War for Ukraine Day 220: The Ukrainians Are Pushing East & South

It’s been a long week, so tonight’s post is going to be short.

But first a housekeeping note. Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, begins Tuesday night at Sundown and runs through sundown on Wednesday night. Which, were I live, is after 8 PM. I was planning on taking both nights off and picking back up on Thursday evening. However, Carlo Graziano is working up a long enough guest post dealing with railroads in regard to the war for Ukraine that it needs to be broken into two parts. So those two posts are going to run on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings in my absence. Also, if you didn’t anticipate that Carlo would be writing about railroads, you need to pay better attention in the comments.

I’ll have the tweets with maps and lines and arrows and all that good stuff regarding what the Ukrainian Army is doing, or what informed observers and analysts think they are doing, in Kherson and parts east and south of Lyman after the jump, I just want to put a bit of spot analysis up top. I think what we’re seeing and going to continue to see is that the Ukrainian military, with their Special Operations Forces (SOF) working by, with, and through Ukrainian partisans in the Russian occupied areas of Ukraine, are going to continue to push both east and south. I also think that they’re going to make a push west to east to get as close to the eastern border with Russia as they can get to it so they can also then drive south from that direction too. By doing this they’ll hit the Russians from the west and from the north at the same time, but also be able to get well behind the Russian lines along that easternmost point they can reach hitting them along three axes at once. All while SOF and partisan activity continues to disorient Russian forces. This would allow the Ukrainians to hit the Russians from three points: the west, the north, and the east. Finally, as soon as they can get far enough east and south to bring key Russian positions – such as in southeastern Kherson and Crimea – into HIMARS range, they’re going to open up and pound those locations just as they did for Kharkiv and they’ve been doing for Kherson. I’m very confident about the Ukrainians driving on two axes: from the west and now from the north. Whether they drive deep from west to east into Russian occupied Ukraine and then drive south is the one that makes logical sense to me, but I’m not sure if it’ll actually happen. Now we wait to see what actually does happen.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Dear Ukrainians! I wish you health!

Important events took place today in Turkey during a visit of the First Lady of Ukraine, the head of the President’s Office and other our representatives.

In the presence of Olena, the first corvette for our country from those, which will be built by the Turkish side, was launched. It is corvette Hetman Ivan Mazepa.

Its building began in 2021 and will be completed in due time. I consider it very symbolic that it got this name. Despite a century of Russian false propaganda, historical truth and justice still prevail.

And there is no reason for our project to build a new fleet for Ukraine to fail. We will implement all the shaped plans. Our goal is to create a full-fledged base for ship maintenance and building in Ukraine.

Today, Andriy Yermak together with the Ukrainian delegation visited the facilities of the Baykar company, which produces, in particular, well-known Bayraktar UCAVs for us. On behalf of all Ukrainians, Andriy thanked the company’s managers and presented Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the Baykar’s Board, with the Order of Merit, which was awarded to him on the anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence.

However, this meeting is not symbolic, it is quite practical. We are preparing to create a training center and a plant of the Baykar company in Ukraine, as well as joint manufacturing of aircraft engines. We will definitely implement these projects.

Ukraine has always been and will be one of the European centers of the military and aviation industry. And I am proud that I can say these words with absolute confidence and justification based on the results of the 221st day of Russia’s full-scale war against our state.

Something went wrong with someone…

And these meetings are not the end of our diplomatic activity today.

There was also a meeting of the first ladies of Ukraine and Turkey – and I thank President Erdoğan and his wife Emine for their continued support of our efforts to restore peace.

The First Lady of Ukraine and our delegation met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Patriarch Bartholomew’s view on the war unleashed by Russia and his position on supporting our state are well known. And today they sounded again – very powerfully. I thank you for this, thank you for understanding the needs of our people.

The head of the Office held talks with the advisors to the President of the United States and the President of Turkey – Jake Sullivan and İbrahim Kalın. Very substantive negotiations. Absolutely in the interests of Ukraine. To strengthen our security.

Today, I held talks with President of France Emmanuel Macron. We discussed in detail the situation on the front line, our successes at the front. President Macron clearly supported our state and condemned the Russian pseudo-referendums and the attempt to annex our territory. The strengthening of sanctions against Russia was discussed.

We also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the abduction of Director General of the ZNPP Ihor Murashov by the Russian occupiers. This is another manifestation of completely frank Russian terror, for which the terrorist state must bear an ever-increasing punishment.

Today, we have a powerful joint statement from the leaders of nine NATO states: the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. They condemned Russia’s escalating moves and, most importantly, supported our aspiration to become a full member of NATO. We are moving in this direction. I am sure that we will implement this project.

At least twice a day – in the morning and in the evening – I receive reports from our military. This week, the largest part of the reports is the list of settlements liberated from the enemy as part of our defense operation. The story of the liberation of Lyman in Donetsk region has now become the most popular in the media. But the successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman.

This, you know, is the trend… Recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referendums, and when the Ukrainian flag is returned, no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations. Except, of course, law enforcement agencies of Ukraine. Because everyone who is involved in any elements of aggression against our state will be accountable for it.

And I thank everyone who brings these moments of victory closer, who returns the Ukrainian flag to its rightful place on Ukrainian land. I thank everyone: from generals to ordinary soldiers, from professional soldiers, intelligence and special forces to volunteers and everyone who helps defend our state.

And I would especially like to mention the 25th, 80th, 81st, and 95th brigades of amphibious assault troops for their successes in the east of our country; 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades; 1st, 4th and 17th tank brigades; Special Operations Forces; units of the National Guard and the National Police; SBU employees; and our intelligence – Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense. Thank you, warriors!

And one more thing.

Today, two professional holidays are celebrated in Ukraine – Teacher’s Day (Educator’s Day) and Territorial Defense Forces Day. Of course, a lot of kind and warm words have already been said to both educators and our Territorial Defense Forces men. But I want to add something.

Effective defense is impossible without good national education. And there will be no good national education without effective defense. Fortunately, we have both of these elements. Thanks to the professionalism and conscientiousness of Ukrainian educators, teachers, and professors, we have soldiers who know what humanity is and appreciate everything that Ukraine represents. And thanks to our brave soldiers, Ukrainian education on Ukrainian land will transmit our values to all generations of our people.

I thank every Ukrainian educator, teacher and lecturer! I thank each of our defenders!

I’m thankful to the soldiers of the 127th Territorial Defense Brigade for defending the city of Kharkiv and liberating the territory of Kharkiv region. To the soldiers of the 110th brigade, who bravely repulsed the invaders in the Zaporizhzhia direction. To the soldiers of the 129th brigade of my native Kryvy Rih, who distinguished themselves with good results and liberated, in particular, Arkhanhelske and Myroliubivka. To the soldiers of the 115th Territorial Defense Brigade, who made a significant contribution to the defense of Zhytomyr region. And also to the soldiers of the 117th brigade, who defend the north-eastern direction in Sumy region.

Ukraine will win!

Glory to Ukraine!

Fair winds and following seas!

For those wondering Ivan Mazepa was a leader, or hetman, of the Zaporizhzhian Host from 1687 to 1708.

Here’s former NAVDEVGRU Squadron Leader Chuck Pfarrer’s most recent updates regarding the situations in Kherson and Lyman:

 

Here’s something you don’t see everyday, the Commander-size tactical Rottweiler:

Your daily Patron!

And a new video, that seems to include a lot of the material from yesterday’s video, from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Остання частина! Нікого не забув?👅 #песпатрон #патрондснс #славаукраїні

♬ original sound – Jonathan Martinez

The caption translates as:

The last part! Did you forget anyone?👅 #PatrontheDog #PatronDSNS #SlavaUkraini

Open thread!

  • Alison Rose 💙🌻💛
  • Andrya
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • BenCisco 🇺🇸🎖️🖥️♦️
  • Bill Arnold
  • Carlo Graziani
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Geoduck
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Matt McIrvin
  • oldster
  • Patricia Kayden
  • phdesmond
  • sdhays
  • Steeplejack
  • Timill
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Carlo’s front page posts should be as informative as his just another Juicer posts.  Looking forward to them.  Adam, enjoy your Yom Kippur, if that’s allowed while your atoning for something or other.  Probably a bacon cheeseburger.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      oldster

      We’ll miss you on Tuesday and Wednesday, Adam, but we’re damned lucky to have Carlo G. to fill in and enlighten us.

      The news from Lyman kept me giddy all morning, and the news from Kherson made me rejoice in the evening. I know that there will be hard times again in the future, and the invader has not yet been expelled from the borders. But the progress is heartening. And whatever can be gained before winter comes will make the spring offensive easier.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      CaseyL

      Thank you, Adam, and I hope you have an easy fast.  Carlo’s comments are things of beauty, so I look forward to his FP posts.

      Ukraine continues to astound.  I am very anxious for them to win – not only for the obvious reasons, but because I will be very interested to see what this amazing country can do when its energies, courage, honor, and intelligence do not need to be devoted 99% to a war of survival.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose 💙🌻💛

      This, you know, is the trend… Recently, someone somewhere held pseudo-referendums, and when the Ukrainian flag is returned, no one remembers the Russian farce with some pieces of paper and some annexations. Except, of course, law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

      I do love it when he gets a little salty about putin. I also like that, as far as I’ve seen recently, he never uses his name. Pretty soon instead of “someone” he’s gonna be like “Some dumb bitch in russia” and I will enjoy it.

      I also love the dancing video! This one made me giggle earlier too.

      I continue to be so impressed with the absolute ass-kicking Ukraine deals out on the daily to the invaders. I can imagine that once this war has ended with Ukraine’s complete victory, no one else is going to try messing with them for a long time.

      Thank you as always, Adam. If you fast, I hope it’s an easy one, and if like me you do not, I wish you a meaningful holiday of reflection.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      It’s kind of interesting that the Russian imperial stereotype of Ukrainians is that they are “sly.” I guess so. Slyer than you.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anonymous At Work

      Next direction, I think, will have 2 plans based on Russian recruit reactions.  If the new recruits, especially if Putin does rush them to the front, are surrendering quickly or have a net negative effectiveness (i.e. drag on resources, movement and morale more than a scarecrow would offer), then west-to-east, and an attempt to envelop makes the most sense.  If Putin gets some basic indoctrination and training into the new troops and they turn out to at least as advertised (live body for mass charges and soaking up bullets), then I’d think you’d want to avoid opening a third front or enveloping troops willing to attempt a break-out.  Fewer fronts to encourage massing of troops and materiel for HIMARS.
      Ukraine can’t win an inch at a time but they can break the Russian forces into abandoning Putin’s war. Either way, this winter could get cold (early model of polar vortex suggests early and hard cold snaps in eastern Europe but it’s both weather predictions and large scale models, so needs lots of salt).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Andrya

      @Gin & Tonic:   There’s an Australian commenter on YouTube, who comments under the nym of Perun- whose commentary strikes me as spot-on.  (I’d be very grateful if any jackals with military knowledge checked him out and gave their opinion.)  He posted an absolutely deadly video on the effect of systematic corruption on an army:  link.   The winter uniforms were sold to some cold-winter country.

      Incidentally, “Perun” is the apparently the ancient Slavic god of weather, law, and war- as far as I can tell, more or less equivalent to the ancient Greek Zeus.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @Anonymous At Work: Relatedly, …

      For those worried about VVP using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, an ISW thread from yesterday:

      4/ The Russian military in its current state cannot operate on a nuclear battlefield even though it has the equipment and has trained to use it in the past.

      5/ The rag-tag Russian ground forces currently fighting in Ukraine are insufficiently disciplined, motivated, and organized to function in a nuclear environment.

      6/ Any areas affected by Russian tactical nuclear weapons would thus be impassible to the Russians, precluding further Russian advances.

      7/ This consideration is another factor reducing the likelihood of Russian battlefield nuclear weapons use in Ukraine as long as Russia remains focused on regaining the initiative and launching new offensives.

      […]

      It turns out that having a functional modern military is very difficult in a lying kleptocracy. Whodathunkit??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Andrya

      I found it interesting, and important, that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met with the First Lady of Ukraine.  Take that, Mr. $39,000 watch and wholly owned property of vvp!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Carlo Graziani

      Thanks, Adam, @Villago Delenda Est@oldster@Another Scott@CaseyL:, you are very kind. I hope it will be worthwhile and fun, and I look forward to lively discussions.

      I’m on deadline tonight — just found out 3 hours ago that I have a presentation tomorrow morning — so I won’t be contributing my usual noise to the thread this evening.  Just as a teaser, the title of the 2-part piece is “The War of the Trains”.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sdhays

      @Gin & Tonic: I still can’t wrap my mind around the idea that Russia, of all countries, is supposedly going to be unprepared (or, at least, underprepared) for war in winter.

      I mean, after all we’ve seen of utter shitshow Russia excels at being, I believe it. I just can’t quite comprehend, even with the stunning corruption and incompetence, how a Russian anything can be less than fully prepared for winter. It just boggles the mind.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Bill Arnold

      @BeautifulPlumage:

      I can’t find the translated version I read yesterday, but here is a Christo Grozev tweet with the original

      For those with smartphones, the google translate app can provide a machine translation for printed text in images. This presumes two screens, e.g. a laptop (or tablet) and a smartphone. Just select camera, point at the screen adjusting camera position to frame the text, then wait a few seconds. (It cannot handle hand-written text.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Andrya: I’m actually curious where that would be: another nation needing that many cold weather combat kits? Peru vs. Argentina ONLY in the Andes?  Pakistan’s the only place with cold exposures, a military of sufficient size, and the need to purchase (rather than prove themselves by making their own).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      CaseyL

      @Gin & Tonic: I saw that story, and simply assumed that either the gear was never manufactured (and the money was pocketed), or that they were sold under the table (and the money was pocketed).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Another Scott:  Agreed.  Use even a small nuke (somehow) and recruits will be intimidated AND they lack the NBC kits to operate safely. Radiation sickness is a horrible way to die AND it makes troops about as combat ineffective as possible.

      A line that I really cherish, from Batman Begins:

      https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0372784/quotes/qt0470011

      Uniformed Policeman #1: The Batman’s in there. SWAT’s on the way, but if you want to go in now, I’ll be right behind you, sir.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      @sdhays: Galeev made the point in one of his gigantic threads a few months ago that the military is not respected – at all – in VVP’s russia.

      Let’s see…

      Here’s the start of the thread:

      Why Russian army is so weak?

      When Russia invaded, experts thought it'd win in 24-72 hours. Two weeks later the war's still going. How come? On paper Russian superiority's overwhelming

      Although Russia projects warlike image, its military r weak and don't know how to fight wars🧵 pic.twitter.com/oUhfWHxf9e

      — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 12, 2022

      […]

      Words cannot describe how low in dominance hierarchy the Russian army is. To get some idea, watch this video from a Russian official TV channel. An officer asks for a minute of silence for "our special operation boys dying there" and see what happens. Army has no respect at all pic.twitter.com/w5GsXSodJN

      — Kamil Galeev (@kamilkazani) March 12, 2022

      […]

      1.5 M uniforms disappearing is about the least surprising thing so far about this war.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Andrya

      @Anonymous At Work:  They don’t have to be sold as combat kits.  Assuming corruption, the sellers pay nothing for them, so they can be sold for cheap, and still make a profit.

      I do not, of course, have solid evidence that they were corruptly sold.  However, what we can say:

      The Russian government, including the military, is ridden with corruption.

      Enormous numbers of cold weather uniforms have mysteriously vanished.

      Draw your own conclusions.

      Update:  as Casey L says, it is possible the cold weather uniforms were paid for but never existed.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Another Scott: I’ve kind of assumed that the use of nuclear weapons wouldn’t be to actually help the invasion, it’d just be to kill people. If he can’t have Ukraine, just destroy the place and make it uninhabitable.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Andrya: Legit, missed the empty box angle.  And I figure the corruption. It’s the buyers that puzzle me.  Cuz “Russian military surplus” has that ring of “quality”, don’t it?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      sdhays

      @Another Scott: I read that thread back when he posted it, although I haven’t been following him as much recently. It was very eye-opening how much the strength of the Russian military is used to bolster the self esteem of the empire while the actual people in the military are treated so poorly.

      But still, winter. In Russia. Really? No bullets, no tires, no fuel – I get that. Not enough winter gear? Just go home, guys.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Andrya

      @Anonymous At Work:  It may not have been labeled “russian army surplus”.  In fact, under the circumstances that strikes me as unlikely.  If one is poor enough, price becomes the only thing that matters.  (Carries me back to c. 1970 when I was a college student who was barely surviving money wise….)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      @Matt McIrvin: He may still have that thought, but he really doesn’t have to cross that line, I don’t think.  Presumably he still has lots of conventional explosives that can flatten the cities.  :⁠-⁠(

      Nuclear weapons exist to threaten.  If one ends up using them, especially against a non-nuclear state, all bets are off. Especially if one’s opponents can operate in a nuclear battlefield but one can’t! (Their desire for a greater russia including Ukraine isn’t going away unless their defeat is undeniable.)

      Here’s hoping that we don’t find out!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Andrya: My father was regaling me about beer prices then as a reason for stupidity of his classmates in college.  It did have more than a little explanatory power.

      Reply

