Late Night Open Thread: Metaverse (Don't) Got Legs!

For an extravagantly financed flagship online product of one of the world’s richest and most powerful companies, 300,000 “monthly active users” is a pathetic count, roughly equivalent to zero in a world of eight billion people even before you get into the possible shadiness of “monthly active users,” one of those weird latter-day metrics—does it count unique IP addresses? Devices? Sessions?—with a dubious relationship to any knowable number of actual human beings. For Meta, which over the past year-plus has put whole entire billions of dollars behind CEO/chairman/godhead Mark Zuckerberg’s wager that “metaverse” (wearing the internet on your face) is the way of the future, this is an ominous portent. But also and more materially it is a big friggin’ sinkhole that has already swallowed, like, a thousand times the total revenues of this website.

Which, first of all, ha ha ha ha ha! It is very funny when Zuckerberg and Facebook, operating under any name or brand, faceplant into a mountain of shit; the only good thing either of those entities can do with their essentially infinite wealth is lose it. If that were all The New York Times had to report in Sunday’s delightful article about Meta’s season of struggle, it’d be enough. There’s other good stuff in there: A running conflict, for example, between John Carmack, the principal creator of some of the most influential video games ever made, who wants Meta to focus on the metaverse user experience, and some other executive bozo who, uh, “has approached it from a longer-term point of view with a focus on business opportunities,” which I assume means sacrificing user experience for the sake of, uh, doing deals or something. Who knows.

Anyway here is my favorite part:

In September, Vishal Shah, the vice president in charge of Meta’s metaverse division, wrote on an internal message board that he was disappointed in how few Meta employees were using Horizon Worlds, according to a post obtained by The Times.

In his post, which was first reported by The Verge, Mr. Shah said that managers would begin tracking workers’ use of Horizon Worlds, and said that testing their own technology was essential.

“Why don’t we love the product we’ve built so much that we use it all the time?” Mr. Shah asked. “The simple truth is, if we don’t love it, how can we expect our users to love it?”

… People do not like or want to play Horizon Worlds; the list of those who do not like it or want to play it includes many Meta employees. That is not what Mark Zuckerberg wants! Mark Zuckerberg wants people to like Horizon Worlds, to play it all the time, to get a taste of Meta’s metaverse and never want to go back to the normal internet where Facebook and Instagram are lame dinosaur shit and his company is flailing for relevance among younger generations. Mark Zuckerberg wants to live in a world in which Horizon Worlds, and by extension Meta’s other metaverse products, are successful and the billions he’s poured into them amount to his having purchased the future. His underlings could set out to create that world by making Meta’s metaverse stuff as popular as he wants it to be, but of course that is a huge and complex mission that already has torched the GDP of island nations without much to show for it, with no clear path to the destination but loads of peril along the way. For one thing the work would start by endeavoring to find out why nobody likes it, which might possibly reveal that Zuckerberg’s vision is fundamentally boneheaded, that no critical mass of normal people shares his zeal for clamping the internet to one’s head and getting vertigo just to shop for a salad bowl. Zuckerberg can simply fire and replace the next thousand suckers who report this finding to him, like Stalin erasing any underling who informed him that one of his armies was at risk of encirclement and must retreat…

None of this is to say that Meta’s metaverse won’t come to be. At high enough concentrations, wealth and power have a way of erasing, even if only temporarily, the distinction between prognostication and commandment: What the guy with all the money dreams, countless other people will strive to make real, if only because that’s all you can get paid to do. It’s very possible some kind of widespread metaverse adoption is as inevitable as our tech overlords want it to be; that someday not too far in the future, even if nobody particularly wants a face-mounted online and nobody has developed one that doesn’t suck absolute shit, some eager-beaver sociopath will just unplug the older internet to make Mark Zuckerberg’s visions into reality. So that you and I will have no choice but to adopt the new, to stagger around our living rooms dressed like Robocop merely to attend worse-looking virtual meetings in a 3DO-grade digital mall, and Zuck can avoid forever the horror of being told that he was wrong about something. This is why progressive tax codes and/or guillotines are very important.

When the original torso-blobs were first released, it was widely hypothesized that Meta, conscious of its workplace-friendly image, just didn’t want pranksters creating obscene avatars (a predictable first impulse for your average tech-nerd). But it turns out making legs is actually quite a technological feat, so…

THE LEGS WERE A LIE:

As UploadVRs Ian Hamilton has since reported, Meta has issued a follow-up statement, which says, “To enable this preview of what’s to come, the segment featured animations created from motion capture.”

Deep down, of course, you all knew this. From vertical slices at E3 to photo tricks shown at Apple events, there are always grains of salt we need to chew on every time a company trying to sell us something that isn’t out yet.

But there’s something especially funny about this in particular, that a project that has spent billions of dollars to look like a Kinect demo—a piece of hardware first shown off in 2009—has ended up with its own dumb feet-related moment

On the other hand, there’s *some* IRL experiences Metaverse can already approximate pretty closely…

    5. 5.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Dodgers on the brink of elimination.

      Padres riding the wings of the rally goose.

    8. 8.

      ColoradoGuy

      The graphics remind me of my old 19.2K modem, waaay back in the mid-Nineties. Unlike phonograph records, ancient graphics ain’t cool.

    11. 11.

      James E Powell

      My hometown Guardians are working the Yankees. However it turns out, I love this team!

      My Dodgers, on the other hand, are proving that money doesn’t mean shit.

      And it’s raining in San Diego & they’re playing through like they were in Minnesota or something.

    12. 12.

      Feathers

      Took a course on Second Life 15-20 years ago. It sounded fascinating, but the reality was just underwhelming and inconvenient. One of the virtues of a website like this is that we can each say our bit and anyone coming along later can catch up. In a virtual world, everyone has to be there at the same time, find the location, come up with an avatar, and then deal with whatever the interface is. All to have a conversation that was inevitably less interesting than either in person, zoom, or a discord like message board. You can also find out about an event, get there, and find that no one else or maybe one or two other people are there.

      I read one commentary about how virtual worlds are incredibly popular with bosses and other people who are used to being able to control their calendar and make everyone else show up on time and wait for them to get there. It sucks for everyone else.

      And I hate, hate, hated having an avatar that I had to walk around in. It was pointless, and yet everyone seemed to fuss so much over them.

      I am just astonished that someone is trying to resurrect this failed experiment from over a decade ago. The real reason the tech world pushes out older workers is because we know what didn’t work last time.

    15. 15.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Feathers: Pretty much, most folk are too busy for that crap.

      I’ve got a 40+ hour week at the Home of the Orange Apron and spend any other free time I have shooting and processing my shots.  Most of the folk I work with are similarly time constrained, who has time for these pointless games.  I just don’t get it.

      Now back to processing my shots from last Monday.

    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      I forget the name of it, but sometime in the 1990s IBM was playing around with avatars running around in a virtual space on a web page. It seemed pointless to me then (I think I tried it for about 5 minutes and succeeded in running into someone else on a featureless flat plane). That was it.

      I was recently at a hybrid virtual/in-person conference. The virtual stuff was held on Gather.town. The default avatars were little munchkins with about 30-factorial different varieties of hairstyles, skin colors, outfits, etc. I don’t think more than a handful of people bothered to customize their avatars to come close to matching their appearance. 60 year old white men were young Black women with purple hair, etc. :-/

      As usual, the learning curve to figure out where one is on the map is high. Figuring out how to enter a room without blocking others, how to sit down in a chair facing the right way, how to go up or down stairs, etc., etc. It is not intuitive at all. Maybe people who grow up playing video games on their phone have an easier time with it.

      The ability to see who is in an audience for a multi-session conference is useful. But using a keyboard to wander around a virtual plane to end up in some “room” is not more efficient than clicking on a link and seeing a list of names.

      So, some progress has been made in the last 30 years – enabled by much larger bandwidth connections and faster computers. But there still seem to me to be substantial baseline problems that need to be addressed – like trying to make the virtual spaces “look like the real thing” may not be the best mapping (people don’t walk using a keyboard).

      Meta’s stuff is worse – who cares that one can (eventually) have an avatar that jumps up and down?? There was a tweet a while ago making fun of some avatar in a museum getting up from a bench and it was the most ridiculous motion – (roughly) “worlds strongest quadriceps!!”

      I remember seeing an Oculus demo at one of the Smithsonian museums a few years ago. The screen resolution was very low – maybe SVGA-like – very pixelated. It was something about some Mexican legend of some flying goddess or something. Ooh – I can tilt my head around and see different perspectives of a pixelated world!! :-/

      Yeah, someday this will all be grand and wonderful. One can “be” at the Battle of Little Bighorn and see it in all its glory. Or one can operate a piece of equipment from home just as if one was there in the room with it. Or one can do whatever. Yay. Lots of things will be possible in the future. But lots of pioneers go broke and “The Next Big Thing” usually isn’t. Fast followers are often the ones who clean up (Apple didn’t invent the Smartphone, Ford didn’t invent the automobile, Boeing didn’t invent the airplane, etc.).

      But I guess Z spending money on software and hype is better than him buying up Rembrandts and Klimts and giant diamonds.

      tl;dr – I’m a skeptic that this Metaverse will be useful for much in less than 10 years.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    17. 17.

      divF

      Padres win!

      I’m happy for three reasons.
      (1) seeing the big bucks dodgers lose.
      (2) Bob Melvin deserves everything he gets from an ownership that is willing to spend enough money to succeed in the postseason. He endured managing the A’s for all these years with John fisher as the owner, who viewed the baseball team as a means to a big real estate deal.
      (3) Hungry Joe is very happy right now.

    22. 22.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Another Scott: I should note that there are things that virtual reality is useful for.  As a photographer, it can be really helpful in scouting locations…get some VR glasses and Google Earth and you can compose your shot before you get to the location.  I don’t have the VR glasses, but I’ll get on Google Earth and “go” to a place before I get in the car and drive up there, since there is a pretty steep monetery and time cost is heading to a location and just looking around.

