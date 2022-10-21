Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Walter's Fund in Action!

This crazy little guy is the first recipient of Walter’s Fund.

He is 8-month’s old and his name is Van Helsing.  Kind of a dignified name for a goofy kitten, but I’m sure he will grow into it!

The poor little guy was hit by a car prior to coming into the shelter.

Most of his injuries should heal on their own, but he needs an FHO (femoral head ostectomy) in order to have pain-free mobility.  Apparently they shave down the “ball” at the top of one his legs and then the muscles form a false joint.

The total cost is about $1,000.  The county will pay the first $500, then the Walter’s Fund will cover the remainder.  We got a lovely note from our contact at Athenspets:

Thank you so much for raising these funds to help this little guy out!

I am guessing that having Walter’s Fund takes some stress off of situations like this, because in the middle of figuring out what the pet needs, they don’t have to be scrambling to figure out if they can cover the cost.

The post wouldn’t be complete without a picture of our beloved Walter.

Walter's Fund in Action! 2

Watch over this little guy for us Walter, okay?

Update at 12:15 pm

indycat32 is quilter who would love to raffle off some quilts to raise money for Walter’s Fund!

Look for quilt photos and more information soon.  Thank you, indycat32!

    26Comments

    5. 5.

      TaMara

      Well that was a nice change of pace from the previous post. Phew, now I can get back to work without looking for where I stashed the scotch.

       

      @la caterina: I believe the funds come from merchandise sales – calendar and whatnots.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MazeDancer

      @la caterina: Would like a thermometer, too. Can’t believe I missed a pet fund. Maybe it had a different name at first?

      Also can’t believe the County pays anything for kitten procedure – other than euthanasia – in GA. Good to hear.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      la caterina

      @MazeDancer: I think I remember the thermometer now.  It was something like $3K to get Athenspets started with a small emergency fund.  If I recall correctly they will also get proceeds from BJ pet calendar sales.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara: Yes, the calendar sales will help feed Walter’s Fund, but the calendar money doesn’t start arriving from Cafe Press until about February, and we wanted to get the fund going before then, so we had a starter fundraiser.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      So I have a bit more information now about out little black kitty.

      The photo is from when he came in to the shelter (after the accident).   They knew something was wrong because he walks oddly on one leg, and X-rays showed the extent of the damage.

      Poor little guy; so glad they got him x-rays.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      Oh, and indycat32 is quilter who would love to raffle off some quilts to raise money for Walter’s Fund!

      Look for quilt photos and more information soon.  Thank you, indycat32!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      Big thanks to BillinGlendale for using his magic software several months ago to take the too-dark and fuzzy low resolution photo of Water and Ellie to make it high res.  I thanked him at the time, of course,  but every time I see this bright, clear photo is makes me happy-sad.

      Happy to see Walter and the wonderful photo, sad because I love Walter and he’s gone.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Moar You Know

      In for fifty, in memoriam of Hannah, Barton, and dear Walter, all members of the Black Lab club.

      Get better, little Van Helsing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      realbtl

      FWIW I had a German Shorthair pointer that had what sounds like the same surgery and she was as (hyper-)active as before.

      Reply

