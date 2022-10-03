Suspect we’re all gonna hear much more about Stewart Rhodes, though…

A jury was seated on Thursday in the criminal trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates over their alleged roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, paving the way for prosecutors to make opening statements.

Opening arguments in the case are expected to begin on Monday. The jury, which consists of seven women and nine men, will have 12 members plus four alternates…

The trial marks the most high-profile prosecution so far in the Justice Department’s investigation into the deadly attack. The Oath Keepers are a far-right, anti-government militia that is mostly made up of current and former U.S. military and law enforcement personnel.

Rhodes and his co-defendants Kelly Meggs, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins and Kenneth Harrelson are the first people in more than 10 years to face federal charges of seditious conspiracy under a Civil War-era statute that is rarely prosecuted and carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Seditious conspiracy is defined as two or more people plotting “to overthrow, put down or to destroy by force the government of the United States.”

In addition to seditious conspiracy, the five accused Oath Keeper defendants also face charges of conspiring to obstruct and of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, and conspiring to prevent an officer from discharging duties…

Prosecutors say Rhodes led and coordinated the alleged plot, which involved the defendants setting up a “quick reaction force” and stockpiling weapons at a northern Virginia hotel.