TaMara here! After a quick phone call and messages from Adam, it’s been determined that tonight’s post will have to wait until tomorrow.

From Adam:

My computer just rebooted. While all my data is there, for some reason it thinks it is New Year’s Eve 2021. I can’t get to anything on the internet on any browser. So I don’t know if the update post i was almost done drafting and had spent the past 35 minutes on has been eaten because I can’t access the dashboard. I’m going to shut my computer down and just let it sit over night.

I did ask him to send me some Patron, so we could at least have that tonight.

None of the journalists was injured. This is the hand of my human Mykhailo, and he played with me during the interview 😀 — Patron (@PatronDsns) September 19, 2022

And his Tik Tok:

I’m not going to say I warned Adam, but I did mention to him earlier today that between Hurricane Fiona, the typhoon in Japan, and the 7.5 earthquake that struck off Mexico’s Pacific coast, the universe might just be sending us a message today and we should probably all just hunker down and hope tomorrow is a better day.

