This crazy little guy is the first recipient of Walter’s Fund.

He is 8-month’s old and his name is Van Helsing. Kind of a dignified name for a goofy kitten, but I’m sure he will grow into it!

The poor little guy was hit by a car prior to coming into the shelter.

Most of his injuries should heal on their own, but he needs an FHO (femoral head ostectomy) in order to have pain-free mobility. Apparently they shave down the “ball” at the top of one his legs and then the muscles form a false joint.

The total cost is about $1,000. The county will pay the first $500, then the Walter’s Fund will cover the remainder. We got a lovely note from our contact at Athenspets:

Thank you so much for raising these funds to help this little guy out!

I am guessing that having Walter’s Fund takes some stress off of situations like this, because in the middle of figuring out what the pet needs, they don’t have to be scrambling to figure out if they can cover the cost.

The post wouldn’t be complete without a picture of our beloved Walter.

Watch over this little guy for us Walter, okay?

Update at 12:15 pm

indycat32 is quilter who would love to raffle off some quilts to raise money for Walter’s Fund!

Look for quilt photos and more information soon. Thank you, indycat32!