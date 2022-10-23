Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Crime-Fraud Exception: Don't These Guys Even Watch TV?

Jennifer Rubin writes this week about U.S. District Court Judge David Carter.

If you’re looking for a road map to hold former president Donald Trump accountable for his role in the attempted coup, turn to Judge David Carter, who in a ruling back in March, wrote that Trump and his lawyer John Eastman “more likely than not” committed crimes in their scheme to reject certified electors and replace them with an alternate, phony slate. The potential crimes, he stated, included obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States. As a result, he found that more than 100 emails from Eastman were not shielded by attorney-client privilege and must be released to the House Jan. 6 select committee.

On Wednesday, Carter held that eight more privileged documents fell within the crime-fraud exception to attorney-client privilege because Trump consulted Eastman “for advice that will serve [them] in the commission of a fraud or crime,” and the communications themselves were “sufficiently related to” and made “in furtherance of” the crime. Carter explained, “There are four documents … in which Dr. Eastman and other attorneys suggest that — irrespective of the merits — the primary goal of filing [election-related lawsuits] is to delay or otherwise disrupt the January 6 vote.”

Carter took aim at one lawsuit that Trump and his attorneys filed before a court in Fulton County, Ga., in which they alleged the county’s vote total included 10,315 deceased people, 2,560 felons and 2,423 unregistered voters. But these numbers were false, Carter wrote, and Eastman told Trump as much. Nevertheless, they filed a suit repeating this false allegation in a sworn pleading. Carter explains:

How is it that these people do not know that if the attorney is in on the criming then attorney-client privilege does not apply?  All I can say is that someone needs to get these guys a subscription to the Law & Order channel.

Jennifer Rubin goes on:

President Trump, moreover, signed a verification swearing under oath that the incorporated, inaccurate numbers “are true and correct” or “believed to be true and correct” to the best of his knowledge and belief.

The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public. The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.

In other words, just as the Jan. 6 committee showed over the course of its hearings, Trump knew he had lost in Georgia and knew the numbers of fraudulent votes he was throwing about were false. Yet he kept repeating these lies, including under oath in federal court.

Rubin has awarded Judge Carter her title of Distinguished Person of the Week for doing his part to uncover the truth.

I might just give Jennifer Rubin an award myself.

Open thread.

    36Comments

    1. 1.

      Mike in NC

      Eastman, Giuliani, and every other sleazy attorney that ever got within ten feet of Fat Bastard must be disbarred and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      Yet he kept repeating these lies, including under oath in federal court.

      He’s done it all his life without consequences and we’ve known it for decades. E.g. The Fake Renoir.

      “You just tell them and they believe – they just do” is his mantra.

      As long as he suffers no consequences, he’ll keep doing it. And others will continue to follow. It’s toxic to our society and system of government.

      I hope that Judge Carter is correct.

      Keep grinding, mighty mills of justice!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I feel like our side is likely the foolish one w/r/t Trump’s criming. Like, why does he think the rule of law doesn’t apply to him? Why does he think he can just get away with it? Well, because he always has. People respond to incentives and getting away with shit is an incentive to do more shit.

    4. 4.

      MattF

      For the record, a list of TFG’s legal ‘issues’:

      1) Missing Government Records

      2) New York Attorney General Civil Suit. (Tish James)

      3) New York Criminal Probe (fraud)

      4) Defamation Case (Jean Carroll)

      5) U.S. Capitol Attack

      6) Georgia Election Tampering Probe

      It’s easy to lose track.

    6. 6.

      StringOnAStick

      @Suzanne: Your conclusion is why we can’t let Russia take Ukraine either.  If we can’t keep the D’s in power with the majority, then Ukraine loses the biggest supplier of aid and the rest of Europe is next on Putin’s do to list.

    8. 8.

      StringOnAStick

      @zhena gogolia: I’m having some despair problems today after reading about how all the crazies have driven the normies out of the election jobs in NV and taken over those jobs.  I’m going to get back to writing postcards and hoping for better news.

    10. 10.

      Gin & Tonic

      In unrelated news, my daughter apparently decided that off-road marathons (running) are not challenging enough, so today she is doing a 50k. That’s about 31 miles in American.

    11. 11.

      sukabi

      Watergirl, the attorneys know, they just thought they’d be able to pull it off and there would be no consequences….if they succeeded they thought they’d be set for life as members in good standing of the trump crime family.

    13. 13.

      persistentillusion

      I cancelled my subscription earlier in the week.  I don’t need more BS in my feed, so ta-ta, WaPo.

    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @StringOnAStick: Agree.

      Trump (and Putin) are both rational actors. We lose that because he does so much stupid shit and because he obviously has NPD and seems like an absolute grab bag of pathology. All of which is true. And he also isn’t all that smart. But he isn’t irrational.

    18. 18.

      Almost Retired

      @StringOnAStick: I am part of a California lawyers group that goes to Nevada every election cycle to do election monitoring.  Our training includes how to correctly pronounce Nevada (anyone saying Nuh vod uh is sent home).  I spent Election Day 2020 in Pahrump, amidst the trailer parks and brothels.  Going again this year, although with more mail in ballots our efforts are not quite as impactful.  I have cautious confidence that Nevada (and Arizona) will do the right thing!!

    19. 19.

      Tdjr

      Just for curiosity,  is “I never read those emails ” a defense? Unless he responded,  how do we know? I’d hate that,  BTW.

    22. 22.

      zhena gogolia

      @persistentillusion: I’ve been ripping the covers off the NYT Sunday magazine almost every week. First they had “LET’S GO BRANDON” on the cover. The next week it was a flattering picture of Ron De Santis. Last week they took a break and had an avant-garde photograph of Cate Blanchett, so I let that stay. Today it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’ve been racking my brains to remember the last time they profiled some up-and-coming Democrat like Hakeem Jeffries or Val Demings or Tim Ryan. Crickets.

    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      FYI, apropos of nothing, I have updated the charities we give to through the Balloon Juice for Ukraine thermometer.

      I removed the 4 other original charities but left World Central Kitchen:

      VoteVets – that was an initial way for Vindman to channel money.

      AmeriCares has a great charity rating and I’m sure they do good work, but I they serve more than Ukraine.  It’s Ukraine that’s in the middle of a war, so I don’t want to dilute our efforts.

      Ditto for the International Rescue Committee – they are not just helping Ukraine.

      Ditto for International Animal Welfare – they are now helping animals impacted by Ian.

      And I added Razom for Ukraine.

      I’d really wanted to add United24 – but it is not an option in ActBlue.

      If anyone knows of an organization helping animals in Ukraine, please let me know.

      If anyone has any objections to the changes, speak now…

    27. 27.

      ruff the dog

      @Gin & Tonic: with 65+ ultras on my bones, from sea level to 12,000′ and 31 to 120 miles, I can say it is transcendent. Perhaps she’ll say one and done, but the stars at 3 am in the high Rockies, with most of a marathon left until you can stop, get deep in your being. Hitting the wall at 17 miles, then 28, 42, and every mile after 50 teaches you something about something, I have no idea what that something is except there is a lot of wall out there to hit. Some families and friends wait to hear all about it afterward, others go hang out in the aid stations and groove on the vibe of volunteers and fans and athletes and enjoy the good weather and bad. Some runners bring their families and shouldn’t have because because their s.o. tells them how bad they look and how cold and wet it is (side note: if you go to spectate, spend time helping runners-who-are-not-your-daughter at an aid station and let your daughter do her thing; she has trained and talked with a lot of experienced ultradistance runners and has it all under control). Still, most of the races are still a lot less high strung than your standard road race and you get to hang out with runners from all over the country at a conversational pace, and renew those acquaintances again and again.

    29. 29.

      Alison Rose

      @Gin & Tonic: Jiminy crickets. Props to her. Even at my healthiest, a million years ago, I couldn’t fathom being able to do such a thing. I did the AIDS Walk one year in San Francisco, which I believe was about 6 miles. That was just walking at a leisurely pace with breaks along the way, and by the end, I was like I AM BROKEN ALL OVER AND CAN NO LONGER FUNCTION.

    35. 35.

      Lapassionara

      @StringOnAStick: This just sucks, but Dems should be organizing an effort to watch every step of the process. Otherwise we become ruled by thugs

      Absentee ballot processing and counting

      • Members of the general public may observe the preparation of absentee ballots at central counting boards (Nev. Admin. Code 293.311).
      • Counting of absentee ballots is open to the public (Nev Rev. Stat. 293.385).

      Post-election processes

      • The public is allowed to observe the handling of ballots after the polls close and observe the delivery of the sealed container of ballots to a receiving center or central counting place (Nev. Rev. Stat. 293B.330, 293B.335).
      • Counting of ballots at polling locations is open to the public (Nev. Rev. Stat. 293.363).
      • The counting of ballots at central counting places are open to the public (Nev. Rev. Stat. NRS 293B.353, 293B.380).
      • Post-election audits are open to the public (Nev. Admin. Code 293.255).
      • Access to observe recounts is not specified, but access to the public may be permitted under provisions allowing public access to the counting process.
