Benw

Lead, South Dakota, hosts the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) which is located in the Homestake Mine, a gold mine which closed in 2002 and was converted into a physics research facility. I was lucky enough to visit SURF in August 2022, although I didn’t get to go down to the research level, around 4850 feet underground.

Lead, and the more famous nearby town of Deadwood, are very touristy, with a “casino” in just about every building (generally this means a few slot machines scattered around whatever else the building is really for). But there are also some spectacular trails if you don’t mind the hills!