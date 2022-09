I just read that Ian has made landfall, and also that it has just been downgraded to Category 3. Still dangerous, but compared to Cat 5, hat has to be great news.

Can the Florida peeps check in and let us know how it’s going? And anyone else with family and friends in Florida?

My godmother lives in The Villages. I am not looking at weather maps because weather maps and I do not get along very well.

Stay safe, everyone.