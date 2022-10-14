Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Warnock / Walker Debate LIVE at 7pm, Evers / Michels Debate LIVE at 8pm

by | 46 Comments

I do not want to miss this debate between the Rev. Warnock and Herschel Walker, and I hope there can be some conversation here. Friday night in the fall during baseball season; perfect timing if you don’t want anyone to see it.

I cannot fathom that Herschel Walker can be up to the task of debating anyone, let alone a great speaker like Rev. Warnock.  I hope there’s no “mercy rule” like there is in sports.

Can Walker just memorize 10 different talking points, using flashcards?  When he hears “abortion” he recites this.  When he hears “women” he recites that.

How can all these races be this close?   It’s mind-boggling.

Georgia Debate:  Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker

Wisconsin Debate: Tony Evers vs. Michels  (candidates for Governor)

Open thread!

 

      WaterGirl

      Wisconsin senate debate (8 pm eastern)

      Where to stream the debate online

      • cbs58.com and their Facebook page
      • channel3000.com
      • fox11online.com
      • pbswisconsin.org
      • wortfm.org
      • wbay.com
      • wpr.org
      • wsaw.com
      • wxpr.org
      • debate.wi-broadcasters.org/governor-debate/

      Where to watch on broadcast TV 

      • WEAU Eau Claire
      • WQOW Eau Claire (live on 18-2 and Oct. 16 at noon on 18-1)
      • WBAY Green Bay
      • WCWF Green Bay (Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.)
      • WFRV Green Bay
      • WLUK Green Bay (Oct. 14 at 10:35)
      • WPNE Green Bay
      • WHLA La Crosse
      • WKBT La Crosse
      • WXOW La Crosse (live on 19-2 and Oct. 16 at noon on 19-1)
      • WHA Madison
      • WISC Madison
      • WKOW Madison (live on 27-2, Oct. 16 at noon on 27.1)
      • WMSN Madison (Oct 14 at 10 p.m.)
      • WMTV Madison
      • WHWC Menomonie/Eau Claire
      • WISN Milwaukee (Oct. 15 at 2:05 a.m.)
      • WITI Milwaukee (live on 6-2, at 10:35 on 6-1)
      • WMLW Milwaukee (Oct. 16 at 7:30 a.m.)
      • WMVS Milwaukee
      • WVTV Milwaukee (at 9 p.m.)
      • WYTU Milwaukee (Spanish)
      • WOCT Oshkosh (live and repeated)
      • WLEF Park Falls
      • WJFW Rhinelander
      • WAOW Wausau (Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. and live on EAOW)
      • WHRM Wausau
      • WSAW Wausau
      Elizabelle

      C-Span.org will also stream the Wisconsin debate.  Does not seem they’re carrying the Georgia trainwreck.

      They have a speech on democracy by Liz Cheney up, at the moment.

      Elizabelle

      The economy.  Even Trump, in a moment of honesty pre-presidency, admitted the economy does better under Democrats.

      So tired of this trope.  The GOP sucks on the economy, and on foreign relations.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      Do most economists think cutting government spending would help the economy, though?

      Also: “Do you take responsibility, Senator Warnock?”

      Yeah, I don’t think I’ll be able to watch this for long.

      Elizabelle

      These are such shit questions by the moderator.  Although, it’s what Republicans think and talk about, I guess.

      Warnock is doing just fine.

      Josie

      I’m confused. The sign on the second picture says senate debate, but I thought that Evers and Michels were running for governor.

      Elizabelle

      Walker is wandering through all of Warnock’s responses.  Shades of TFG.

      Warnock is a good debater, and speaks plainly and well.

      Elizabelle

      Warnock:  “It is very clear that my opponent would like to run against anybody but me.”

      And Walker dodged the 2020 election winner question?  Or did I miss that?

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      “I’m a Christian…” well, I’m not, so fuck you and your forced birth bullshit.

      Okay, I’m calming down now. Not sure how much longer I can watch.

      Mingobat (f/k/a Karen in GA)

      Why doesn’t anyone just say “Women don’t go 8 months into a pregnancy just to say, ‘You know what, never mind.’”

      And these gotcha questions are irking the hell out of me.

      Almost Retired

      Oooooh, Walker is against the Federal Minimum Wage and thinks businesses should pay what they can.  That should work out well.  Look for the Herschel Walker Triangle Shirtwaist Voluntary Corporate Wage Setting Enablement bill coming your way soon.   What a tool.  Now gotta toggle to Wisconsin….

