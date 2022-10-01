In a late comment on the last post, Mary Peltola (AK-01) was suggested for inclusion in this list. My first thought was “yes!” But yesterday was Sept 30, so I think we should wait for the quarterly fundraising figures, which we should be seeing really soon. Let’s see what Mary Peltola’s race looks like funding-wise. My gut feeling is that she will be getting national money from a whole bunch of sources, but we will know soon enough. If our money can make a difference, I would love to see us add her. If it turns out that she is swimming in money, we’ll let others support her and we’ll donate where our money isn’t salt in the ocean.

Matching: We met the $1,000 for Mercedes Krause (NV-02)! So she has gained a lot of ground in the thermometer! I really hadn’t thought of matching for these thermometers, but if anyone else is really invested in a particular candidate on the list, and you want to put up a match for your candidate, we can do that.

Candidate Notes: We added Emilia Sykes (OH-13) yesterday, too. Susan Wild (PA-07) was the 5th person added to the thermometer, and she is at just over $4,000. When she hits $4,500, she will join Marcy, Sharice, Gabe and Elaine in “pause” mode while we try to get everyone on the list to at least $3,500.

Unless you customize the amounts, donations to this thermometer will be split 9 ways.

These 4 have reached over $4,700 each, so they are currently paused on the list.

*Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

*Sharice Davids (KS-03)

*Gabe Vasquez (NM-02)

*Elaine Luria (VA-02)

Current Recipients

Susan Wild (PA-07)

Josh Riley (NY-19)

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA-03)

Eric Sorenson (IL-17)

Tony Vargas (NE-02)

Yadira Caraveo (CO-08)

Susie Lee (NV-03)

Mercedes Krause (NV-02)

Emilia Sykes (OH-13)

Winnable House Races Purple Districts

If you want to learn more about the folks on the list, click on the Targeted Political Fundraising Fall 2022 tag up top and check out some of the other posts in this series.

Here’s where we’re at right now:

Reminder: our next thermometer will be Election Protection in Key States, which will be a series like this one. Only we’ll be rolling out key races that have a huge impact on election protections, like Secretary of State, Attorney General, Governor, and possibly pivotal judges on state Supreme Courts.

All of the targeted fundraising thermometers for this fall (so far) are in the sidebar, and also at the link below. I have a link to each one in the sidebar now. The link doesn't show the thermometer itself, but it takes you to it. I thought it might be easier to remember what all the options are if they are listed.

Totally open thread!