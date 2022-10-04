Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Optimism opens the door to great things.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

Consistently wrong since 2002

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

You cannot shame the shameless.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

The willow is too close to the house.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Gin & Tonic – Patagonia, Argentina, vol 1

On The Road – Gin & Tonic – Patagonia, Argentina, vol 1

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Gin & Tonic

We last went to Argentina in early 2019, austral summer. Having never been to Patagonia, that was on the agenda after our time with friends in Buenos Aires.

A while back a commenter posted a series of photos from the Chilean side of Patagonia; the Argentinian side is much drier as it is in the “rain shadow” of the Andes, although some of the mountainous areas are still well-forested.

We didn’t make it all the way to the end (Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego) but still saw a lot.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Patagonia, Argentina, vol 1 5
Bariloche

We flew into San Carlos de Bariloche, know as just “Bariloche.” The town sits on Lake Nahuel Huapi, seen here. Having been to the German and Swiss Alps, I can see why people from there would be attracted to this area. The town of Bariloche actually does a decent job dealing with the history of, ahem, German immigrants. IYKWIM.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Patagonia, Argentina, vol 1 4
Siete Lagos

One of the highlights of this area is a driving tour of the Camino de los Siete Lagos (the road of the seven lakes.) This is Lago Traful.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Patagonia, Argentina, vol 1 3
Lago Lácar

Another of the seven lakes. Took a boat ride on this one, so as to take a hike at the far (west) end. The east end is the town of San Martin de los Andes, another of the tourist-oriented towns along the lake route.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Patagonia, Argentina, vol 1 2
Hua Hum

Took a hike up to the Chachin waterfall in Hua Hum. At this point we were a mile or two from the Chilean border.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Patagonia, Argentina, vol 1 1
Hua Hum

Lots of these orange flowers on the way to the waterfall. No, I don’t know what they are, but I like the backlighting.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Patagonia, Argentina, vol 1
Paso Chacabuco

Not 100% sure on location, but this is a bit east of the mountain and lake country, and you can begin to see how arid most of Argentinian Patagonia is.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Baud
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      Wonderful photos of a spectacular place! We did make it as far as Ushuaia, where the highlight for my sons was snowboarding in August.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Jealous, I am. I have been wanting to go to Patagonia for several decades, ever since I first read Enduring Patagonia.

      Patagonia is a strange and terrifying place, a vast tract of land shared by Argentina and Chile where the violent weather spawned over the southern Pacific charges through the Andes with gale-force winds, roaring clouds, and stinging snow. Squarely athwart the latitudes known to sailors as the roaring forties and furious fifties, Patagonia is a land trapped between angry torrents of sea and sky, a place that has fascinated explorers and writers for centuries. Magellan discovered the strait that bears his name during the first circumnavigation. Charles Darwin traveled Patagonia’s windy steppes and explored the fjords of Tierra del Fuego during the voyage of the Beagle. From the novel perspective of the cockpit, Antoine de Saint-Exupry immortalized the Andes in Wind, Sand, and Stars, and a half century later, Bruce Chatwin’s In Patagonia earned a permanent place among the great works of travel literature. Yet even today, the Patagonian Andes remain mysterious and remote, a place where horrible storms and ruthless landscapes discourage all but the most devoted pilgrims from paying tribute to the daunting and dangerous peaks.

      Gregory Crouch is one such pilgrim. In seven expeditions to this windswept edge of the Southern Hemisphere, he has braved weather, gravity, fear, and doubt to try himself in the alpine crucible of Patagonia. Crouch has had several notable successes, including the first winter ascent of the legendary Cerro Torre’s West Face, to go along with his many spectacular failures. In language both stirring and lyrical, he evokes the perils of every handhold, perils that illustrate the crucial balance between physical danger and mental agility that allows for the most important part of any climb, which is not reaching the summit, but getting down alive.

      His adventures were mostly on the Chilean side. Even if I am not a rock climber/mountaineer, there was a lot in it I could identify with. It’s a great read.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.