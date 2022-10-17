Ahead of midterms, Sec. Pete Buttigieg tells @GStephanopoulos that Democrats are going to “focus on the achievements that have been made in this Congress and under this president, as well as the vision for the future.”

“When asked, ‘Who do we want as a surrogate?’ not only was I supportive of ? @PeteButtigieg ? — because yeah, I want him back here — but I think he’s the kind of messenger we want on the ground to get people fired up ahead of the midterms.” #NHPolitics https://t.co/7KtafODHTo



I’d like it if a Black, female Vice President were as popular as a White male Secretary of Transportation in lily-white New Hampshire, but I’d also like it if eating my favorite potato chips burned stubborn belly fat; I just don’t count on it, for reasons.

What it says about the popularity of the president and about Democrats wanting fresh faces: https://t.co/pRH1Jh16vE

NEW from me – the member of the administration most in demand on the midterms trail: not Joe Biden, not Kamala Harris but the 14th in line in succession.

… Two dozen operatives and candidates tell CNN they think Buttigieg is benefiting from the desire for a fresh face. Despite a steady uptick since the summer, Biden’s approval ratings are low, and Democrats believe that’s hurting Harris too, who has had her own political struggles – even as much of the administration’s agenda remains broadly popular.

“It’s the association with being a Democrat – but not with Biden or Harris,” said one operative involved in multiple House races, explaining why campaigns have been gravitating to Buttigieg. “In the context of what people have to pick from, he’s very popular.”

It’s not just about popularity. Some campaign operatives admit, with a note of embarrassment, they have been reluctant to invite Harris out of fear that would bring scrutiny from Republicans who monitor every word she says in ways Buttigieg rarely has to worry about, leaving candidates as collateral damage in an attack (fairly or unfairly) aimed at the first Black woman vice president.

And some point to the basics of tight campaign budgets in the final stretch of the midterms: the vice president’s security footprint is large, and when she travels for politics, some of the costs for the Secret Service and local police protection have to be covered by the campaigns that are bringing her in. Even just a few hours on the ground can run tens of thousands of dollars and create traffic and other hold ups.

Buttigieg, by contrast, can travel with just a member of the Protective Services Division squished beside him in coach on a commercial flight. Harris only meets people who’ve been wanded by the Secret Service and tested for Covid-19, while Buttigieg can go to political events making his way through the airport in the reverse of his campaign trail style – suit jacket on now, but no tie…

Buttigieg, who came in a close second in the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary, was state party officials’ top choice to headline their big fall fundraising dinner, according to party officials, even before a poll that came out in late July showing him leading the field for a theoretical New Hampshire primary, essentially tied with Biden but edging out Harris by 11 percentage points.

To the surprise of some in New Hampshire, the White House political office greenlit the invitation not long after. Tickets sold out…

[To the surprise of some in the media, President Biden cares more about the good of his party — and the country — than he does about ensuring nobody crowds *his* spotlight. TFG would *never*!… ]

“Teddy Roosevelt had the square deal. FDR had the New Deal. So I’m going to say this body of defining achievements, this incredibly productive year, amounts to such a big deal that we ought to just call it The Big Deal,” Buttigieg said, putting that up against Republicans’ “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“And if, in the tradition of our President, you like to insert an extra adjective in there, feel free.” …