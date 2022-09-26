Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hurricane Prep (Open Thread)

Hurricane Prep (Open Thread)

Here’s the 11 AM ET NHC update on Hurricane Ian’s track:

Yesterday the track nudged a bit west, which was an encouraging sign for people in our location, but starting last night it tracked east again, which isn’t. It may shift again — who knows.

We’re far enough inland to be safe from a storm surge, and a dry summer kept the river’s level relatively low, so we’re hopeful it won’t reach flood stage as long as we don’t get more than a foot of rainfall. Our already crappy dirt road might become impassable, but we have contingency plans for that too.

In short, we’re as prepared as we can be and hoping for the best. Stay safe, Gulf Coast people!

Open thread.

 

    48 Comments

    6. 6.

      Doc Sardonic

      Getting a very weird feeling this one may pull a Charlie. UKMET has been a fairly good model over the years and from the get go it has had Ian coming in at Port Charlotte and rolling up and going out between New Smyrna Beach and St. Augustine.

    8. 8.

      phdesmond

      i thought only the white sharpie part was added by Trump, so as to include Alabama.

      wishing you well, BC, as you weather the storm.

    16. 16.

      Anonymous At Work

      Dry river bed/banks can also flash.  Take care and always remember “There’s no silver medal for cannibalism.”

    17. 17.

      narya

      Checked the pharmacy site on a whim this morning, and a 10 am booster appointment showed up! I snagged it and hustled on over. I will continue to mask in indoor settings regardless, but it will ease my mind a little.

      For all of you in the storm’s path, here’s hoping you’re safe!

    19. 19.

      Shalimar

      I am prepared to either evacuate or survive for a week or more without power, whichever may happen, but currently i am just outside the western edge of the cone.

      If I believed in God, I would speculate that He or She is sending this directly at DeSantis and our corrupt state legislature.

    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @Doc Sardonic: I’ve wondered about that too, and for the record, I was right about Charley turning. It was supposed to roll into Tampa Bay where we were living at the time but instead turned east well south of the bay and rolled over the inland area my husband was trying to talk me into evacuating too. (And no, he will never, ever live that down!)

    26. 26.

      Gvg

      @rikyrah: To be fair I think I read several sources reporting at the time he had taken documents he shouldn’t. I don’t recall the details now, but I was totally not surprised by the news. I thought it was pretty clear almost from the start to anyone paying attention.

      Of course, I expected something like this from the start with this guy…only not this stupid. I thought they would sell and give away the whole time, not just keep them carelessly where anyone else could get a look without paying or snitch on the.

      Maggie is not that smart. I wouldn’t bother to read her anyway because she misses the point or significance of almost everything that happens right in front of her. She has to wait for other reporters and analysts to tell her what it means, then pretend she was holding back to write a book IMO.

      Not that makes her any good.

    29. 29.

      Steeplejack

      @Doc Sardonic:

      I have an 84-year-old friend who recently moved to Naples, FL. I have been concerned about her, but if Ian comes ashore around Port Charlotte that’s about 70 miles north of her. I’m sure she’ll still get wind and rain, but not a direct hit.

    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      @OzarkHillbilly: Sounds like a lot then I ponder recent Pacific monsoons and their “half a meter in 24 hours” totals and shudder at the very though. Sometimes it’s not the winds that get you.

      Stay safe, y’all!

    31. 31.

      Ken

      @Gvg: I wouldn’t bother to read her anyway because she misses the point or significance of almost everything that happens right in front of her.

      There’s a funny take on that in Terry Pratchett’s The Truth, where a reporter turns in an article something like,

      “At the Ankh-Morpork Ladies’ Flower Show, the first prize was awarded to Mrs. Jones for her orange dahlia, and the second prize to Mrs. Smith for her white rose. The award ceremony was briefly interrupted when a naked man, pursued by the City Watch, ran through the hall. When it resumed, Mrs. Brown received third prize for her chrysanthemums.”

    36. 36.

      Gvg

      Oh, and some people were speculating that Desantis would refuse to take federal aid because of his national ambitions. He has already accepted the funds and declared all Florida counties to be disaster sites so we can get the federal aid process rolling. This is normal Florida hurricane procedure. He’d lose re election here if he didn’t do it. By following norms and no big deal we know what we are doing, he shouldn’t be hurt here. The feds will preposition their resources just out of the way and rush in right after. This is like planning a large war logistics and not following the plan causes major problems but sticking with it makes it look good.

      Now the aftermath and the insurance problems he and the legislature haven’t dealt with have a huge potential to blow up in their faces but also hurt a lot of ordinary people including many not even damaged with companies leaving or raising rates.

    37. 37.

      jonas

      How common is it for hurricanes to actually form in the Gulf of Mexico, as opposed to way out in the Atlantic off the coast of Africa? That seems highly unusual, and disconcerting. The water is so warm, that it can actually generate a Category 4 hurricane more or less just sitting there w/o it having to travel over thousands of miles of ocean picking up steam, as it were. Crazy.

    38. 38.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      Hmm….I have a friend who lives in Port St Lucie. I can’t tell from that map if she would be in a danger area, but I’m gonna check in with her.

      In other news: Kazakhstan says it won’t recognise referendums in eastern Ukraine

      “As for the holding of referendums … Kazakhstan proceeds from the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equivalence and peaceful coexistence,” ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said.

      No one likes you, vlad.

    40. 40.

      dmsilev

      @Ken: Yes, but it’s Ankh-Morpork. Naked men, or naked trolls or dwarves or whatever, running through awards ceremonies is just one of those things, background color basically, and wouldn’t really be newsworthy.

    42. 42.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Betty Cracker: Yeah, members of my family came up from Tampa Bay to evacuate because her husband’s company had their emergency network facility in Orlando. Would have been better off staying in Tampa.

    43. 43.

      bbleh

      Be careful of this one — it’s forecast to have a REALLY BIG wind field and to move SLOWLY, which means a lot of people are going to be dealing with a lot of wind (and rain) for a long time.  The cone is just the envelope of uncertainty of where the center will go, but the severe weather will extend well outside it.

      Good luck!  Having lived in hurricane-land for many years when I was young, I don’t miss them.

    45. 45.

      GrannyMC

      With the current track, I am close to ground zero (west Pasco County, FL, very near the coast). Also in a high-probability storm surge area (current prediction, 3-6 feet above ground level). I’m going to evacuate to my sisters’ house which is high enough to not have a surge problem but is still close enough to the coast that wind could be an issue, although it survived Irma. We really don’t have any  other options other than a shelter. We’re very anxious but as well-prepared as we can be–lots of water, ice, batteries, canned food, propane for the grill (if it doesn’t blow away), etc.

      With Irma, we still had three large dogs to contend with, but they have passed away since and have not been replaced. We loaded the dogs and all three of us into a small car and drove to my brother’s house in Maryland. After that nightmare, we swore we would never do that again. It was bumper-to-bumper all the way at highway speeds, and hotels were booked all the way so we had to do it in one day. On the plus side, every rest stop on the way had volunteers and local fire departments handing out free water and people were very courteous, and we didn’t get caught behind any accidents. In any case, my brother’s house is no longer available having been occupied by our niece’s family, so they have no space. I’m not sure I could survive the drive anyway with my back problems and other medical issues.

      I am tryng to view this as an adventure and not a potentially life-changing disaster, and I have family resources to help me get through this, but a lot of my neighbors are elderly and living on SS with no personal transportation and no family in the area, and I am very worried about them. I have no confidence in our local emergency services or our dumbass Trumpist sheriff to deal with something on this scale.

      Reply

