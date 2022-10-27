Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Acts of Kindness: A Little Joy All Around

Last night seemed a little jammed here on the blog, so decided to wait a day for this. I was running around today, but still wanted to post this, so I didn’t go too deep into the archives, just pulled some of the most recent items.

From prolific Steeplejack, this touching photo. And don’t be surprised if we have a full-jack kindness post sometime soon so I can clean out his wonderful backlog. So much good stuff.

=============================

Albatrossy sent this adorableness:

=========================

Before I out our commenter, since I realized she may not want her real name used, I’ll just post it like this.

 

 

====================================

Remember our favorite, “I just like corn,” young man? This is the person who is responsible for that.

What is on the minds of kids ages 2-8? Armed with a microphone, Julian Shapiro Barnum finds out in his viral online series “Recess Therapy,” in which children discuss such weighty issues as climate change, money, and peeing in your pants. Correspondent Nancy Giles talks with Shapiro Barnum about why kids still say the darndest things.

===============================

From Quaker in the Basement, a lovely story about lost luggage and a destination wedding saved by kindness:

Paul and AmandaWWW.LOVESKYEPHOTOGRAPHY.CO.UK
Paul and Amanda Riesel were close to giving up on their long-planned wedding on Skye

Islanders rallied to save an American couple’s wedding after their luggage – including the bride’s dress – was lost on their trouble-hit trip to Skye.

Amanda and Paul Riesel arrived the night before their big day with only their wedding rings and flowers after their flight was diverted and delayed.

Skye wedding photographer Rosie Woodhouse took to social media to ask islanders for help.

By the next morning they had provided a dress and a kilt.

Amanda, who had been ready to give up and go home, said Rosie and the community of Skye saved the day.

She said: “Our perfectly imperfect wedding was only a possibility because of Rosie and the wonderful folks in Skye.

“Fate had a hand in our happy day because local Broadford Primary dinner lady, Theresa, was the owner of my dress and I’m also a dinner lady back home.

“Wearing it meant even more to me knowing it came from someone who loves and feeds her students just like I do.”

Lots of photos and more to the story at the link

That’s enough for tonight. I probably owe you critter pics, I’ll get right on that, LOL.
Be kind. Especially to yourself. And please, give yourself a break from current events/politics/pundits for at least a little bit each day.

  Dorothy A. Winsor
  geg6
  JoyceH
  TaMara

    3. 3.

      geg6

      My younger sister has been undergoing very aggressive treatment for breast cancer.  Growing up, we were never allowed to have furry animals because of my dad’s terrible allergies.  She married a guy who has even worse ones.  So she still hasn’t had a dog in the 28 years since she got married.  But her husband and she found a “hypoallergenic” puppy and he brought Macy home to my sister today.  She’s a mini golden doodle, four months old.  She’s a cinnamon color and soft and fuzzy.  OMG, the cuteness!  My sister is over the moon.  I’m so happy for her.

