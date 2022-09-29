Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ian: Storm Check-In / Biden On the Federal Response (LIVE) at 12:45 pm

by

If you or your homes are anywhere near the path of Ian, let us know how you’re doing.

If you have family and friends who are impacted, let us know what’s happening there, too.  Millions without power, phone lines are down, and a whole lot of us are waiting to hear from family and friends.  And some of you are waiting to hear about your homes.

In a few hours, President Biden will tell us how the federal response is going, so I’ve added that to this check-in thread, too.

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      @JPL: I imagine Doc Ford’s stilt house got swamped.

      Seriously, BIL and wife retired to Cape Coral. They evacuated to Georgia but there’s no telling what sort of mess they will face when they return

      Edited to fix stupid autocorrect

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cope

      No power, internet or cable here north of Orlando and cell service is wonky but, fortunately, no major damage. Plenty of food and water so nothing compared to other places.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      the pale scot @ gmail

       

      Alive and well in Punta Gorda. Ian breezed thru between high tides like Charlie did.

      I’m now running a car to charge all the gadgets. Main gripe is when we moved here 30 yrs ago all the the neighbors were WW2, Korea and Vietnam vets who came here for the peace and quiet, hurricanes? No Worries. Now their inheritors are here, they all have generators roaring 24 hrs. Fuckin’ wussies

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jonas

      I know the property insurance market in FL has been a real mess lately, with a lot of firms canceling policies, making customers pay for expensive re-roofing, or pulling out of the state entirely. I can only imagine all that is going to get much, much worse in the wake of this storm.

      I’m sure more bills banning critical race theory and gender-neutral bathrooms will help, though.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Steeplejack

      My greatest concern is for Kattails’s 93-year-old mother, who was going to ride out the storm at home with her husband in Port Charlotte. Would really like to see a (positive) update on that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      Sister and BIL in suburban Orlando (northeast) lucked out in a big way. Only a few windows that leaked overnight in the big winds but they still have power and no local flooding, so far.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      As hard as it is to pick out one thing that was utterly despicable about Trump, every time he showed his bloated ugly face at some scene of a natural disaster he seemed to be angry, as if the victims were somehow to blame for what had happened, and the Fat Bastard was having to personally pay for providing them with some modicum of relief. I’ve never hated anyone in my life as much as that sack of shit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Shakti

      I’m in Pinellas County. I begged the people I live with to evacuate to a shelter or to friends who lived in higher ground mid state (we were under an mandatory order), but they refused. I had a bug out bag and water packed, but nobody else did.

      We didn’t lose power although it flickered a couple of times.  We got very lucky. I think I want to check out the damage?   Our friends in Sarasota sustained a lot of damage and lost power.  Just glad my father isn’t working in Fort Myers during the week anymore.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      EarthWindFire

      One of my workmates is east of Orlando and has power out but no flooding. BIL and SIL have a place in Fort Myers but are in VA now so are safe. What will be will be when they get down there next.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      My stepmom sent me a photo their Naples neighbor sent.  Luckily they sold their Florida car because the carport is submerged.  The first floor condos must be totally flooded.  Their roof held so their condo is ok.  It can’t be good for a building to be submerged like that, though.
      My sister’s place in Captiva is on stilts. Not sure how it fared, but the island was hammered.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      lowtechcyclist

      My father-in-law and brother-in-law in Plant City both came through unscathed, along with their houses.  And apparently my wife’s late grandmother’s house, which we’re trying to sell, also is unharmed.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      leeleeFL

      Okay, so far, in Brevard. Not expecting much, more rain for sure, but not sure when I have to work at 3PM, because, reasons!  Apparently a restaurant is essential.  How’s Adam and Betty, anybody hear?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ksmiami

      @MomSense: water damage esp if it takes a lot of time before restoration is absolutely the worst for a home. I hope insurers are compassionate but I have a feeling that claims alone will result in abandonment of properties

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Shakti

      @WaterGirl: Yes, that’s the shape of it. What gets me is that I kept arguing with them that it wasn’t just about the cone but about the possible flooding and they alternated between denial and just cockamamie ideas that shouldn’t come out of adults.

       

      It wasn’t their first hurricane and we’ve actually had to drive through flood waters to safety before. They’ve dealt with water damage before (from other things).

      My cousins from other states were in disbelief.

      Reply

