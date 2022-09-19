Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 208: We’re Experiencing Technical Difficulties

27 Comments

This post is in: 

TaMara here! After a quick phone call and messages from Adam, it’s been determined that tonight’s post will have to wait until tomorrow.

From Adam:

My computer just rebooted. While all my data is there, for some reason it thinks it is New Year’s Eve 2021. I can’t get to anything on the internet on any browser. So I don’t know if the update post i was almost done drafting and had spent the past 35 minutes on has been eaten because I can’t access the dashboard. I’m going to shut my computer down and just let it sit over night.

I did ask him to send me some Patron, so we could at least have that tonight.

And his Tik Tok:

@patron__dsns Патрон-батон 😁🥖 #песпатрон #патрондснс ♬ оригинальный звук – kakish

I’m not going to say I warned Adam, but I did mention to him earlier today that between Hurricane Fiona, the typhoon in Japan, and the 7.5 earthquake that struck off Mexico’s Pacific coast, the universe might just be sending us a message today and we should probably all just hunker down and hope tomorrow is a better day.

This is an open thread

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      Yikes! Hope Adam’s tech issues are cleared up soon.

      Also, as a middle-aged happily childfree woman who was told approximately 12,000 times in my 20s “You’ll change your mind one day!!!!!!”, I hear you, Patron. I would’ve liked to bite some of them too.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      The earthquake off the coast of Mexico was upgraded to 7.7.
      Link

      The quake’s magnitude was initially reported by the US Geological Survey (USGS) as 7.6. Mexico’s national seismological agency later updated the magnitude to 7.7 in a press conference on Monday.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      My computer just rebooted. While all my data is there, for some reason it thinks it is New Year’s Eve 2021.

      Do we know for sure that Adam hasn’t fallen through a wormhole into the past and his computer is valiantly trying to warn him not to step on any butterflies or anything?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      bbleh

      …the universe might just be sending us a message today and we should probably all just hunker down and hope tomorrow is a better day.

      My moderately demented 95-y/o mother agrees — “I hated today!” — but she’s tucked in now, which plan I intend to follow myself shortly.

      Could be worse!  Joe is still president …

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Poe Larity

      Upgrade already. I run PrinceOS, and it’s always New Years 1999

      Mykhailo

      A new word for human chew toys. We need more Ukrainian words to be mainstreamed.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Bill Arnold

      @dmsilev:

      his computer is valiantly trying to warn him not to step on any butterflies or anything?

      Doesn’t take so much. A single atom an angstrom out of place cascades through collisions to wildly different gas/liquid states. Then Brownian motion causes different spermatozoa to win sperm races (maybe in one’s follicle mites, the dominant human-associated multicellular animal species), or any etc that involves random molecular interactions. (Over a liter of vodka I might tell a tale about Brownian Motion.)
      Adam is a Mac guy right? I’m not aware of any Russian malware that alters the date/time on a Mac. :-)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      the universe might just be sending us a message today

      In related news from Northern California we went from a record breaking 112 degree drought last week to a 65 degree downpour with more rain coming. Next week the Sierra Nevadas may get some snow. Fingers crossed

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      I hope Adam’s computer wakes up from its induced coma and recovers completely.  Sending good thoughts!

      This has been a crazy news day.

      And I need to take a Covid self-test tonight – less than one week after getting the latest booster.  If I’ve gotten Covid now…..(*shakes fist*)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      2021 isn’t bad. My J has an ancient lab PC that is still running Windows XP and it thinks it is 1998 or something. Winders doesn’t like the clock being that old, so pretty much nothing works. Resetting the time fixes it, until it needs to reboot again. (It needs a new motherboard battery.)

      Maybe something similar is going on with your Mac?

      The engineer genes I’m cursed with compel me to post: On the off chance that you haven’t seen this behavior before, here’s a Reddit thread in case it doesn’t start working for you soon.

      Good luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      wombat probabilty cloud

      @Bill Arnold: I’ve read that quantum-level changes potentially can affect computation, but haven’t seen any macro-world stats on how often this may occur. Not kidding.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dr. luba

      News from the eastern front:

      On September 16th individual Russian units from two separate brigades got into a deadly friendly fire shootout around ​the settlements of Novodruzhevsk, Shipylivka and Zolotarivka after one accidentally fired on the other it escalated.
      21 soldiers were killed and 53 wounded.
      — WarMonitor🇺🇦 (@WarMonitor3) September 19, 2022

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      @wombat probabilty cloud: Dunno about computation (there are lots of error-correcting things going in in PCs (RAM especially) behind the scenes).  But “single event upset” is a real thing and a real problem.

      USGS.gov:

      A Single Event Upset (SEU) occurs when an energetic particle travels through a transistor substrate and causes electrical signals within the transistor. This known phenomenon often occurs in spacecraft passing through the Van Allen belts, especially the northern and southern auroral zones (> 60 degrees north or south latitude) and over the South Atlantic Anomaly. SEUs have been observed on almost every low-earth orbit satellite system, even as far back as Explorer 1 in 1958, which discovered the presence of the Van Allen belts.

      Way back in the olden days when 16kbit memory chips were big, there was suddenly a huge issue with Intel’s chips. It turned out there was a high enough (but still very low) level of some radioactive element in the encapsulating plastic to cause SEUs.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

