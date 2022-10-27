On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Litlebritdifrnt

The drive from Loch Ness home is a rather long one so we decided to stop overnight in Gretna Green. It is the last town in Scotland, or coming from England the first town in Scotland. This became significant when in 1753 the new Marriage Act prevented couples under the age of 21 from being married in England and Wales without their parents permission. This law didn’t apply in Scotland so couples would elope up to Scotland and the first town over the border was Gretna, where they would go to the Blacksmith’s shop and he would marry them according to Scotland’s laws at the time. It is now a magnet for people to get married, simply for the romance of it all.