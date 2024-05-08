I keep getting flashbacks of Mark Twain, in Life on the Mississippi, talking about how becoming a professional riverboat pilot left him incapable of *not* noticing hidden patterns in every ripple along his later-in-life journeys. I’ll keep doing these weekly updates, but don’t be afraid to let me know if I’m oversampling H5N1 or other emerging disease outbreaks, okay?

You can't divorce the social context of a disease outbreak from the outbreak response, @WHO's chief scientist @JeremyFarrar told me yesterday in an interview about the #H5N1 #birdflu in cows situation. The social context of this one sure is challenging. https://t.co/zHWWAolE8t — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@HelenBranswell) May 7, 2024

Jeremy Farrar, now the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, was working in Vietnam 20 years ago when the H5N1 virus started to spread across Asia — at that point in poultry. He recalls there was a reluctance among farmers to cull their chickens because they weren’t being compensated for them. Movement of infected birds to evade culling only served to disseminate the virus, which in the years since has spread to all continents except Australia. It’s important to keep that experience in mind, he told STAT Monday, as the H5N1 bird flu virus now spreads among dairy cattle in the U.S. Farrar stressed that the social context is key in responding to disease threats like H5N1, noting that a similar reluctance among dairy farmers to report outbreaks or allow testing of their workers is adding to the challenges in assessing how much transmission is occurring and the risk it poses to people. “You can’t just take the virus and the biological surveillance and divorce it from the environment and the social construct that it’s happening in,” Farrar said in an interview from WHO headquarters in Geneva. “That’s the reality.”… While he believes the risk of a human flu pandemic triggered by the H5N1 virus is low, should it happen, the social context will also be crucial, Farrar continued. The mental toll of the taxing Covid-19 pandemic hangs over the public, health care workers, public health agencies, and governments. Getting people to again buy into measures that might slow spread, such as social distancing or school closures, would likely be tough, he said. “The hangover is absolutely true across all societies, I think,” Farrar said. “Public health agencies but also health care workers around the world are shattered. … It’s a global phenomena and the world’s willingness to either have vaccines, mRNA, or otherwise, and have any school closures, masks, whatever interventions you may talk about, would not be the same as they were back in 2020.” All the more reason, Farrar suggested, to take the actions needed to ensure the spread of bird flu in cows does not trigger a worse crisis. “That makes the case that we better do what we can to avoid an event happening because I think the response would understandably be very different.”

3. What we should be concerned about is that fact that the viruses is getting way too many chances. It keeps expanding its tropism. The more animals it replicates in, the more chances it gets to sample new configurations.

4/ — Marc Johnson (@SolidEvidence) May 4, 2024

5. In my opinion we should be focusing our attention on wastewater testing downstream of meat processing plants (for all types of animals). It wouldn't matter what tissue the virus is in, it would end up in the water and give us an early warning.

6/ — Marc Johnson (@SolidEvidence) May 4, 2024



Not great (but sadly predicatable):

'They need to back off': Farm states push back on Biden’s bird flu response. Let’s call this what it is: a blind spot in pandemic preparedness. @kakape https://t.co/3Iz9ltQN1Z via @politico — Marion Koopmans, publications: https://pure.eur.nl (@MarionKoopmans) May 7, 2024

Politico: Covid lessons remain unlearned as avian flu infects cattle, hospitals say "The politics are, if anything, further against public health than they were before the [Covid] pandemic.” POLITICOhttps://t.co/bEdtc0YWPV — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 7, 2024

US: Raw milk continues to sell despite H5N1 outbreak in cows "Our consumers don't like the FDA. If the FDA says to do something, they will do the opposite," Reutershttps://t.co/r5W5Jhidhw — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 2, 2024

************

Happily, Biobot wastewater monitoring (updated May 6th) shows continuing low levels of covid-19 virus concentration.

Last night's update: 47,281 new cases, 557 new deaths https://t.co/ZMFHxRXED0 — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 6, 2024

This is the 42nd week in a row with more than 500 new COVID deaths in the U.S., or 57,511 deaths during the same period. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 5, 2024

======

FT: Health systems and employers count economic cost of long Covid Covid 'has dealt a long-lasting blow to the productivity of health systems, with ripple effects on the wider workforce.'https://t.co/5dE1OAiquPhttps://t.co/u7VSQxNMMP — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 7, 2024

… The impact of long Covid — defined as symptoms that continue or develop three months after an initial infection, and last at least two months — has dealt a long-lasting blow to the productivity of health systems, with ripple effects on the wider workforce. But four years after the emergence of the pandemic, attempts to assess how large and enduring the hit will be are hampered by a dearth of data that accurately quantifies the effects of long Covid on the labour market and the finances of healthcare providers. “We have growing evidence that the burden of long Covid is still exacerbating pressure on our health systems,” said Hans Kluge, European regional director of the World Health Organization. “But countries are not monitoring and reporting data consistently. We need better reporting, surveillance and diagnostics, but also data on hospitalisations, mortality and healthcare costs.” Without this, he warned, “we will continue to shoot our policy bullets in the dark”. The WHO aims to determine the extent of long Covid among health workers involved in rehabilitating Covid patients in Armenia, Georgia, Italy, Poland and the UK. One EU estimate suggests that long Covid may have cut labour supply in the bloc by up to 0.5 per cent in 2022, the equivalent of more than 1mn full-time workers. Studies in the US and UK have reached broadly similar conclusions — suggesting the condition has driven the recent increase in workplace absence in many countries. But no one knows how many people who stopped or scaled back work because of long Covid have been forced to leave their jobs for good — and how many have been able to return, either in a reduced role or gradually resuming their previous responsibilities… It is far from clear how long economies will be affected. An estimated 36mn people across WHO’s European region, which covers 53 countries with a total population of almost 1bn, may have experienced long Covid symptoms in the first three years of the pandemic, said Kluge. He added that the condition’s prevalence was about 1.7 per cent of the EU population in 2021 and nearly 3 per cent in 2022. In the US, the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey shows that 1.7 per cent of American adults were reporting “significant activity limitations” as a result of long Covid in February and early March this year. Robust data is sparse, however, making it hard to tell whether long Covid is a growing problem, or one mostly affecting people who fell ill early in the pandemic and have not recovered…

Hospital admissions for Covid rise again in Thailand Since January this year, Thailand has recorded 13,057 patients and 93 fatalities due to Covid-19. Of the total admissions, 501 developed lung inflammation and 187 were put on ventilators.https://t.co/5RJyTJIU1b — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) May 8, 2024

WHO: 'Significant increase' in COVID-19 in Thailand "1672 new admissions and 9 deaths in the week prior, with 390 seriously unwell patients of which 148 required mechanical ventilation in hospitals on 27 April." WHO, 02 May 2024https://t.co/ivDnYlqdph pic.twitter.com/yPemEwmaoj — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 2, 2024

Ireland: Covid-19 staff absences in two hospitals cost nearly €400,000 in just nine months "This study highlights the direct economic cost of healthcare worker work days missed due to Covid-19." Irish Independenthttps://t.co/7cWlMQ5uHq — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 2, 2024

======

The immunology of Covid and the Future

In the new Ground Truths podcast with @VirusesImmunity

An invigorating conversation about #LongCovid, nasal vaccines, the future of the field, and women in science

Audio and transcript with external links posted (see link in profile) pic.twitter.com/7MB1eej9gb — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 4, 2024

For a master class in immunology pic.twitter.com/BQ7E17NE9E — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 6, 2024

Pronounced benefit of Paxlovid in hospitalized patients out to year vs #LongCovid sequelae, including survivalhttps://t.co/KV6pL6Uu8l @TheLancetInfDis

More pronounced for age 65+ and those with 3-dose vaccination. Graph at right is post 21-day mortality pic.twitter.com/GL7ZoNPTfZ — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 3, 2024

Your risk of #LongCOVID rises with each additional infection. A recent study has shown that by their third COVID infection, patients have a 40% chance of developing Long COVID symptoms. Learn more about the threat of Long COVID: https://t.co/l1s2QF68GH pic.twitter.com/uYjvb3SG7n — Moderna (@moderna_tx) May 6, 2024

Metformin: Common diabetes drug lowers SARS-CoV-2 viral levels Four-fold reduction in viral load by day 10. CIDRAPhttps://t.co/oBmexL4tYg — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) May 3, 2024

======

U.S. ends mandatory reporting of COVID hospitalizations, making it more difficult to monitor the spread of the virus https://t.co/LVMn4KguJF — BNO News (@BNOFeed) May 3, 2024

The COVID-19 lull in the U.S. may soon come to an end, as a new family of SARS-CoV-2 variants—nicknamed “FLiRT” variants—begins to spread nationwide.https://t.co/uQ4Kqnlm4j — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) May 1, 2024