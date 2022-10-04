The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had ended its COVID-19 country travel health notices as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments…
CDC said on Monday “as fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases, CDC’s ability to accurately assess the COVID-19 (travel health notice) levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited.”
Since April, the notices have drawn little attention since the CDC was not issuing blanket recommendations against travel for specific countries.
As recently as March, the CDC recommended against travel to about 120 countries and territories worldwide, or more than half of all destinations…
CDC said on Monday it will only post a travel health notice “for a country if a situation, such as a concerning COVID-19 variant, is identified that changes CDC travel recommendations for that country.”
Half of U.S. adults have heard little or nothing about the new #Covid boosters, according to a new survey. The latest shots, targeting #Omicron subvariants, could offer protection against a winter surge. But many people are unsure if they're eligible
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 1, 2022
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Missouri and nine other states – mostly Republican-led – to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers in healthcare facilities that receive federal funds.
The justices turned away an appeal by the states after a lower court declined to immediately consider their claims that the vaccine rule violates federal administrative law and tramples over powers reserved for the states under the U.S. Constitution. The Democratic president’s administration issued the rule in November 2021…
The federal healthcare worker rule requires vaccination for about 10.3 million workers at 76,000 healthcare facilities including hospitals and nursing homes that accept money from the Medicare and Medicaid government health insurance programs for elderly, disabled and low-income Americans.
The Supreme Court in January concluded that Biden’s regulation fit within the power Congress conferred on the federal government to impose conditions on Medicaid and Medicare funds. It decided that ensuring that medical providers take steps to avoid transmitting a dangerous virus to their patients is consistent with the “fundamental principle of the medical profession: first, do no harm.”…
And this final pandemic piece is a distilled shot of the argument I've been brewing for 3 yrs. This has been soul-crushing work. We constantly forfeited the chance to do better. But that chance still exists, and we can't afford the luxury of nihilism.
— Ed Yong is on sabbatical (@edyong209) September 30, 2022
MASSIVE #COVID19 undercount.@WHO reported 513,955,910 cases btwn Jan1, 2020 & May6, 2022 with 6,190,349 deaths.
BUT math models show underreporting of cases ranging up to 1 in 4.7 — translates to global #pandemic of betwn 600 million & 2.4 billion cases.
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 4, 2022
India's fresh #Covid19 cases fell below the 2,000-mark, the lowest in over four months.
Read all #coronavirus news and updates: https://t.co/DKH3ReFFTp pic.twitter.com/tSV3sDZGZ4
— BQ Prime (@bqprime) October 4, 2022
*Additional negative tests are required in hospitals/nursing homes
Changes include:
🔹Previously surgical masks were required on long-distance trains/bus while FFP2 masks were only recommended
▪️Mask mandate on planes was lifted
New rules stay in effect until April 7, 2023.
— Michael Knigge (@kniggem) October 1, 2022
#LongCovid remains a mystery, although theories are emerging. Nearly 145M people globally are believed to have experienced ~1 long Covid symptom since the pandemic's onset. Other viral infections provide perspective: post-polio syndrome is an early example
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 2, 2022
Can #Covid nasal vaccines change the course of the pandemic? Many experts favor nasal vaccines because they will likely block transmission. But while blocking transmission is a noble goal, there's not enough evidence confirming mucosal vaccines can do that
— delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) October 2, 2022
Moderna Inc has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company turned down China’s request to hand over the recipe for its mRNA vaccine because of commercial and safety concerns, the newspaper said, citing people involved in negotiations that took place between 2020 and 2021, adding that the vaccine maker is still “eager” to sell the product to China.
The company had “given up” on its previous efforts to access the Chinese market because of China’s demand that it hand over the technology as a prerequisite for selling in the country, the report said…
China has not approved any foreign COVID-19 vaccines and relies on several domestically developed shots…
Yes, there are breakthrough infections in #COVID19 patients taking #Paxlovid. But it seems when taken early in infection, the drug reduces severity of illness, and cuts hospitalization rates two-fold.
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) October 3, 2022
Careful, painstaking work, sensitive to statistical inference problems, shows that, during COVID19 pandemic, the excess death rate for Republicans was 5.4 percentage points, or 76%, higher than for Democrats. The gap was exclusively in the post-vaccine period (10.4 pp or 153%).
— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) October 3, 2022
Ways to get the updated covid booster in NYC:
* Your usual doc (call to check)
* Pharmacies etc. Search here: https://t.co/9GT3eOSdpx
* Public hospitals, via walk-in or appt: https://t.co/QHk1AT88DL
* Via home visit (for 65+ or homebound). To sign up: https://t.co/5QUbSDlXF1
— Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) October 3, 2022
-
1.
Monroe County, NY:
125 new cases on 9/30/22.
123 new cases on 10/01/22.
110 new cases on 10/02/22.
98 new cases on 10/03/22.
Deaths now at 2021, up 10 from last week. We don’t seem to be getting a handle on this at all.
-
2.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Missouri and nine other states – mostly Republican-led – to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers in healthcare facilities that receive federal funds.
Here are states.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Missouri and nine other states – mostly Republican-led – to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers in healthcare facilities that receive federal funds.
I believe Kansas has a Dem governor, but the AG is almost certainly a Republican.
-
3.
Oops. Here’s the correct quote.
Missouri sued alongside Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming – winning an injunction against the requirement in those states.
-
4.
Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,244 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,845,109 cases. It also reported five deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,380 deaths – 0.75% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.
17,401 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 1st October, with a positivity rate of 6.4%.
There were 23,331 active cases yesterday, 788 fewer than the day before. 968 were in hospital. 46 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 25 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 2,005 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,785,398 patients recovered – 98.8% of the cumulative reported total.
1,240 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Four new cases were imported.
The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 896 doses of vaccine on 3rd October: 77 first doses, 99 second doses, 336 first booster doses, and 384 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,358,317 doses administered: 28,103,056 first doses, 27,510,584 second doses, 16,238,342 first booster doses, and 506,335 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.2% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.
-
5.
Good morning! My husband and I are boosted, the 3 year old has had both of her Moderna shots, and the 6 mo old gets his 2nd Moderna in 2 weeks. (just in time to be fully vaxxed by Halloween)
Under 5 anecdote – my sister and her husband caught Covid for the first time, just as the bivalent boosters were being approved. (they had mRNA + the first booster). Their kids (3 & 1) had been fully vaxxed as of about the same day my sister tested positive. One of the kids got infected (coldlike symptoms) but the other avoided it, as best she can tell.
My family has still (this far) avoided getting Covid, but I may become slightly less militant over not taking the baby who can’t mask out in public once he gets both his shots. We’ll see…
