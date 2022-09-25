Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool – She Devil of the China Seas

Tonight on Medium Cool we will be talking about She Devil of the China Seas, written and produced by Balloon Juice commenter (and playwright) gwangung.

In case you missed the post that introduced this piece a couple of weeks ago:

She Devil of the China Seas by playwright gwangung (Open Thread)

I asked gwangung if he could share a bit of his backstory for our discussion of She Devil of the China Seas.  What motivated him to write this play.  What he’s trying to accomplish with the play.  The various roles he played in this particular production.  And anything else he wanted to tell us.

Straight from gwangung:

Well, now….that’s an interesting question (and might make me drone on a bit, so bear with me).

I’ve spent most of my artistic life being an advocate for Asian Americans on stage and telling Asian American stories on stage (it’s not hard to fall into this when one of your college dorm mates is David Henry Hwang, and you helped him stage the world premiere of his Obie-award winning play in our dorm lounge)(unfortunately, I can’t claim any credit for his subsequent Tony Award winning play M. Butterfly).

In particular, I want to promote stereotype breaking stories for Asian American actors. And that’s why I founded my company, Pork Filled Productions, where we specialized in breaking the expectations, whether it was doing comedy when there were no Asian American comedians, or in genre work like SF or steampunk (you noted it took Ke Huy Quan 30 years to get cast again after being in The Goonies and Indiana Jones).

And one of the stories I was REALLY jonesing to see was the story of Ching Shih, the woman who rose from prostitute to wife of pirate leader to leading that pirate fleet, that some people said numbered over 10,000 ships and 70,000 crewmen.

But nothing ever came. There was a rumor of a mini series starring Maggie Q (good choice). There was a side mention of her in Pirates of the Caribbean—but they showed her as a dowdy middle aged matron—and Ching Shih became a commander in her 20s, fresh off her rep as one of the most beautiful women in Canton.

Clearly this could not stand. And I had the cojones to think I could do it myself. So I sat down and began to write. I’ve been produced before (the aforementioned sketch comedy and I’ve done a number of short 10 minute plays around Seattle), but I had never done a full length show before. Well…no time like the present….

After some fits and starts (one theatre company chose the play for production, but demanded to replace the director, which I didn’t do) and some last minute changes (I changed all the names from the Mandarin pronunciation to the arguably more accurate Cantonese)—don’t ask me, I’m more of a Cantonese/Hakka bastard speaker,

I finally had a script I was happy with (folks who saw an earlier reading will note I changed the godly presence to Yuen Loh, the goddess of war and erotic arts—which was an irresistible choice for patron of this pirate queen.)

Folks will note there’s a lot of resonance with Marvel comics in this script, in particular, with Marvel’s 1970s Conan the Barbarian and his female counterpart Red Sonja. All I can say is…write what you love. And there are fights. Lots of fights. I share that love with another Asian American playwright, Qui Nguyen (who some may recognize as co-writer of Raya and the Last Dragon); I’ve had a long relationship with him and produced the Northwest premieres of some of his shows.

I decided to go with my own theatre company to produce my script—there’s an inherent advantage in that (no arguments with the producer on artistic intent, fewer arguments with the director). But that also means you do a lot more work—you’re not just the playwright, you also do the PR, the grant writing, the administration, the finance and budgeting, and even the graphic design and photography for the show. (Don’t worry, I saved enough for other folks to do work—I lucked out and got great lighting design and fight choreography.)

But enough about me—what do you guys think? And what else you want to know?

We’ll let gwangung moderate this post about She Devil of the China Seas, but don’t be surprised when BGinChi chimes in with comments.

    12Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @gwangung: So your play runs just 2 more days, right?  What’s it been like to have your creation out there like this, and what’s it like to have the run come to a close in such a short time

      Edit: though maybe it doesn’t exactly close, since I assume people can still watch online?  And it’s capture for posterity!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BGinCHI

      In the trailer it’s all sword fighting, and I’m curious whether you do weapons training or whether your actors already come prepared to do that.

      It’s badass either way.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      gwangung

      Actually, tickets are sale until October 2, but we’re keeping the video up for a bit longer than that so people can watch (I guess that’s the video on demand part).

      I can’t speak for other authors, but it’s both a bit unreal and a bit normal to have your work come out. You always hope (and sometimes wonder) how you’re work is going to get embodied, and I think I was lucky to get a cast that very much embodied what I was trying to do. I think I’m gratified that I got a pretty decent product out there with folks who aren’t the “hot names” in local production, which tells folks that the talent pool is a lot deeper than what they think it is (hint to Hollywood!).

      And I’m sad that everything gets done and the production is so ephemeral….but that’s the nature of theatre. It gets done and move on. I’m relatively lucky that I can tape and extend it a little, and give a chance for folks with access and mobility issues a chance to see it (most theatres are TERRIBLE for disabled people to go to). if they want.

      And as a playwright, you always hope there’s a chance elsewhere for more productions…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Sorry to say that the Marvel genre and fighting are not my thing but FWIW, heartfelt congratulations on seeing your many roles in this endeavor rewarded on stage. I hope your audiences enjoyed every minute!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gwangung

      @BGinCHI: That’s a particular pride point for me.

      The nature for most Asian American actors is that they don’t get trained in stage combat of any sort. Despite the cliche of the Asian martial artist, a lot of them don’t have a martial arts background or fake it when they get hired. All of my actors had no training in stage combat and only one or two had any martial arts.

      So I snagged an opportunity to get training for my cast. I took advantage of a pilot program from the Society of American Fight Directors to give 15 folks (this included stage managers as well as actors) a 30-hour course in unarmed stage combat. We were able to fly in an instructor from Texas to train folks and everyone who took the course then became certified in unarmed combat.

      And THEN, we took that training, and layered on top of it some basic one armed sword combat…..which got us up to what we did on the show.

      This was all free for us and the actors, thanks to the SAFD’s EEE program (aimed at marginalized communities).

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BGinCHI

      @gwangung: ​
        That’s VERY cool.

      I once gave a paper at a conference in which presenters were on stage and used actors in demonstrating the argument of the paper (amazing conference). My paper went really well, but I was followed by a guy who did sword fight demonstrating and weapons training and I could just see the audience’s memory being forever wiped of what I’d said.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      gwangung

      @Sure Lurkalot: Thanks.

      I certainly realize this kind of pulpy storytelling isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it fills a need and a big gap. Mainstream culture tends to tells certain kinds of stories about marginalized communities like Black folks, Latin, indigenous and Asian American….and they tend to fall into stereotyped tropes. It’s all about oppression and suffering, or generational clashes or identity (and it helps to include white people; every screen/playwright of color I know has a story of being asked to include a white person in the story).

      So there’s a lack of BIPOC centered genre stories (i.e., steampunk, horror, science fiction, sword and sorcery etc.). And in particular, there’s a lack of larger than life heroes and legends—the cultural playground tends to be dominated by the James T. Kirks and Indiana Jones’, with a token Shaft (maybe).

      So this is my chance to fill the gaps in both the type of stories Asian Americans can tell and star in, and the type of heroes it can put up (my pirate queen isn’t anywhere close to Bruce Lee).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      gwangung

      @BGinCHI: Oh yeah, stage combat is VERY cool. Qui Nguyen made his name doing stage combat shows, and he definitely marketed them to the geeks and nerds (he had several demos at NY ComicCon and that’s how he sold out his shows and got a Obie for his theatre).

      I might actually think of doing more combat shows since I have a cohort that has training….

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike in NC

      Last night I downloaded the first hundred pages of “The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021” to my iPad and I have to say it takes a strong stomach to relive the Fat Orange Clown’s four-year insane shitshow.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BGinCHI

      @gwangung: Probably a dumb question, but is there a tradition of Chinese tumbling and weapons training that overlaps? Some of the martial arts are so beautiful in terms of form and function I’ve always wondered if they were adjacent to physical performance.

      Reply

