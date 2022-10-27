Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

T R E 4 5 O N

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

John Fetterman: Too Manly for Pennsylvania.  Paid for by the Oz for Senator campaign.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

This fight is for everything.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Litlebritdifrnt – Gretna Green

On The Road – Litlebritdifrnt – Gretna Green

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Litlebritdifrnt

The drive from Loch Ness home is a rather long one so we decided to stop overnight in Gretna Green.  It is the last town in Scotland, or coming from England the first town in Scotland.  This became significant when in 1753 the new Marriage Act prevented couples under the age of 21 from being married in England and Wales without their parents permission.  This law didn’t apply in Scotland so couples would elope up to Scotland and the first town over the border was Gretna, where they would go to the Blacksmith’s shop and he would marry them according to Scotland’s laws at the time.  It is now a magnet for people to get married, simply for the romance of it all.

On The Road - Litlebritdifrnt - Gretna Green 4
The Smiths Hotel, Gretna GreenAugust 25, 2022

The Hotel is located across the road from the Blacksmith so is THE location for Wedding Receptions.   When we arrived and were checking in we saw at least four brides wandering around in their wedding dresses off to various rooms in the hotel where their receptions were being held.  When we ate dinner that evening there was a “rehearsal dinner” (I assume) going on in the restaurant and the bride and all the bridesmaids had their hair in curlers, in the restaurant, eating dinner!

On The Road - Litlebritdifrnt - Gretna Green 3
Gretna GreenAugust 26, 2022

This is the original Anvil on which the “Anvil Priest” would strike his hammer to signify the marriage of the couple before him.  At the visitor centre there were hundreds of stories of eloping couples, furious parents in hot pursuit, and news stories from more recent times of couples who have chosen Gretna to get married.

On The Road - Litlebritdifrnt - Gretna Green 2
Gretna SquareAugust 26, 2022

There is a very nice Visitor Centre here and a constant parade of couples getting married.  To greet them there is a piper.

On The Road - Litlebritdifrnt - Gretna Green 1
Gretna GreenAugust 26, 2022

As I said, there was a constant stream of couples entering the Blacksmiths shop and exchanging vows.  They would then go across the road, or to various other places, to have their reception.

On The Road - Litlebritdifrnt - Gretna Green
Gretna GreenAugust 26, 2022

Finally when we got back to the car we found this Caterpillar Darwin Award Nominee on our car tire.  Yes, I did pull him off and placed him gently onto a bush, much to his disgust and his attempts to bite me.  So onwards to home.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NeenerNeener
  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    2. 2.

      sab

      Although as an American of Scottish, English and Irish ancestry I associate bagpipes more with funerals than weddings.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sab

      So you weren’t going to Gretna for marriage, but just because it was on the border to home.

      I am sure I am misspelling your nym. LitlbritdifrntI have missed you. I hope you comment more.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.