Anderson On Health Insurance / Zero Premiums, Dominated Plans and Excess Federal Spending

Zero Premiums, Dominated Plans and Excess Federal Spending

The ACA plan offerings and premiums have been released.

Window-shopping has started on Healthcare.gov.

Texas is having a massive affordability shock as most current enrollees in the state will now be exposed to a zero premium GOLD plan. Texas changed state law on how they priced Silverloading so Gold and Bronze plans became comparatively less expensive relative to Silver.

Percentage of People exposed to Zero Premium Gold Plans on Healthcare.gov in 2022 and 2023

Now not everyone should want to be in Gold. People earning under 150% Federal Poverty Level (FPL) qualify for zero premium plans with massively less cost-sharing. People earning between 151% and 200% FPL can buy Silver plans with less cost-sharing and a bit more premium than a zero premium Gold plan. At this income level it is a risk-reward trade-off that is a matter of individual preferences.

Over 200% FPL, Gold likely dominates Silver where Gold from the same insurer on the same network has both lower premiums and less cost-sharing than the comparable Silver plan. Dominated plan choice is inefficient and expensive to the consumer.  There can be softer/weaker superiority scenarios where most elements of Gold are better than Silver where the decision gets fuzzier again.

My co-authors and I have always looked at this problem from a consumer angle. People pay more to get less. That is bad.

We also need to think about this from the federal perspective. If a dominant plan is zero premium for a given individual but that individual is either automatically re-enrolled or actively chooses the dominated plan, there is “excess premium subsidy” from “metal tier selection.” In the case where the dominant plan is zero premium, but the federal government is subsidizing the dominated plan, the federal government is spending a lot of extra money to buy an objectively inferior product.

That is bad.

Let’s take an example from the Houston market for 2023.  Our target individual earns 202% FPL and are enrolled in 2022 Community Health Plans Community Select Silver plan.

Gold and Silver Plans offered in 2023 in Houston Texas

Under the current automatic re-enrollment system, they would be defaulted to plan ID 27248TX00100019 which is the same plan that they chose from last year.  They would pay a premium of $49/month if they do nothing for a plan with a $3500 deductible and a $7200 out of pocket max.  The federal government pays a subsidy of $396 per month for this plan.

If the default is to place people in zero premium plans with higher AV than the current year plan from the same insurer with the same network, this individual would be placed in the Gold plan with plan ID 27248TX00100022.  This plan for this person has a $0 premium.  It has $2200 deductible and a $9100 out of pocket max so this is not strict domination as the Silver CSR 73 plan has a lower OOP but under most spending scenarios, Gold is better than Silver.  The federal government would only pay $393/month in subsidy for this plan.  The individual saves $49/month and the feds save $3 a month for the default.

In a static simulation, improved plan defaults to higher AV but zero premium plans likely saves the federal government money.  In a dynamic scenario  where we assume zero premium plans reduce administrative friction and thus increase enrollment duration and retention, total federal spending may not decrease. But this should be investigated.

    2. 2.

      Gin & Tonic

      This is kinda OT, but now that we’re in Medicare open enrollment and every second TV ad is about that, I’m left wondering how private insurers can offer what appear to be better benefits for the same or sometimes less money, while still making a profit. Is there some form of cream-skimming going on, where only the people with more expensive needs stay on Federal Medicare? This does not seem viable in the long term.

    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      @Gin & Tonic: They cheat. A few days ago, the NYT had an article on this: ‘The Cash Monster Was Insatiable’: How Insurers Exploited Medicare for Billions

      Advantage plans are basically HMOs, with limited numbers of doctors in their networks. That works if you are relatively healthy but as you age and collect medical conditions, you might want to see specialists who aren’t in your plan. The catch is, if you want to switch to traditional Medicare. you may not be able to find a Gap plan which will underwrite you and your pre-existing conditions, at least not at a rate you can afford.

    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      From https://www.ehealthinsurance.com/medicare/enrollment/can-i-switch-from-medicare-advantage-to-medigap/

      “Once you’ve left your Medicare Advantage plan and enrolled in Original Medicare, you are generally eligible to apply for a Medicare Supplement insurance plan. Note, however, that in most cases, when you switch from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare, you lose your “guaranteed-issue” rights for Medigap. You generally have guaranteed-issue rights for six months when you are both 65 or older and enrolled in Medicare Part B. Guaranteed-issue rights ensure that you can buy any plan sold in your state, and that you won’t be charged higher premiums based on your health status.

      Without guaranteed-issue rights, your insurance company may require medical underwriting before it sells you a plan. During medical underwriting, the insurer looks at your past medical history and current health status. If the company determines the risk of covering you is too high, it can refuse to sell you the plan you want, or it may charge you much higher premiums for the coverage.”

    7. 7.

      frosty

      @Ohio Mom: Medicare Advantage (HMO as you said) doesn’t work at all if you live in one state and all your doctors are across the state line in another one, which is what happened to us when we moved just over the Mason-Dixon line 20 years ago. We went with Medigap.

      It also doesn’t work too well if you travel a lot. We’ve needed Urgent Care at least once on all of our road trips. We could probably have gotten out of network coverage but it would have involved more work than walking in the front door.

