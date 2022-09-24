I thought we could use a fresh one. Samwise says play nice. He’s watching!

I’m just hanging out doing some reading. I had an exhausting week. I had to go to the office four whole days! Poor me.

It was actually sort of funny, the team came to visit from (mostly) San Francisco, they were absolutely horrified that it was eighty degrees out. “And it stays hot so late!” Yes. That is how it usually works, especially in cities. I’ll admit that when you’ve just been in SF it can be disorienting to not carry a light sweater everywhere, but…

Open thread!