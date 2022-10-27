Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Within the Margin of Effort – Another Match for Boots On the Ground in AZ

Let’s win this!

We are two weeks out, our donation money at this point is best spent putting boots on the ground.  At this point, it’s all about turnout, so let’s help GOTV.

A Balloon Juice Angel has offered a $500 Angel match for our effort to put boots on the ground in AZ by funding the organization Worker Action.  If we match her $500, that’s one more pair of boots on the ground for an entire week in Arizona.

Here’s a link to an article about the Worker Action contribution in turning AZ blue in 2020.

Up to $50 per person will be matched – if you post your match and amount in the comments. Even if you were already matched last week by Almost RetiredBarry, or Mousebumples, this is a new match – so you can be matched again.

With two days of fundraising last week, we sent the equivalent of 10 people to work in AZ for a week!

Can we do it again?

Open thread.

Update:  This is now the only thermometer showing in the sidebar, but the other thermometers are still available using the links under the Targeted Fundraising header in the sidebar.

Boots on the ground:  we have funded 10 pairs so far!

    26Comments

    8. 8.

      TheTruffle

      By the time this election season is over, I will have sent about 400 postcards and 70 letters to voters. I hope this is all worth it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @TheTruffle: That’s very impressive.  We won’t win every race, but it will still have been totally worth it.

      There will surely be some surprises and some disappointments.  I suspect we’ll lose some that we thought we would win, and that we will win a few that we thought we would lose.

      Leave it all on the field.  Always.  No regrets.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Leslie

      @WaterGirl: I left a late comment on the “completely different “ thread, but in case you didn’t see it, I wanted to say thanks again for all your screenshots to help guide my final donation decisions. They were extremely useful. I appreciated everyone else who made comments and suggestions, too.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      wmd

      People looking to phone bank – I’ve pulled together a few links:

      MoveOn (maybe win 5 pints of ice cream)
      Raskin for Congress
      Summer Lee (reverse coattail possibility in PA)

      It would be good to know the effectiveness of phone bank work. I’ve been doing it consistently in both primaries and general elections since Obama’s 2008 primary season.

      It would also be good to have the equivalent of ActBlue for volunteer activity. An aggregator of opportunities to people to work to help elect good candidates.

      Reply

