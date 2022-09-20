Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

In my day, never was longer.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This really is a full service blog.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

I really should read my own blog.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 19-20

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 19-20

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: ,

Note: The FYWP function that lets me post screen-shots here decided to go on strike just as I started the process here, so I’ve pruned the list down a bit to get as much as possible updated.

***********

People have decided that the pandemic is over, would’ve been a more accurate phrasing, but in context, President Biden’s remarks are far less shocking than his opponents would like to pretend:

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Sept. 19-20
Take it from the experts:

Reaching the end of a pandemic is not like driving out of one county into the next. There is no fixed demarcation between a pandemic and post-pandemic period, especially for the first recorded pandemic caused by a coronavirus. It’s not like we know it’s over if cases drop to a certain level for a prescribed length of time.

Experts say there are no accepted metrics or defined international rules that tell us when we can call the code on this horrible event. In reality, things are much more ephemeral when it comes to knowing when a pandemic is over.

“It’s over when people decide that it’s over. … And most people seem to have decided it’s over,” said John Barry, author of “The Great Influenza,” a history of the 1918 Spanish flu.

Most of the experts who spoke with STAT echoed a version of Barry’s remarks: In some respects, the pandemic is over when people stop taking measures to protect themselves, when they stop following advice about how to lower their risk, when they resume pre-pandemic behavior…

Some people might assume the WHO will issue a decree of sorts, an all-clear declaration. But in reality that’s not something the global health agency does, said Alexandra Phelan, an assistant professor at Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security. The WHO didn’t declare the start of the pandemic and it won’t declare an end to it, she said.

At some point, however, the WHO will announce the lifting of the state of emergency it declared in late January of 2020 when Tedros declared the new disease constituted a public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC, as the instrument is known in public health circles. The director-general seeks advice from a committee of outside experts on issues related to the PHEIC; that committee must meet at least every three months, though it could meet sooner if Tedros asked it to.

The Covid emergency committee last met on July 8, which means an early October meeting must be held. Phelan doesn’t think the committee will advise calling off the PHEIC at that point, though she thinks conditions may allow for it toward the end of the year.

The U.S. government also has an emergency declaration in effect, a tool that gives it powers that have eased its ability to enact policies, allocate funding, and fast-track the authorization of Covid vaccines, drugs, and tests. At some point it will be declared at an end, but that is not what Biden was signaling in the “60 Minutes” interview.

The Department of Health and Human Services has said it will give a 60-day notice to states before it terminates the public health emergency, or allows it to expire. The next date for extending the emergency declaration is in October…

======

From a longer thread:

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • lowtechcyclist
  • NeenerNeener
  • New Deal democrat
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      New Deal democrat

      Biobot has updated with slightly revised data. Nationally cases are down slightly, but there are big regional variations. In particular, the West is down almost 60% from their summer peak, while the Northeast is at the same level as its last peak.

      Confirmed cases declined to 60,600, a 4+ month low, and more than 50% down from their June peak. Regional patterns are confirming the Biobot regional variations. Hospital admissions are down more than 33% from their peak at 30,200. There were 425 deaths.

      There has been no new information of note on either BA.2.75.2 or BA.5.2.1.7 a/k/a BF.7, which were segregated out as growing variants in last Friday’s CDC update. It is impossible to tell at this point if they will spark a major wave into winter, or just another ripple.

      I agree with Dr. Eric Topol’s editorial this morning: No, President Biden, the COVID pandemic is *not* over. If you go maskless indoors, you will get COVID and probably soon. While mortality risk is at its lowest ever, your outcome will be mainly determined by your age, any deficiencies in your immune system, and your vaccination status.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      With vaccines being available on practically every other corner, we are at the point where the stupid stay stuck on stupid, and the rest of us are supposed to beg them ?

      No. Done with that

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      116 new cases reported on 9/16/22
      96 new cases reported on 9/18/22
      76 new cases reported on 9/19/22

      Looks like NYSDOH is back to regular reporting again.

      Deaths now at 2004, up 6 from last week.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.