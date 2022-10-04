On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Gin & Tonic

We last went to Argentina in early 2019, austral summer. Having never been to Patagonia, that was on the agenda after our time with friends in Buenos Aires.

A while back a commenter posted a series of photos from the Chilean side of Patagonia; the Argentinian side is much drier as it is in the “rain shadow” of the Andes, although some of the mountainous areas are still well-forested.

We didn’t make it all the way to the end (Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego) but still saw a lot.