad stuff that doesn’t happen on their watch (or members of their campaign or administration not being investigated for crimes, and so on).

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Soprano2

      @satby: I’m so sorry, even with it being a peaceful passing it’s hard to lose a family member. I had a 20-year-old almost-tortie (she had some white on her face and paws, but not much) do the same thing. We had been talking about needing to make that trip to the vet, then came home on Thanksgiving to find she had laid down on the rug by the back door and passed. Honestly, I was relieved, it was her time to go.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      WereBear

      That GQP bill by Graham/Rubio exploded all over their faces. LESS than 24 hours? I don’t think these people ever talk to anyone not in their bubble, and it’s chewing their butts off now.

      It’s like my dream Cronenberg/Orwell mashup as a streaming series.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      C Stars

      @gene108: yes, it’s really kind of boring, all this competence and efficacy and general good governance in the face of unprecedented challenges. TFG could have turned this into a petty and venal reality TV style existential collapse and had us all well entertained

      Reply
    51. 51.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @gene108: I would reply that she wasn’t “simply try(ing) to live quietly” with the Russians but was in fact aiding and abetting them.

      Would that mean being shot as a traitor? I think not. Being forced to live in Russia for the rest of her days is punishment enough. Regardless, the Ukrainian govt is trying to get on top of this to insure that extrajudicial reprisals don’t get out of control.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I’m sure you’ve noticed that the press and Republicans never talk about the debt or deficit anymore, because both are going down.

      I hope Val Demings and Charlie Crist can make hay out of DeSantis sending Venezuelans who were seeking asylum away to MA. I know there are lots of conservative Venezuelans in FL who fled the Chavez and Maduro governments who might not look favorably on this. What a butthole move, to fly them from TX to FL and then MA. It sounds like they were lured onto the plane with the promise of jobs.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Geminid

      @WereBear: And impressive women like Propane Jane, Magdi Semrau, Marcy Wheeler and many others are making the most this equality

      And I would add, Cheryl Rofer and Betty Cracker!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Soprano2

      Today is the 10th anniversary of my sister’s death in a small plane crash, along with her boyfriend and his three children aged 16, 15, and 10. I’m not sure if I hope local press does stories about the anniversary or not. I want her to be remembered, but it’s hard to see stuff about it. I’m taking off work at noon to spend time with several of her friends – we all need to be together today. I’m not even sure I’ll visit her grave today, because she’s not there, she’s wherever people who loved and cared about her are remembering her.  One weird thing – my sister’s boyfriend’s estranged wife (they were legally separated but not divorced when he died) hangs out at my pub! She says we’re part of a strange family, which is kind of true. She’s a decent person who tragically lost her only child – he was the 10-year-old.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Soprano2

      @Kristine: I think this isn’t making the impression on people that they think it is, unless they intend to make sure these people are taken care of. I think it makes them look like huge assholes to normal people.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Baud

      @C Stars:

      It’s funny. If a liberal tried to use government to regulate sexual activity along liberal lines, there would be made riots and media outrage.  But it’s just accepted as reasonable for conservatives to go all in with using government in this way.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Robert Sneddon

      @OzarkHillbilly: How do you feel about Afghans who collaborated with the NATO forces that invaded their country? You know, the translators and others working for the US Army who were in trouble after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan again?

      There’s already evidence that locals accused of collaborating with the Russian invaders in Ukranian areas are being arrested, tortured and, it appears even killed out-of-hand. This is not a good thing and the Ukranians doing such things to fellow Ukranians shouldn’t get a pass on this. I don’t think there’s any real way of stopping it happening though, not until some central government organisations can get proper control in those areas.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Kristine

      @Soprano2: From what I read, it looks like the buses were expected at Union Station, but I guess someone decided to turn it into more of a stunt than it was already.

      You’re absolutely right. The tone deaf individuals that are doing this are playing to the few and losing more and more.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Betty Cracker

      @WereBear: There’s a guy on Twitter who is a nature photographer and caregiver to a desert tortoise named Eddie. Desert tortoises are protected now but used to sold as pets. They can’t be released back into the wild, so there’s a network of people who care for them in their yards. Fascinating critters who can live to be 80 years old!

      Reply
    76. 76.

      jonas

      @gene108: ​

      Rail companies wanted to cut crews to 1 person driving a for 10-12 hour shift. The fact there’s no rules saying this should be illegal for safety reasons surprised me.

      There was a terrible accident on the Metro North in NYC a few years ago caused, iirc, by an operator falling asleep at the wheel, so to speak. How that didn’t lead to changes in the law on how many hours engineers can spend driving, I don’t know. Railroads are powerful lobbies, I guess.​

      Reply
    81. 81.

      J R in WV

      @Soprano2:

      I think it makes them look like huge assholes to normal people.

      Yes! Yes, it does! Ginormous evil assholes!!

      Rounding up people who don’t speak much English and shipping them across country to nowhere!!!

      Shouldn’t these state government assholes be liable for federal kidnapping charges?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      p.a.

      @Soprano2: words fail…

       

      In other news, human dumpster seepages DeathSantis and Abbot have shipped some undocumenteds to Martha’s Vineyard & the street in front of VP Harris’ home without telling the people where they were going or informing anyone at the destination points.

      At least the poor bastards are out of the Red State shitholes.

       

      ETA: see above

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Betty

      @gene108: The greed is insatiable. Consider the load these trains carry and want one person to handle it. Compare that to the cargo load of a semi driven by one person.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      topclimber

      @Soprano2: Under the Taft Hartley Act, Biden could have gotten an injunction for a 60-day cooling off period, at end of which parties would supposedly be compelled to reach a solution. That would have kept the strike from hitting before the mid-terms.

      A lifeline for the country, and less of a political problem for Dems, but still far from an ideal solution. It is better this way.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      jonas

      @Baud: ​
        Abbot and DeSantis think they’re totally pwning the libs by sending asylum seekers to blue cities and then pointing and haw-hawing at it. Except all the pictures show the people being treated with compassion, given clothes, food, and shelter — things denied them in these asshole border states.

      I am reminded of the verse in the Gospels where Jesus praises those who, when he was cold and hungry, packed him up on a cart and sent him hundreds of miles away to get rid of him. Oh, wait. It may have gone differently….

      Reply
    93. 93.

      bbleh

      @Baud: Oh but they do!  If someone says it might be a little too low, then <i>INFLATION MONSTER COMING TO EEEET US!!</i> And if someone says it might be a little too high, then <i>WILL RECESSION WILL DESTROY AMERICAN FAMILIES?!?</i>

      The hysteria-entertainment media complex is becoming more than a bit of a problem …

      Reply

