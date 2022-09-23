Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Alex Jones Update

There are two trials running concurrently — Jones is on the witness stand in Connecticut, and his finances are being weighed in a Texas court where he lost another suit.

Jones is never going away, any more than a herpes infection does, but with a little luck we’ll be able to reduce his footprint on national media enough to seriously impair his money-making grifts, which he will consider a worse punishment than mere incarceration.

TL, DR (Anna Merlan is always worth reading):


He’ll always have his fan (very) base. But if the law can be enforced, it’ll be a much smaller base, and every new generation of deluded ‘truth seekers’ will have to turn to less slickly poisoned sources.

Earlier, in Judge Bellis’ court:

Comprehensive backgrounder:

Meanwhile, in Texas…

One example: Jones spent $80k on “security” for his trip to CT for his Sandy Hook damages trial, where he is right now. “I don’t like where we are today,” Judge Lopez says. But it’s the right decision under the law.

“I hope I never have to make another decision like this as long as I’m on the bench,” Judge Lopez says.

Judge now expanding the power of DoJ’s Subchapter V trustee to run Jones’s business, citing a “lack of candor in this case.” Wow.

Judge says someone completely independent is needed to run Infowars, citing concerns with disclosure, lack of candor and the $54 million debt to an LLC partly owned by his family, and the need to investigate insider rel’ships

He is also authorizing the trustee to hire outside counsel/help. “And I want folks with no connection to any of these cases to assist you.”

“There has to be greater transparency in this case…It’s gonna cost what it costs.”

This isn’t a comment on the professionals he’s just booted, the Judge said. He respects their work, “But without process and without transparence ppl lose faith in the process…Congress writes laws, judges apply them as faithfully as possible, and that’s what I’ve done today.”

The hearing is over. And Jones’s bankruptcy claim has hit some serious speed bumps./END

‘the Infowars fabulist lashed out… ‘

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      Ruckus

      @NotMax:

      I’ll be a bit courser – the bullshit is overwhelming with this one.

      This is either a mentally deranged asshole or someone who is making buck off of being a major racist shit.

      And of course it is entirely possible that the answer is – C. Both of the above.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      @Ruckus

      And someone who never got the memo that, unlike the case of right wing talk radio personalities when a call from a sane person is let though, a witness in court cannot hang up on a judge.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Weirdly, I would hate to be the trustee assigned to oversee Infowars. Because then I’d have a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of that undertaking, while at the same time all my instincts as a patriotic American and an empathetic human being would be to shut down all its broadcasting, take all its video archives and other internet presence off line, and basically perform the fiscal equivalent of nuking it from orbit to be sure.

      It’d suck to be legally and morally prohibited from doing the right thing.

      Reply

