Sportsball Open Thread: Did You Know the World Cup Is In Two Months?

Do you realize that the World Cup — the biggest sporting event in the world — is only two months away? Do you know where it’s taking place? Do you know who’s broadcasting it? Do you know who the United States plays? Are you sure the United States even made it? (They did.)

For the first time, the Men’s World Cup this year won’t take place in June, when it has been held every four years throughout its history. Instead, in highly disorienting fashion, it will get going the week before Thanksgiving and wrap up on December 18 — the shortest window ever for the tournament. This isn’t just one of the busiest periods on the sports calendar, but the busiest, or at least most hectic, period in Americans’ lives every year. The World Cup selected dates that make it most likely to be ignored by the American public — the very country it’s been trying to fully win over for decades.

The reason for the time shift is kind of about weather, but really about FIFA corruption. FIFA — which experiences massive corruption scandals about as often as it holds World Cups — awarded the 2022 edition to Qatar way back in 2010. The tiny country won the sweepstakes not because it put together a compelling bid or had facilities ready to accommodate massive crowds. According to the Department of Justice (and many others), Qatar triumphed because it bribed FIFA officials. The place certainly didn’t make sense on the merits. It had no stadiums ready for play, and it used exploited migrant labor to construct the ones it had to build. Qatar isn’t exactly a soccer hotbed, either; the country’s teams had never qualified for the World Cup. And it’s also very, very conservative: homosexuality is currently against the law, and has already been controversy about how little soccer fans will be able to drink.

Beyond the moral hazards, there’s the heat. Qatar averages 105 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, and despite an initial claim from organizers that “heat is not and will not be an issue,” it turned out that not all stadiums could be air-conditioned. So in 2014, FIFA moved things to November. That switch caused all sorts of headaches with professional soccer leagues, since the tournament now falls in the middle of their seasons. Hence why this World Cup is so compressed, taking place over three weeks rather than the usual four or five. The world’s premier sporting event is essentially now being squeezed in…

In its first World Cup game this year, the U.S. men’s team squares off against Wales on the Monday before Thanksgiving; the next one after that, against England, will fall on Black Friday. You tell me how much attention you’re going to have for soccer during that time…

I’m no more a beer drinker than a sports fan, but from what I’ve read, complicated timing restrictions and a Budweiser-only menu are unlikely to sit well with non-Muslim WC attendees…

    34Comments

    3. 3.

      cope

      I will watch select (to me) games when convenient but don’t want to blow up my brain re-remembering all the chicanery behind this WC.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      I did because I love soccer, but it is very true that FIFA has really fucked the whole tournament over by agreeing to this farkakte idea. Yeah, super great plan, let’s hold a sports tournament where people are literally running around for 90+ minutes in one of the hottest places on Earth. Brilliant! And since no one is used to it being at this time of year, and it’s happening during holiday travel time, I’d bet a lot of people are checked out. It will be interesting to compare TV ratings to previous Cups.

      I only hope the footie gods will compensate US fans by at least getting our guys out of the group stage. Quarterfinals would be nice to see again, but I ain’t holding out hope for that.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      eclare

      Yes, I am aware, and yes, I will watch.  I hope no big matches are on Thanksgiving.

      In personal news, got my bright shiny new Omicron booster this morning!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      World  Cup fans are going to hang FIFA officials after 3 weeks of only being able to drink Budweiser.  No level of bribes should be worth that risk.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      @dmsilev: Yup, somehow this eclipses any other sports governing organization, including the one where they toss dudes into a cage, to kick the snot out of each other.

      I presume the Nation of Musk is preparing a World Cup proposal for a future Lunar Elonville. He’s working out construction labor agreements with DeSantis and Abbott.

      Watched world track and field championships a couple years ago, held in Doha. The stadium was an outdoor venue in late September and they dealt with this fact via ginormous air ducts ringing the field, shooting chilled air at the athletes–essentially cooling the Gulf atmosphere using uncountable air conditioners.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Splitting Image

      I’ll probably give the tournament about the same level of attention I give it every four years: check the scores every evening and root for the underdogs until they’re all defeated. I haven’t watched a soccer game in decades.

      Exactly how bad this decision turns out to be won’t be fully known until the end of the league seasons. Every injury is going to affect league play more than usual, and if a heat-related injury ends up deciding the English Premier League or La Liga – which could well happen – then watch out.

      FIFA needs to be nuked from orbit.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      File under Thing you assumed, and now know to be fact.

      September 17, 2022 at 1:10 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told a former White House aide that he was seeking a preemptive pardon from President Donald Trump regarding an investigation in which he is a target, the Washington Post reports.

      “The testimony is the first indication that Gaetz was specifically seeking a pardon for his own exposure related to the Justice Department inquiry into whether he violated sex trafficking laws. His public posture in the final months of the Trump administration was much less specific, repeatedly calling for broad preemptive pardons to fend off possible Democratic investigations.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Cmorenc

      @dmsilev:

      NO ONE in the futbol ( soccer world) wanted a WC in Quatar, nor right smack in the middle of most major soccer league eg EPL regular seasins -EXCEPT corrupr FIFA heads and the QUATARI sultans who paid them off $$$$$$ in some traceable form.  Reason for hugely disruptive move to nov-dec is because Quatar is merely Hellishly hot then, instead of really quite sincerely lethally hot .

      Even so, Quatar will be dangerously hot to play top-level soccer in nov, i wish someone would prosecute these corrupt FIFA pricks to long jail terms in a hellishly hot prison.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Layer8Problem

      @Baud:  You, sir, will pry Charlie Brown Christmas from my cold, dead hands,  and George C. Scott’s Christmas Carol.  But please, take the all the rest.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tony Jay

      Each and every single thing about this WC, from the venue to the politics to the temperature to the timing is about as close to “How far do you think we could go fucking this thing up? This far? Further? How about I put it on a jet and send it into Space?” as even as corrupt an organisation as FIFA could manage.

      Other corrupt events will look upon this work and despair.

      I’m pretty sure that half of the English team are simply going to flat out melt, like the Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MattF

      They’ll have to Qatarize the old joke— holds a beer stein up to the sun.. “I’m sorry to tell you this, but your camel has diabetes”.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      James E Powell

      @trollhattan:

      I’ve come to believe that the investigation of Gaetz for sex with minors is a case of nothing there. Unlike some other matters, it doesn’t take a year to find out: a) did you have sex? and b) How old were you on that day?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      Marco Rubio, frantic to frame himself as a “tough guy” goes full Putin. There had better be some strong and coordinated pushback.

      Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is now playing assignment editor when it comes to abortion coverage, ordering Insider in a bizarre email to quiz Democrats about their stance on the polarizing topic or else face some sort of public shaming on September 20.

      In the combative missive, Rubio deputy chief of staff Dan Holler demands that Insider get Democratic lawmakers on record about “what restrictions they support” and ask abortion provider Planned Parenthood about pregnancy-related issues.

      Holler includes a deadline to respond (September 19), adding that the “results” will be published on September 20.

      “Non-answers will be treated as an acknowledgment that your publication has NOT asked those types of questions to any federally elected Democrat,” Holler wrote, accentuating the ultimatum by underlining and bolding the text.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MattF

      @trollhattan: What, exactly, is this supposed to demonstrate? Do Republicans have a satisfactory answer? I think anything that reminds voters about the politics of abortion is a losing proposition for Republicans.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @MattF: Maybe. There are some restrictions on abortion that are popular. Idiots like Rubio like to imply that all Democrats want NO restrictions on abortion at all. He’s trying desperately to shift the debate from all the truly horrible consequences of GOP abortion policies to ground where there is some public support.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Splitting Image

      @Baud:

      Then watch out what? No one is going to do anything.

      The big teams may have another go at creating their own Super League, this time with more popular support.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @James E Powell: The sexual  activities were in private, and woman in question won’t talk. Joel Greenberg, the other principal witness, was himself a one man crime wave whose testimony on its own would not support a guilty verdict.

      Prosecutors seemed to think they can still develop a good case, and to that end they added a couple attorneys with experience in the area of sex trafficking. Now at least one other associate of Gaetz and Greenberg has pled guilty to two felonies, one being illegal distribution of Adderal, potential sentence 20 years. That man’s sentencing is in the hands of the same judge as Greenberg’s. Also, court watchers spotted Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend entering a federal grand jury room this spring.

      So, prosecutors may have made a good criminal case against Gaetz. If they have, we’ll find out after the election, probably by December 1st.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      geg6

      @eclare:

      I got mine, too.  World Cup will have to get along without me.  I have too much going on and other sports to watch to pay attention to one I usually only have a marginal interest in anyway.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Peale

      If as many fans in the stands died of heatstroke during the cup as workers who died constructing stadiums in the desert, that would be just.

      Reply

