I do not want to miss this debate between the Rev. Warnock and Herschel Walker, and I hope there can be some conversation here. Friday night in the fall during baseball season; perfect timing if you don’t want anyone to see it.

I cannot fathom that Herschel Walker can be up to the task of debating anyone, let alone a great speaker like Rev. Warnock. I hope there’s no “mercy rule” like there is in sports.

Can Walker just memorize 10 different talking points, using flashcards? When he hears “abortion” he recites this. When he hears “women” he recites that.

How can all these races be this close? It’s mind-boggling.

Georgia Debate: Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker

Wisconsin Debate: Tony Evers vs. Michels (candidates for Governor)

Open thread!