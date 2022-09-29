If you or your homes are anywhere near the path of Ian, let us know how you’re doing.

If you have family and friends who are impacted, let us know what’s happening there, too. Millions without power, phone lines are down, and a whole lot of us are waiting to hear from family and friends. And some of you are waiting to hear about your homes.

In a few hours, President Biden will tell us how the federal response is going, so I’ve added that to this check-in thread, too.