COVID-19 Coronavirus (& H5N1) Updates: May 8, 2024

I keep getting flashbacks of Mark Twain, in Life on the Mississippi, talking about how becoming a professional riverboat pilot left him incapable of *not* noticing hidden patterns in every ripple along his later-in-life journeys. I’ll keep doing these weekly updates, but don’t be afraid to let me know if I’m oversampling H5N1 or other emerging disease outbreaks, okay?

Jeremy Farrar, now the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, was working in Vietnam 20 years ago when the H5N1 virus started to spread across Asia — at that point in poultry. He recalls there was a reluctance among farmers to cull their chickens because they weren’t being compensated for them. Movement of infected birds to evade culling only served to disseminate the virus, which in the years since has spread to all continents except Australia.

It’s important to keep that experience in mind, he told STAT Monday, as the H5N1 bird flu virus now spreads among dairy cattle in the U.S. Farrar stressed that the social context is key in responding to disease threats like H5N1, noting that a similar reluctance among dairy farmers to report outbreaks or allow testing of their workers is adding to the challenges in assessing how much transmission is occurring and the risk it poses to people.

“You can’t just take the virus and the biological surveillance and divorce it from the environment and the social construct that it’s happening in,” Farrar said in an interview from WHO headquarters in Geneva. “That’s the reality.”…

While he believes the risk of a human flu pandemic triggered by the H5N1 virus is low, should it happen, the social context will also be crucial, Farrar continued. The mental toll of the taxing Covid-19 pandemic hangs over the public, health care workers, public health agencies, and governments. Getting people to again buy into measures that might slow spread, such as social distancing or school closures, would likely be tough, he said.

“The hangover is absolutely true across all societies, I think,” Farrar said. “Public health agencies but also health care workers around the world are shattered. … It’s a global phenomena and the world’s willingness to either have vaccines, mRNA, or otherwise, and have any school closures, masks, whatever interventions you may talk about, would not be the same as they were back in 2020.”

All the more reason, Farrar suggested, to take the actions needed to ensure the spread of bird flu in cows does not trigger a worse crisis. “That makes the case that we better do what we can to avoid an event happening because I think the response would understandably be very different.”


Not great (but sadly predicatable):

Happily, Biobot wastewater monitoring (updated May 6th) shows continuing low levels of covid-19 virus concentration.

The impact of long Covid — defined as symptoms that continue or develop three months after an initial infection, and last at least two months — has dealt a long-lasting blow to the productivity of health systems, with ripple effects on the wider workforce.

But four years after the emergence of the pandemic, attempts to assess how large and enduring the hit will be are hampered by a dearth of data that accurately quantifies the effects of long Covid on the labour market and the finances of healthcare providers.

“We have growing evidence that the burden of long Covid is still exacerbating pressure on our health systems,” said Hans Kluge, European regional director of the World Health Organization. “But countries are not monitoring and reporting data consistently. We need better reporting, surveillance and diagnostics, but also data on hospitalisations, mortality and healthcare costs.”

Without this, he warned, “we will continue to shoot our policy bullets in the dark”. The WHO aims to determine the extent of long Covid among health workers involved in rehabilitating Covid patients in Armenia, Georgia, Italy, Poland and the UK.

One EU estimate suggests that long Covid may have cut labour supply in the bloc by up to 0.5 per cent in 2022, the equivalent of more than 1mn full-time workers. Studies in the US and UK have reached broadly similar conclusions — suggesting the condition has driven the recent increase in workplace absence in many countries.

But no one knows how many people who stopped or scaled back work because of long Covid have been forced to leave their jobs for good — and how many have been able to return, either in a reduced role or gradually resuming their previous responsibilities…

It is far from clear how long economies will be affected. An estimated 36mn people across WHO’s European region, which covers 53 countries with a total population of almost 1bn, may have experienced long Covid symptoms in the first three years of the pandemic, said Kluge. He added that the condition’s prevalence was about 1.7 per cent of the EU population in 2021 and nearly 3 per cent in 2022.

In the US, the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey shows that 1.7 per cent of American adults were reporting “significant activity limitations” as a result of long Covid in February and early March this year.

Robust data is sparse, however, making it hard to tell whether long Covid is a growing problem, or one mostly affecting people who fell ill early in the pandemic and have not recovered…

