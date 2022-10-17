Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Bravo, Secretary Buttigieg!

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Bravo, Secretary Buttigieg!

I’d like it if a Black, female Vice President were as popular as a White male Secretary of Transportation in lily-white New Hampshire, but I’d also like it if eating my favorite potato chips burned stubborn belly fat; I just don’t count on it, for reasons.

Here’s a reason: Media Village Idiot, bloody knife in hand, wonders where all theses stab-wound victims came from:

Two dozen operatives and candidates tell CNN they think Buttigieg is benefiting from the desire for a fresh face. Despite a steady uptick since the summer, Biden’s approval ratings are low, and Democrats believe that’s hurting Harris too, who has had her own political struggles – even as much of the administration’s agenda remains broadly popular.

“It’s the association with being a Democrat – but not with Biden or Harris,” said one operative involved in multiple House races, explaining why campaigns have been gravitating to Buttigieg. “In the context of what people have to pick from, he’s very popular.”

It’s not just about popularity. Some campaign operatives admit, with a note of embarrassment, they have been reluctant to invite Harris out of fear that would bring scrutiny from Republicans who monitor every word she says in ways Buttigieg rarely has to worry about, leaving candidates as collateral damage in an attack (fairly or unfairly) aimed at the first Black woman vice president.

And some point to the basics of tight campaign budgets in the final stretch of the midterms: the vice president’s security footprint is large, and when she travels for politics, some of the costs for the Secret Service and local police protection have to be covered by the campaigns that are bringing her in. Even just a few hours on the ground can run tens of thousands of dollars and create traffic and other hold ups.

Buttigieg, by contrast, can travel with just a member of the Protective Services Division squished beside him in coach on a commercial flight. Harris only meets people who’ve been wanded by the Secret Service and tested for Covid-19, while Buttigieg can go to political events making his way through the airport in the reverse of his campaign trail style – suit jacket on now, but no tie…

Buttigieg, who came in a close second in the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary, was state party officials’ top choice to headline their big fall fundraising dinner, according to party officials, even before a poll that came out in late July showing him leading the field for a theoretical New Hampshire primary, essentially tied with Biden but edging out Harris by 11 percentage points.

To the surprise of some in New Hampshire, the White House political office greenlit the invitation not long after. Tickets sold out…

[To the surprise of some in the media, President Biden cares more about the good of his party — and the country — than he does about ensuring nobody crowds *his* spotlight. TFG would *never*!… ]

“Teddy Roosevelt had the square deal. FDR had the New Deal. So I’m going to say this body of defining achievements, this incredibly productive year, amounts to such a big deal that we ought to just call it The Big Deal,” Buttigieg said, putting that up against Republicans’ “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“And if, in the tradition of our President, you like to insert an extra adjective in there, feel free.” …

    1. 1.

      Bupalos

      Buttigiege is pretty much a superhuman politician, he has that Obama and BClinton thing where he can sufficiently engage his brain while talking, such that he is always flexible and ready to score points. It’s very rare. We prolly need to ride that pony.

    5. 5.

      kalakal

      Buttegeig is such a great spokesman for the Dems. He’s likeable, smart, and excellent at boosting the administration’s achievements.

      I so much admire his ability to deal with  bloody fools and bad actors in interviews. Seeing him handling the malignant toads on Fox is a delight.

    8. 8.

      Brachiator

      I’d like it if a Black, female Vice President were as popular as a White male Secretary of Transportation in lily-white New Hampshire, but I’d also like it if eating my favorite potato chips burned stubborn belly fat; I just don’t count on it, for reasons.

      Buttigiege has been a very effective spokesperson for the Administration.  He is fast on his feet when challenged on various issues and deftly deals with opponents who try to debate with him on policy. I like the guy. That said, I don’t know how either he or Vice President Harris deals with  day to day politics, building coalitions, etc.  Biden had an advantage as VP in that he knew everybody in Congress already. I don’t know how Harris is doing in developing political relationships in Washington.

      It’s not just about popularity. Some campaign operatives admit, with a note of embarrassment, they have been reluctant to invite Harris out of fear that would bring scrutiny from Republicans who monitor every word she says in ways Buttigieg rarely has to worry about, leaving candidates as collateral damage in an attack (fairly or unfairly) aimed at the first Black woman vice president.

      I absolutely believe that Republicans will attack Buttigieg more as he gains in popularity. And while many people “read” him as a privileged white male, the haters see him as gay, and vilely think he can be dismissed.

    10. 10.

      Percysowner

      Biden has given Buttigiege a golden opportunity here. The biggest issue with Buttigiege when he ran was, IMHO, his lack of experience. Republicans are willing to nominate “reality” show hosts, former football players, pandering authors and snake oil salesmen, but Democrats tend to want proof of ability to handle the job. Buttigiege is getting experience he can tout, exposure he can use and is doing a damn fine job too. I would love to see Harris become President. I also realize that there is a segment of America that wants a nice white MAN to be President, no matter what his other failings might be.

      Also from the edited CNN article

      CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to more accurately reflect the demand for tickets for Harris’ Austin event, which was the highest grossing event ever for the state party, according to its chair.

      So Harris isn’t so toxic after all, who knew CNN would get it wrong.

    11. 11.

      prostratedragon

      These days we often hear garden-variety lying referred to as “gaslighting.” This is gaslighting: “Media Village Idiot, bloody knife in hand, wonders where all theses stab-wound victims came from,” combined with blaming the target gaslightee for the wounds. That’s what would really get me forgetting myself.

    12. 12.

      A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno)

      I was once part of the “Mayo Pete” crew, but the dude is just so impressive making the Democratic case. The man has skillz. He is a communication savant. He is an even better communicator in a lot of ways than Obama was.

      He could be President someday – but for now, the best use of his talents is in service to the party, and the party is stupid if they’re not using him everywhere they can.

    14. 14.

      PaulB

      I really want him to give a master class on how to reframe the question/debate rather than playing on someone else’s battleground. He is one of the best communicators I’ve ever seen for thinking on his feet and refusing to fall into “gotcha” traps.

      I’ve said it before and linked it here before, but I still believe that his answer on late-term abortions was just stunning in its framing and empathy.

    15. 15.

      cain

      @Brachiator:

      I absolutely believe that Republicans will attack Buttigieg more as he gains in popularity. And while many people “read” him as a privileged white male, the haters see him as gay, and vilely think he can be dismissed.

      Nobody is immune from the right wing wurlitzer. If Biden was young, they’ll say he has no experience and can’t be trusted to lead the military. Since there is absolutely no sense of where they stand – the GOP voters will follow along nodding their head even if the attack completely contradict the yesterday’s messaging.

    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      I like him a lot and I do hope he runs for president one day, especially because it would be pretty fucking funny to watch the far right try their “OOGA BOOGA TEH GAY” thing on a dude who is so completely non-threatening in every way that he makes Peter Rabbit look like Bunnicula.

    17. 17.

      Ladyraxterinok

      OT—-Democratic woman is leading Oklahoma Republican Governor by seven points!!!!!

      This is totally unbelievable 🤠🤠

    19. 19.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I remember in the crowded 2020 field when Progressives went hard at Buttigieg as a DINO, Conservative, No-different-than-a-Republican etc., and thinking “are you fucking insane?”  His platform, while not as far left as Bernie or Warren was still plenty progressive, imo.  Anyways he really is an extraordinary spokesperson for the Democratic Party and I would have been absolutely thrilled to have him as President even if he wouldn’t be my first, second…fifth choice.  He has a real good way of putting things into concrete but incredibly easy to understand terms.  That said, I also think VP Harris has these same gifts, but audiences just hear it different for obvious reasons

    20. 20.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      I’d also like it if eating my favorite potato chips burned stubborn belly fat; I just don’t count on it

      A few years ago, it felt like maybe we were on the verge of finally getting fat-burning chips in this country. Now I’ve retreated/resigned myself to simply hoping for chips that aren’t laced with arsenic. Fucking misogyny.

      Pete seems like someone we can win with. Just win, friends…

    22. 22.

      SpaceUnit

      If for any reason Joe Biden decides not to run in 2024 (and for the record I hope he does run again), my dream ticket would be Jan Paski and Pete B.

      Jan and Pete 2028!

    25. 25.

      Geminid

      @A Man for All Seaonings (formerly Geeno): Buttegieg is smart as a whip and has communication skills to match. I liked how he told Margaret Brennan to “Hold on,” and then made an important point in a succinct way. At this point, journalists might feel intimidated by Buttegieg, and for good reason.

      I think Democrats have a lot of good communicators, but the only one at Pete Buttegieg’s level that I can think of off hand is Brooklyn’s Hakeem Jeffries.

    29. 29.

      Steeplejack

      Nothing against Kamala Harris, but Pete Buttigieg‘s superpower, more so than any other Democrat, is that he can take any question, no matter how lame or “gotcha,” and give a cogent, reasonable answer with a minimum of pol-speak. And if it comes from a Foxbot or a Chuck Todd type he usually tosses it back with a side order of zing. The Margaret Brennan and IndivisibleWestchester clips are perfect examples.

