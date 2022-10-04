Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday / Tuesday, Oct. 3-4

From ‘pandemic’ to ‘endemic’:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday it had ended its COVID-19 country travel health notices as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments…

CDC said on Monday “as fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases, CDC’s ability to accurately assess the COVID-19 (travel health notice) levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited.”

Since April, the notices have drawn little attention since the CDC was not issuing blanket recommendations against travel for specific countries.

As recently as March, the CDC recommended against travel to about 120 countries and territories worldwide, or more than half of all destinations…

CDC said on Monday it will only post a travel health notice “for a country if a situation, such as a concerning COVID-19 variant, is identified that changes CDC travel recommendations for that country.”



The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Missouri and nine other states – mostly Republican-led – to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers in healthcare facilities that receive federal funds.

The justices turned away an appeal by the states after a lower court declined to immediately consider their claims that the vaccine rule violates federal administrative law and tramples over powers reserved for the states under the U.S. Constitution. The Democratic president’s administration issued the rule in November 2021…

The federal healthcare worker rule requires vaccination for about 10.3 million workers at 76,000 healthcare facilities including hospitals and nursing homes that accept money from the Medicare and Medicaid government health insurance programs for elderly, disabled and low-income Americans.

The Supreme Court in January concluded that Biden’s regulation fit within the power Congress conferred on the federal government to impose conditions on Medicaid and Medicare funds. It decided that ensuring that medical providers take steps to avoid transmitting a dangerous virus to their patients is consistent with the “fundamental principle of the medical profession: first, do no harm.”…

======

======

Moderna Inc has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company turned down China’s request to hand over the recipe for its mRNA vaccine because of commercial and safety concerns, the newspaper said, citing people involved in negotiations that took place between 2020 and 2021, adding that the vaccine maker is still “eager” to sell the product to China.

The company had “given up” on its previous efforts to access the Chinese market because of China’s demand that it hand over the technology as a prerequisite for selling in the country, the report said…

China has not approved any foreign COVID-19 vaccines and relies on several domestically developed shots…

======

There’s one born every minute…
    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      125 new cases on 9/30/22.
      123 new cases on 10/01/22.
      110 new cases on 10/02/22.
      98 new cases on 10/03/22.

      Deaths now at 2021, up 10 from last week. We don’t seem to be getting a handle on this at all.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Missouri and nine other states – mostly Republican-led – to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers in healthcare facilities that receive federal funds.

      Here are states.

      The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Missouri and nine other states – mostly Republican-led – to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers in healthcare facilities that receive federal funds.

      I believe Kansas has a Dem governor, but the AG is almost certainly a Republican.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      @Baud:

      Oops. Here’s the correct quote.

      Missouri sued alongside Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming – winning an injunction against the requirement in those states.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 1,244 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, for a cumulative reported total of 4,845,109 cases. It also reported five deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 36,380 deaths – 0.75% of the cumulative reported total, 0.75% of resolved cases.

      17,401 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 1st October, with a positivity rate of 6.4%.

      There were 23,331 active cases yesterday, 788 fewer than the day before. 968 were in hospital. 46 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 25 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 2,005 more patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 4,785,398 patients recovered – 98.8% of the cumulative reported total.

      1,240 new cases reported yesterday were local infections. Four new cases were imported.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 896 doses of vaccine on 3rd October: 77 first doses, 99 second doses, 336 first booster doses, and 384 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,358,317 doses administered: 28,103,056 first doses, 27,510,584 second doses, 16,238,342 first booster doses, and 506,335 second booster doses. 86.1% of the population have received their first dose, 84.2% their second dose, 49.7% their first booster dose, and 1.6% their second booster dose.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning! My husband and I are boosted, the 3 year old has had both of her Moderna shots, and the 6 mo old gets his 2nd Moderna in 2 weeks. (just in time to be fully vaxxed by Halloween)

      Under 5 anecdote – my sister and her husband caught Covid for the first time, just as the bivalent boosters were being approved. (they had mRNA + the first booster). Their kids (3 & 1) had been fully vaxxed as of about the same day my sister tested positive. One of the kids got infected (coldlike symptoms) but the other avoided it, as best she can tell.

      My family has still (this far) avoided getting Covid, but I may become slightly less militant over not taking the baby who can’t mask out in public once he gets both his shots. We’ll see…

      Reply

