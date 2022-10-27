The House is 100% "within the margin of effort." Great way to put it! https://t.co/cltuPmEDrb — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) October 19, 2022

Let’s win this!

We are two weeks out, our donation money at this point is best spent putting boots on the ground. At this point, it’s all about turnout, so let’s help GOTV.

A Balloon Juice Angel has offered a $500 Angel match for our effort to put boots on the ground in AZ by funding the organization Worker Action. If we match her $500, that’s one more pair of boots on the ground for an entire week in Arizona.

Here’s a link to an article about the Worker Action contribution in turning AZ blue in 2020.

Up to $50 per person will be matched – if you post your match and amount in the comments. Even if you were already matched last week by Almost Retired, Barry, or Mousebumples, this is a new match – so you can be matched again.

With two days of fundraising last week, we sent the equivalent of 10 people to work in AZ for a week!

Can we do it again?

Boots on the ground: we have funded 10 pairs so far!