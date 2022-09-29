There’s no relief from the gnawing anxiety of this week and the grim news coming out of Southwest Florida, but a little schadenfreude provides welcome distraction. Here’s a tidbit for your consideration from WaPo:

A company that organized a lucrative series of post-White House paid speeches for former president Donald Trump is now struggling to pay vendors, investors and employees, angering Trump allies who supported the effort. The American Freedom Tour, which struck a multimillion-dollar deal with Trump after he left office, has lost two top executives and canceled events in a number of locations as it has failed to pay its bills, according to people familiar with the activities and documents obtained by The Washington Post. Its founder and owner, who has a history of bankruptcy filings, recently sought bankruptcy protection again. The group has promised events in a number of locales but canceled them before they began and appears to be banking on a large event at Mar-a-Lago in December to turn its financial position around.

So an outfit founded by a serially bankrupt owner who sets up hate-fests for a serially bankrupt conman is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and ripping people off? Well I never!

But there’s more! According to this NYT analysis, Trump’s special master gambit has been utterly shambolic — more than we knew, even:

But Mr. Trump’s apparent triumph [in getting a hand-picked special master appointed] would prove short-lived. An appeals court ruling last week and a letter the Justice Department filed late Tuesday about subsequent complaints his legal team had filed under seal to Judge Dearie suggest that the upsides to obtaining a special master are eroding and the disadvantages swelling… Since that review is no longer delaying or diverting the criminal inquiry, it is not clear what benefits remain for Mr. Trump. For one, a special master will cost a lot of money. Judge Cannon rejected Mr. Trump’s proposal that taxpayers should foot half the bill of the review, instead saying he would be solely responsible… And far from indulging Mr. Trump, as his lawyers likely hoped in suggesting his appointment, Judge Dearie appears to be organizing the document review in ways that threaten to swiftly puncture the former president’s defenses. For example, the judge has ordered Mr. Trump to submit by Friday a declaration or affidavit verifying the inventory or listing any items on it “that plaintiff asserts were not seized” in the search. But if Mr. Trump acknowledges that the F.B.I. took any documents marked as classified from his personal office and a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, as the inventory says, that would become evidence that could be used against him if he were later charged with defying a subpoena.

TLDR version: Trump would have been better off if he’d soaked his crotch in lighter fluid and shoved a lit Zippo down his pants. (The Third Lady too!) On the other hand, if he promised to self-immolate in the courtyard of his Florida dump, Trump could probably bail out the event management company.

