Tuesday Night Open Thread

I have so much anxiety right now about a number of different things that I asked Adam today if I could become an honorary Jew, but my application is on hold because I may not carry enough generational guilt. There are a lot of things, but the primary one is that it is Homecoming weekend here and I am not prepared and people start showing up tomorrow night and I just wish I could be put in an ice chamber and be frozen until Sunday night when it is all over. I briefly considered just giving the first person who arrives the keys and then fleeing to a hotel for the weekend but I have no plan for the animals.

At any rate, that is that. Here is a picture of Thurston on my lap.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

So god damned ornery.

    48Comments

    3. 3.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Might be a dumb question, but what is Homecoming weekend and who is coming to stay with you? I think I know what it is.

      [asked and answered!]

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TaMara

      I found out I was around a person last week who tested positive over the weekend. I’ll be testing tomorrow and Thursday. So I guess I’m anxious, too. Though just heard from my FL family and they have evacuated, so that’s a relief.

      If anyone sees Professor Bigfoot in a thread, please let him know I responded to his good news in that same thread. Thanks!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      My 15 year old son and a girl friend (two words afaik) are going together to the HS homecoming dance, which is on Saturday.

      Time to fasten the seatbelts, his life is gonna start moving fast…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ohio Mom

      There is a Jewish tradition that anyone who asks about converting be rebuffed three times as a test of their sincerity and commitment.

      So Cole, you are one-third there!

      I don’t know why you’d want to convert, it wouldn’t solve the Homecoming weekend issue. There’s no prohibition on hosting.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      Yeah, I kind of figured it had to do with college football, but I was unsure of the connection to Cole? I’ve never heard of alumni getting together for Homecoming tbh (let alone staying at their houses for it). I thought Homecoming only really mattered to the students

      I was never interested in sports like that when I was in HS and when I went to college I was an off-campus student who drove to classes

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Spanky

      Every year his fraternity brothers crash at his place.

      He should make them clean the damn place for a change, but Cole’s German, so that’s right out.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      @WaterGirl: Good idea. Cole can sneak out of the hotel, go to Mom and Dad’s, walk and feed the crew, and go back to the blissful solitude of his room until the crowd disperses.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      xephyr

      Anxiety seems to increase with age. It’s almost enough to make me wish I was young and stupid again. Well, maybe nothing that extreme, but…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Lyrebird

      So many great options!

      You could call your therapist and say hey, am I in shape for a flooding exercise?

      Or you could get the hotel room!

      How far away are your friends with the B&B in their barn?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      @Ohio Mom:

      There is a Jewish tradition that anyone who asks about converting be rebuffed three times as a test of their sincerity and commitment.

      Yeah, I love it. You gotta earn this shit! It’s also why we don’t proselytize (another thing I appreciate about my religion).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Starfish

      @zhena gogolia: John would typically have them for the entire weekend and have meals planned out for everyone and everything. He would do some A+ hosting.

      But after all the pandemic stuff, he should set the bar lower. Like if he lets five people into his house without telling them to GTFO, he is doing well. If he lets five people into his house and orders pizza for them without telling them to GTFO, he is doing fantastic.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Gravenstone:

      I always thought Homecoming referred to the football team coming home for the last game of the season? Or something? You can tell how much I paid attention to this stuff lol. But that makes sense

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Starfish

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): John lives in a college town. Some people go to homecoming as a mini-reunion with their friends after they have left college, so they may all agree to meet there. Since John lives there, they typically meet at his place.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Josie

      John, I suggest not serving food or drinks. Accept as many people as you have beds for sleeping only and let them go elsewhere for sustenance. Less mess and less stress for you. I guess, if you get to feeling guilty, you could put out snack stuff like cheese and crackers and fruit, but no more than that.​
      ETA: Thurston looks to me like he is picking up on your anxiety. Poor baby.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Gvg

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Honey, homecoming is about fundraising. It’s when the college administration stages a big sentimental bash and makes a fuss over their former students who get honored by the college and students so they will feel sentimental and open their wallets. That’s why the opponent should be some sacrificial lamb and their is a parade, dances and various live entertainment. Fraternities and sororities are a big part of it. It’s aimed at the rich alumni but money is money. Scholarships get endowed. Students meet rich successful alumni and make connections. It’s a lot more than football, but you don’t have to pay attention to that aspect if you don’t want.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Anonymous At Work

      Just got out of hiding.  Fort Lauderdale area had a Tornado Warning for the better part of an hour.  If you don’t want to risk being in the shower when the power goes out (again!), there is not much to do in that room for half an hour.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Steeplejack

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      I always thought Homecoming referred to the football coming home for the last game of the season?

      That’s true, to a certain extent, but it applies more to high school than to college, I think. Nobody in high school wants alumni showing up for anything.

      When I was in high school many decades ago Homecoming was linked to a late-season football game, often after one or two away games—hence “homecoming.” It was an occasion for a big rally, a dance and the election of a homecoming court with king and queen.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      CaseyL

      There were, IIRC, a few frat brothers John really enjoyed having stay at his place, but this sounds like the entire chapter intends to show up!

      I think if John tells them his house is dry, as in boozeless, and no one can bring their own liquor, there may be fewer takers.

      Otherwise, I vote for the suggestion that you sneak out with the animals and stay at your folks’ place.

      Reply

