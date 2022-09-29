Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When bad things happen to bad people…

There’s no relief from the gnawing anxiety of this week and the grim news coming out of Southwest Florida, but a little schadenfreude provides welcome distraction. Here’s a tidbit for your consideration from WaPo:

A company that organized a lucrative series of post-White House paid speeches for former president Donald Trump is now struggling to pay vendors, investors and employees, angering Trump allies who supported the effort.

The American Freedom Tour, which struck a multimillion-dollar deal with Trump after he left office, has lost two top executives and canceled events in a number of locations as it has failed to pay its bills, according to people familiar with the activities and documents obtained by The Washington Post. Its founder and owner, who has a history of bankruptcy filings, recently sought bankruptcy protection again.

The group has promised events in a number of locales but canceled them before they began and appears to be banking on a large event at Mar-a-Lago in December to turn its financial position around.

So an outfit founded by a serially bankrupt owner who sets up hate-fests for a serially bankrupt conman is teetering on the edge of bankruptcy and ripping people off? Well I never!

But there’s more! According to this NYT analysis, Trump’s special master gambit has been utterly shambolic — more than we knew, even:

But Mr. Trump’s apparent triumph [in getting a hand-picked special master appointed] would prove short-lived. An appeals court ruling last week and a letter the Justice Department filed late Tuesday about subsequent complaints his legal team had filed under seal to Judge Dearie suggest that the upsides to obtaining a special master are eroding and the disadvantages swelling…

Since that review is no longer delaying or diverting the criminal inquiry, it is not clear what benefits remain for Mr. Trump. For one, a special master will cost a lot of money. Judge Cannon rejected Mr. Trump’s proposal that taxpayers should foot half the bill of the review, instead saying he would be solely responsible…

And far from indulging Mr. Trump, as his lawyers likely hoped in suggesting his appointment, Judge Dearie appears to be organizing the document review in ways that threaten to swiftly puncture the former president’s defenses. For example, the judge has ordered Mr. Trump to submit by Friday a declaration or affidavit verifying the inventory or listing any items on it “that plaintiff asserts were not seized” in the search.

But if Mr. Trump acknowledges that the F.B.I. took any documents marked as classified from his personal office and a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, as the inventory says, that would become evidence that could be used against him if he were later charged with defying a subpoena.

TLDR version: Trump would have been better off if he’d soaked his crotch in lighter fluid and shoved a lit Zippo down his pants. (The Third Lady too!) On the other hand, if he promised to self-immolate in the courtyard of his Florida dump, Trump could probably bail out the event management company.

Open thread.

 

 

    26Comments

    2. 2.

      jl

      Former jackal current lurker here.

      I don’t understand why Trump didn’t sell the secret documents or use them for extortion (probably both) while he was in office. Or maybe he just couldn’t get all the inventory off the shelves in time? He’s always been a lousy manager.

      Being more persecuted than Jesus is still unfair, though. I give him that.

      From what I read, the special master is pushing back at the corrupt and incompetent judge as hard as he is at Trump, which is probably needed for a not corrupt and not incompetent proceeding

      Edit: I wonder how many secret doc folders were empty before he left office and he took them because he could figure out a way to flush them down the WH toilets.

    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      That Post story is hilarious; I read it earlier and was vastly amused. For starters,

      Its founder and owner, who has a history of bankruptcy filings, recently sought bankruptcy protection again.

      made me think that Trump was the founder and owner…

    7. 7.

      Dan B

      Rep. Spencer Roach (apt surname?) who championed the effort to remove Disney’s local governance, and who is a proponent of Don’t Say Gay, lost his home in Fort Meyers area to flooding.

      Can we expect to hear about God punishing the wicked?

    9. 9.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      On the other hand, if he promised to self-immolate in the courtyard of his Florida dump, Trump could probably bail out the event management company.

      Not gonna lie, I would pay for the pay-per-view, even if it went to a Trump organization.

    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      Can someone who has access to the NYT let us know whether Trump’s “taxpayers should pay half” proposal, and subsequent knockdown, is something new?  Or was that the deal going into it?

      As for the rest of the NYT info that Betty shared, it’s exactly what I have been seeing on Lawfare and from other legal sources, but I am really surprised to see the NYT acknowledging it.

    11. 11.

      raven

      @Dan B: There was a Sheriff in neighboring Oconee County named Terry Roach. A guy stole somewhat from a contractor and Roach let the contractor in the cell to beat the shit out of the perp. Roach got convicted and was in the joint and was still getting his paycheck from the county!!

    13. 13.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      From the NYT article:

      That includes the full cost of a vendor who will scan all the materials, as well as support staff for Judge Dearie, like an assistant who bills $500 an hour.

      In other reporting I’ve heard, there are many companies who provide this service for law firms, always hungry for business. Yet TFG and his lawyers had to ask for an extension because not a single company wanted to do business with them, most likely because they figured they wouldn’t get paid. I believe Judge Dearie granted them an extension of about three and half minutes.

    15. 15.

      New Deal democrat

      Remember, Trump’s strategy is never about finding winning arguments. His strategy is: delay, delay; litigate, litigate.

      Unsurprisingly, because Cannon’s original order left the door wide open to litigating every single stage of the special master’s appointment and procedures, Trump is onjecting to every single stage of the special master’s procedures. And then he will get to do the same thing every time Judge Cannon is set to review anything done by the special master.

      Delay, delay ; litigate, litigate.

    16. 16.

      Ella in New Mexico

      TLDR version: Trump would have been better off if he’d soaked his crotch in lighter fluid and shoved a lit Zippo down his pants

      Masterful wordsmithing, as always Betty 😄

    18. 18.

      narya

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: I think DOJ said they’d hire someone, with the intent that FPOTUS would pay up. And presumably DOJ has some ability to make that come true.

      @New Deal democrat: And his strategies are biting him. At this point, DOJ likely doesn’t care much what he does–they once again have access to the 100 classified docs that are central to their work, so . . . knock yourself out on the other stuff.

    19. 19.

      The Moar You Know

       Judge Cannon rejected Mr. Trump’s proposal that taxpayers should foot half the bill of the review

      the fucking unmitigated hypocrisy of this asshole.

    20. 20.

      Butch

      @RedDirtGirl: The reports I’ve seen (at least the honest ones) have indicated that the crowds are a fraction of past attendance, and that many drift away when they realize it’s going to be another “greatest hits” speech.

    23. 23.

      Dan B

      The first images of Sanibel Island and Fort Meyers Beach are unreal.  Ungodly is probably closer to the reality.  The causeway approach to the only bridge is washed out.  One aerial shot puzzled me until I realized it was the roofs and walls, and contents, of a hundred homes.  Flattened.

