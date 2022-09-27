Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (NV-01, NV-03, NV-04)

There have been a lot of great nominations for who to add to our Winnable House Races in Purple Districts thermometer.

From the previous post:

There were some great candidates that I haven’t added because they seem to be in good shape financially and I’m thinking that our funding wouldn’t make a difference.  So let’s stick with this 10; I think we’re gonna call it quits on adding any new people for awhile.

Lest we spread ourselves too thin… if there’s someone who really should be added, we will need to take someone off.

I was listening to David Plouffe on Pod Save America this morning, where Plouffe talked about how important Nevada is, both for executive offices like governor and secretary of state, but also because there are 3 toss-up House races in Nevada this time around.

So… what do you guys know about the candidates and the races in NV-01, NV-03 and NV-04?

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will now be split 10 ways.

Marcy Kaptur  (OH-09)
Sharice Davids  (KS-03)
Gabe Vasquez  (NM-02)
Elaine Luria  (VA-02)
Susan Wild (PA-07)
Josh Riley  (NY-19)
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez  (WA-03)
Eric Sorenson  (IL-17)
Tony Vargas  (NE-02)
Yadira Caraveo  (CO-08)

 Winnable House Races Purple Districts

If you want to learn more about the folks on the list, click on the Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 tag up top and check out some of the other posts in this series.

Here’s where we’re at right now:
Winnable House Races in Purple Districts (NV-01, NV-03, NV-04)

Reminder: all of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall are in the sidebar, and also at the link below.  Besides this one, there are thermometers for the AZ Executives (Firewall) and one for Charlie Crist so we can give DeSantis the boot, and make him a one-term governor and a zero-term president!

All Targeted Fundraising Thermometers

Totally open thread!

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @jnfr:  Thank you!

      Not surprisingly, the people who were on the list early (the starting 4) are doing much better than the folks who have been added as we go along

      I would love to get all 10 to at least $3,500 each, and then move on to the key Attorneys General and Secretaries of State races.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Also on the ballot in Nevada – BoltsMag.org – Nevada Ranked Choice Voting:

      […]

      Even small changes could tilt the balance of power in Nevada, a Democratic-controlled battleground state that was led by a Republican governor, legislature, and U.S. Senator as recently as 2016. However, neither the political dynamics nor the arguments against ranked choice voting are unique to Nevada.

      Whether it’s Democrats or Republicans, the political establishment often fights RCV, and they tend to offer the same justifications: it’s confusing, potentially discriminatory, and, especially after Alaska’s recent experience with ranked choice voting, unfair.

      These criticisms are especially pressing as RCV grows. In 2010, only eight major cities used ranked choice. As of July 2022, it’s used in two states, one county, and 53 cities, which are home to over 11 million voters, according to FairVote, a nonprofit advocating for RCV nationwide.

      This November, nine other jurisdictions have an RCV initiative on the ballot. Nevada is the only one that includes open primaries as well, but two others—Portland, Oregon and Portland, Maine—would implement RCV on top of proportional representation, which is a “silver bullet toward gerrymandering,” says Deb Otis, director of research at FairVote, which advocates for ranked choice voting.

      […]

      Critics like Sisolak argue that the ranking process is confusing for voters, especially voters of color, although at least one study suggests little difference in how racial and ethnic groups understand the process. Otis argues that RCV can prevent the kind of vote dilution that can obstruct candidates of color. She points to the recent Democratic congressional primary in Detroit, which is 80 percent Black. There were nine candidates running, and after voters split their votes between multiple Black contenders, a non-Black candidate won with around 28 percent of the vote. Now, Detroit will likely not have Black representation in Congress for the first time since the early 1950s.

      “Once they get to know the candidate field, people tend to know, ‘Oh, I like these three,’ ‘I’d be ok with these three,’ and ‘I really don’t want these three,’” she says. “But we’re locked into a ballot style where we cannot express that.”

      […]

      FairVote =/= FairFight (Stacy Abrams’ group)

      An interesting read.

      In general, I’m of the view that anything that makes candidates appeal to a broad constituency is a good thing, as in office they should be working for the whole constituency. I don’t have a strong opinion about the details of ranked-choice vs other systems.

      Fingers crossed in Nevada!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Citizen Alan

      How could ranked choice voting allow someone to win with 28% of the vote? I thought the whole point of the damned thing was to eliminate the lowest Vote getters until someone got 50% or more.

      Reply

