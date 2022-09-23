"Is this a struggle session? Are we in China?" Jones responds when Mattei talked about mothers, fathers, etc..losing loved ones in #SandyHook. #AlexJones: "Just like all the Iraqis you liberals kill and love. You're unbelievable. You switch emotions on and off when you want." pic.twitter.com/h4R4wDs7kO — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) September 22, 2022

There are two trials running concurrently — Jones is on the witness stand in Connecticut, and his finances are being weighed in a Texas court where he lost another suit.

Jones is never going away, any more than a herpes infection does, but with a little luck we’ll be able to reduce his footprint on national media enough to seriously impair his money-making grifts, which he will consider a worse punishment than mere incarceration.

TL, DR (Anna Merlan is always worth reading):

I have done my absolute best to… condense what happened in Alex Jones' defamation trial today into a readable form. https://t.co/IbnSdTSraB — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) September 22, 2022



He’ll always have his fan (very) base. But if the law can be enforced, it’ll be a much smaller base, and every new generation of deluded ‘truth seekers’ will have to turn to less slickly poisoned sources.

Judge Bellis, overseeing the Alex Jones case, before adjourning court today, chastised Jones AND his lawyer for their political circus: "I will have a ZERO tolerance policy from now on, with counsel and Mr. Jones. So, you can expect a contempt hearing if you step out of line." — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) September 22, 2022

Earlier, in Judge Bellis’ court:

Judge Barbara Bellis is not having it – shuts down Alex Jones lawyer deflection with: 'I don't want to hear Hillary Clinton again.' pic.twitter.com/WA2QnRwGwc — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) September 14, 2022

Alex Jones: "This judge is a tyrant. This judge is ordering me to say that I'm guilty and to say that I'm a liar. That is not true…. This is the murder of American justice." pic.twitter.com/ZbeRvtkL7k — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 21, 2022

Comprehensive backgrounder:

The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones began lying about the Sandy Hook shooting within hours after it occurred, and continued until he was sued. https://t.co/TWARWb9D7j — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 22, 2022

Meanwhile, in Texas…

BREAKING: BIG setback for Alex Jones in his bankruptcy case–federal bk Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston has tossed out both Jones's lawyer AND his chief restructuring officer. Judge cites transparency issues, incl personal expenses by Jones… — Elizabeth Williamson (@NYTLiz) September 21, 2022

One example: Jones spent $80k on “security” for his trip to CT for his Sandy Hook damages trial, where he is right now. “I don’t like where we are today,” Judge Lopez says. But it’s the right decision under the law. “I hope I never have to make another decision like this as long as I’m on the bench,” Judge Lopez says. Judge now expanding the power of DoJ’s Subchapter V trustee to run Jones’s business, citing a “lack of candor in this case.” Wow. Judge says someone completely independent is needed to run Infowars, citing concerns with disclosure, lack of candor and the $54 million debt to an LLC partly owned by his family, and the need to investigate insider rel’ships He is also authorizing the trustee to hire outside counsel/help. “And I want folks with no connection to any of these cases to assist you.” “There has to be greater transparency in this case…It’s gonna cost what it costs.” This isn’t a comment on the professionals he’s just booted, the Judge said. He respects their work, “But without process and without transparence ppl lose faith in the process…Congress writes laws, judges apply them as faithfully as possible, and that’s what I’ve done today.” The hearing is over. And Jones’s bankruptcy claim has hit some serious speed bumps./END

For the story behind this story…(ALSO AVAILABLE AT THE LIBRARY!) pic.twitter.com/KRNoium0j6 — Elizabeth Williamson (@NYTLiz) September 21, 2022

‘the Infowars fabulist lashed out… ‘