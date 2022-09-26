Here’s the 11 AM ET NHC update on Hurricane Ian’s track:

Yesterday the track nudged a bit west, which was an encouraging sign for people in our location, but starting last night it tracked east again, which isn’t. It may shift again — who knows.

We’re far enough inland to be safe from a storm surge, and a dry summer kept the river’s level relatively low, so we’re hopeful it won’t reach flood stage as long as we don’t get more than a foot of rainfall. Our already crappy dirt road might become impassable, but we have contingency plans for that too.

In short, we’re as prepared as we can be and hoping for the best. Stay safe, Gulf Coast people!

