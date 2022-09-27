I have so much anxiety right now about a number of different things that I asked Adam today if I could become an honorary Jew, but my application is on hold because I may not carry enough generational guilt. There are a lot of things, but the primary one is that it is Homecoming weekend here and I am not prepared and people start showing up tomorrow night and I just wish I could be put in an ice chamber and be frozen until Sunday night when it is all over. I briefly considered just giving the first person who arrives the keys and then fleeing to a hotel for the weekend but I have no plan for the animals.

At any rate, that is that. Here is a picture of Thurston on my lap.

So god damned ornery.